City Provides Update on COVID-19 for Wednesday, December 14, 2022
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today reported that 3,768,724 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Philadelphia. This is an increase of 28,666 since Wednesday, November 30.
Thus far in Philadelphia, 1,266,611 residents have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 1,025,452 have received two doses, 461,013 have received three, and 87,217 have received four. 172,566 Philadelphia residents have received at least one dose of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster in Philadelphia.
Everyone six months of age and older are now eligible to be vaccinated.
In the previous week, 10.4 percent of COVID-19 tests in Philadelphia have come back positive. Thus far during the pandemic, 338,263 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 5,333 have succumbed to the virus. Philadelphia is averaging 192 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last week.
COVID-19 Resources:
- Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine: phila.gov/vaccine.
- Where to find COVID-19 testing: phila.gov/testing.
- City’s COVID-19 homepage: phila.gov/covid-19.
- Frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 response.
- Health Department COVID Call Center: 215-685-5488.
- Residents can text COVIDPHL to 888-777 to get updates sent to their phones.
- The COVID Prevention and Response Fund is accepting donations to aid nonprofits and individuals that are supporting their community through the pandemic.
Resources for Media:
- COVID-19 briefings.
- Recordings of COVID-19 briefings (Subtitles available in multiple languages).
- COVID-19 press releases.
- Pennsylvania COVID-19 dashboard (includes hospitalizations and patients on ventilators, by county).
