City Provides Update on COVID-19 for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today reported that 3,768,724 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Philadelphia. This is an increase of 28,666 since Wednesday, November 30.

Thus far in Philadelphia, 1,266,611 residents have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 1,025,452 have received two doses, 461,013 have received three, and 87,217 have received four. 172,566 Philadelphia residents have received at least one dose of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster in Philadelphia.

Everyone six months of age and older are now eligible to be vaccinated.

In the previous week, 10.4 percent of COVID-19 tests in Philadelphia have come back positive. Thus far during the pandemic, 338,263 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 5,333 have succumbed to the virus. Philadelphia is averaging 192 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last week.

COVID-19 Resources:

  • Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine: phila.gov/vaccine.
  • Where to find COVID-19 testing: phila.gov/testing.
  • City’s COVID-19 homepage: phila.gov/covid-19.
  • Frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 response.
  • Health Department COVID Call Center: 215-685-5488.
  • Residents can text COVIDPHL to 888-777 to get updates sent to their phones.
  • The COVID Prevention and Response Fund is accepting donations to aid nonprofits and individuals that are supporting their community through the pandemic.

