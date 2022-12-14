Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenDowningtown, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
A Weekend in the Beautiful Brandywine ValleyJourneyswithsteveWilmington, DE
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Related
Community projects selected for Philly’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday
Philadelphia is preparing to mark America’s 250th birthday with community projects that will outlive the semiquincentennial party in 2026. Philadelphia250, an organization planning local events and programs around the milestone year, has selected three projects it will bolster with organizational and funding support:. “Our Market,” an effort to train...
Philadelphia Hanukkah parade 2022: What streets are closed?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple city streets will be temporarily closed the night of Saturday, December 17, as the 2022 Chanukah Parade of Lights gets underway.The parade starts at 7 p.m., and will feature music and cars outfitted with giant menorahs.After the parade, there will be a festival on Market Street!Several streets will be shut down to traffic. More information on the festivities is available at chabadpennwynne.org.Here's the information the city provided on the closures:Parade RouteThe parade begins at 7 p.m. The route will be closed on a rolling basis. Closures will be temporary as the parade progresses and will be reopened as the parade passes. Starts at 21st and Benjamin Franklin ParkwayEastbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Arch St.Eastbound on Arch St. to 15th St.Southbound on 15th St. to S. Penn SquareContinue around City Hall to Market St.Eastbound on Market St. to 5th St.Ends at 5th and Market St. where the festival will take placeRoad ClosuresThe following street will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 for parade set up:Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner lanes) from Eakins Oval to 21st St.The following street will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 until 10:30 pm:500 Market Street
delawarevalleynews.com
Traffic Closures For Menorah Parade Tonight
Parade Activities & Information: The Chanukah Parade of Lights will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, and feature music and cars outfitted with giant menorahs. The parade begins at 21st Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner lanes) and ends at 5th Street and Market Street where the festival will take place and continue until 10 p.m.
myfourandmore.com
Why Offsite Parking Is Your Best Option in Philadelphia
While parking in the airport parking lot may be considered a time saver, this may not always be the case. Due to the enormous security concerns in such areas, getting off-site parking may be your best bet. Below are reasons to consider utilizing an off-site location for your next short-term or long-term parking.
Menorah lighting at Betsy Ross House signals start of Hanukkah season
The Jewish eight-day festival of lights known as Hanukkah kicked off Sunday with communities gathering to light menorahs around the world, including right here in Philadelphia. More than 150 people gathered in Old City Sunday to mark the Jewish holiday that celebrates the reclamation of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.
New Wawa Opens In South Jersey
A new Wawa store has opened in Gloucester County.The grand opening ceremonies for Wawa's newest store at 2515 Delsea Dr., Franklinville, were on Thursday, Dec. 15. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an appearance by Wally Goose.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
Water main break floods portion of Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia
The 16-inch main burst around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on the Roosevelt Boulevard at Goodnaw Street, near the Santander Bank and Applebee's.
Joint Venture Transforms Pair of Former Catholic Churches in Coatesville into Multifunctional Event Spaces
The former St. Cecilia's Church in Coatesville has been transformed into a modern event space. A joint venture is transforming what was once a pair of historic Catholic churches in Coatesville into modern spaces for the community to use for a variety of functions, such as weddings, meetings, and other special events.
therealdeal.com
Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination
A Philadelphia landlord that owns and operates 77 properties in the city is accused of engaging in modern-day redlining by refusing to rent properties in majority-white neighborhoods to people with federal Section 8 vouchers, Bloomberg reported. The landlord, ProManaged Inc., has been sued in federal and local courts by the...
Chubb is making way to a location in Philadelphia
Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company is building an 18-story-office-building near 20th and Arch streets. It is expected to open in 2026.
Philly’s heralded eviction diversion program is considered a win-win — for most
Bruce Ticker knew some of his neighbors in his Northeast Philadelphia apartment complex had gotten notices from the new owners about rents going up. He was still shocked when he got his in early May. The rent for his one-bedroom place was going to be twice as high. “They essentially...
Allentown road crews preparing for expected big winter storm
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The first winter storm of the season in the Philadelphia area is just about here, and it's triggered a NEXT Weather Alert. Road crews in the region are busy preparing to keep drivers safe during Thursday morning's commute.Crews in Allentown have been preparing and pre-treating roads for the past two days.It's the region's first real taste of winter weather and both PennDOT and the City of Allentown want to ensure everyone is prepared."We have 10 trucks that are currently out there right now pre-treating our roadways," Mark Shahda, director of public works in Allentown, said.A CBS Philadelphia...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Why Has NJ Route 41 Been “Temporary” for Decades? Here’s the Answer
Here's a question that you may have thought about once or twice: why is a part of Route 41 in Camden County "temporary?" For the answer, we need to go back almost 100 years. Route 41 was created way back in 1927 to run between Deptford and Moorestown, which it does as a 14-mile-long highway.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
luxury-houses.net
Ambler, PA Masterpiece Offers the Very Finest in Design, Craftsmanship, Millwork and Quality Materials Listed at $3.25M
The Estate in Ambler is a luxurious home situated at the end of a picturesque and private lane and meticulously, maintained and enhanced now available for sale. This home located at 1343 Fording Brook Rd, Ambler, Pennsylvania; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,767 square feet of living spaces. Call Wendie Steffens (215-850-0422) – Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty (215 298-9415) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ambler.
Insurance company Chubb adds 1,250 Philadelphia jobs
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A company is bringing more than 1,000 jobs to Center City and establishing one of its largest offices in Philadelphia.Insurance company Chubb announced millions of dollars in investment for one of the city's largest new building projects at 20th and Arch streets Friday."When the building is completed, we plan to add more than 1,250 positions to our Philadelphia workforce," said John Keogh, Chubb's president and COO. "They will join the approximately 2,000 Chubb employees already here." Mayor Jim Kenney, Governor Tom Wolf and City Council President Darrell Clarke were at the event.Chubb is one of the world's largest property and casualty insurance companies.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0