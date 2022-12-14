ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Hanukkah parade 2022: What streets are closed?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple city streets will be temporarily closed the night of Saturday, December 17, as the 2022 Chanukah Parade of Lights gets underway.The parade starts at 7 p.m., and will feature music and cars outfitted with giant menorahs.After the parade, there will be a festival on Market Street!Several streets will be shut down to traffic. More information on the festivities is available at chabadpennwynne.org.Here's the information the city provided on the closures:Parade RouteThe parade begins at 7 p.m. The route will be closed on a rolling basis. Closures will be temporary as the parade progresses and will be reopened as the parade passes. Starts at 21st and Benjamin Franklin ParkwayEastbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Arch St.Eastbound on Arch St. to 15th St.Southbound on 15th St. to S. Penn SquareContinue around City Hall to Market St.Eastbound on Market St. to 5th St.Ends at 5th and Market St. where the festival will take placeRoad ClosuresThe following street will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 for parade set up:Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner lanes) from Eakins Oval to 21st St.The following street will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 until 10:30 pm:500 Market Street
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Traffic Closures For Menorah Parade Tonight

Parade Activities & Information: The Chanukah Parade of Lights will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, and feature music and cars outfitted with giant menorahs. The parade begins at 21st Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner lanes) and ends at 5th Street and Market Street where the festival will take place and continue until 10 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
myfourandmore.com

Why Offsite Parking Is Your Best Option in Philadelphia

While parking in the airport parking lot may be considered a time saver, this may not always be the case. Due to the enormous security concerns in such areas, getting off-site parking may be your best bet. Below are reasons to consider utilizing an off-site location for your next short-term or long-term parking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

New Wawa Opens In South Jersey

A new Wawa store has opened in Gloucester County.The grand opening ceremonies for Wawa's newest store at 2515 Delsea Dr., Franklinville, were on Thursday, Dec. 15. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an appearance by Wally Goose.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)

Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therealdeal.com

Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination

A Philadelphia landlord that owns and operates 77 properties in the city is accused of engaging in modern-day redlining by refusing to rent properties in majority-white neighborhoods to people with federal Section 8 vouchers, Bloomberg reported. The landlord, ProManaged Inc., has been sued in federal and local courts by the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Allentown road crews preparing for expected big winter storm

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The first winter storm of the season in the Philadelphia area is just about here, and it's triggered a NEXT Weather Alert. Road crews in the region are busy preparing to keep drivers safe during Thursday morning's commute.Crews in Allentown have been preparing and pre-treating roads for the past two days.It's the region's first real taste of winter weather and both PennDOT and the City of Allentown want to ensure everyone is prepared."We have 10 trucks that are currently out there right now pre-treating our roadways," Mark Shahda, director of public works in Allentown, said.A CBS Philadelphia...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
luxury-houses.net

Ambler, PA Masterpiece Offers the Very Finest in Design, Craftsmanship, Millwork and Quality Materials Listed at $3.25M

The Estate in Ambler is a luxurious home situated at the end of a picturesque and private lane and meticulously, maintained and enhanced now available for sale. This home located at 1343 Fording Brook Rd, Ambler, Pennsylvania; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,767 square feet of living spaces. Call Wendie Steffens (215-850-0422) – Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty (215 298-9415) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ambler.
AMBLER, PA
CBS Philly

Insurance company Chubb adds 1,250 Philadelphia jobs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A company is bringing more than 1,000 jobs to Center City and establishing one of its largest offices in Philadelphia.Insurance company Chubb announced millions of dollars in investment for one of the city's largest new building projects at 20th and Arch streets Friday."When the building is completed, we plan to add more than 1,250 positions to our Philadelphia workforce," said John Keogh, Chubb's president and COO. "They will join the approximately 2,000 Chubb employees already here." Mayor Jim Kenney, Governor Tom Wolf and City Council President Darrell Clarke were at the event.Chubb is one of the world's largest property and casualty insurance companies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
