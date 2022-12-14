ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Semi rollover reported on Hwy. 29

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

The driver of a semi tractor trailer reported minor injuries when his vehicle overturned Wednesday on Hwy. 29.

The crash was reported at about 5:20 p.m. in the westbound lane of the highway at mile marker 186, near County Hwy. Y. The left lane is closed and expected to reopen in about two hours.

Roads are icy and hazardous Wednesday as a winter storm warning continues until Thursday morning with high winds and heavy snow on the way.

The driver was alert and conscious when the crash was reported, but suffered a broken bone. Unclear is whether additional vehicles are involved.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues.

