ABC 33/40 News

Police searching for missing Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Montgomery Police Department announced its search for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on Thursday, December 8. The police department said Chalysse Thomas was last seen in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Police said Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama...
