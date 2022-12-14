Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOOD
Helping to bring Christmas to every child this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is a special place for kids. This holiday season donors, volunteers, and school groups stepped forward to make sure every child had Christmas gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who put in the time to make Christmas special this year for these children.
Pop-up gift-giving shop in Grand Rapids Saturday
Two non-profits in Grand Rapids are looking to brighten the holiday season for local families in need.
Soul Artistry hosts first-ever Black Santa Claus meet and greet
KALAMAZOO, MI - While Santa Claus is there to greet every child, sometimes its hard for them to relate to a Santa that doesn’t look like them. Soul Artistry hosted a meet and greet with Santa from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Space in downtown Kalamazoo, featuring a Black Santa who met with children to learn their Christmas wishes.
Is Grand Rapids Recycling Tricky? Yes, So Be Aware of These No No’s
Most of us recycle our trash. Not all of it, of course, but glass, cardboard, food boxes, and more. We will probably have more "stuff" to throw away and recycle this holiday season but you should know there are a lot of things that you can't recycle. According to the...
Students surprise teacher with colorblind glasses
This holiday season, students of a Vicksburg area teacher, who is color blind, are making sure he can experience the vibrant colors of a Michigan sunset, Christmas lights display and the springtime bloom.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids family-owned ornament business goes viral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business out of Grand Rapids received new attention, after a TikTok post went viral. The horror-themed ornament company was struggling, until the owner's daughter recruited the internet for support. Makayla Burns, 24, told the internet that her dad was worried about business last...
WWMTCw
JBS USA contributes $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo capital campaign
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As part of their JBS Hometown Strong program, JBS USA gifted $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo's "Their Future Is In Your Hands" capital campaign, the company announced Thursday. The campaign, which was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to raise $9...
With a Little Smile, Chewbacca Hopes to Be Adopted Soon
This is Chewbacca or Chewy for short. Chewy is about 4 months old and a part of a large litter that is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He's a bit timid but, since he's a puppy, that's something that can be worked on with socialization and training:. Aside...
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 12/16-12/18
1. 25th Anniversary of the Christmas Lite at LMCU Ball Park. It is the 25th anniversary of the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park! Enjoy an amazing Christmas Lite show as you drive thru it! There is nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, displays, tunnels and more holiday fun! You can also ride the Memory Lane Train and enjoy the lite show that way! You can find more information here.
Three young siblings battling the flu at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Dr. Erica Michiels says flu season is hitting West Michigan area hard this year. DeVos Children's hospital is seeing a spike in infections among children.
WWMTCw
Inflation leads Coldwater's 'The Patio' to close up shop
COLDWATER, Mich. — Over the last six years, residents who stopped at The Patio in Coldwater, Mich. enjoyed the multitude of flavors and options. Sadly, this small-business less than a mile from downtown Coldwater, is closing their doors for good on Sunday, due to inflation and other challenges. The...
WWMTCw
Close to 500 wreaths laid on graves of veterans at Arlington Hill Cemetery
BANGOR, Mich. — Around 500 wreaths were laid on graves of veterans at the Arlington Hill Cemetery in Bangor Saturday afternoon. The wreaths were laid on the graves as a thank you for their service, according to organizers. The ceremony held was called the 'Official National Wreaths Across America...
WWMTCw
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects
LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
nowkalamazoo.com
A new place to play, again
Could a small park, created after a tragedy 20 years ago, be a building block toward reinvigorating one of Kalamazoo’s most-challenged neighborhoods? A group of faith-based volunteers in the Edison neighborhood hope so. On the plot they’re working to transform, once sat a condemned home. It caught fire, killing...
Whitmer awards West Michigan organizations grants to build new homes
Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to several West Michigan organizations to help increase the supply of housing units in the state.
Fire damages garden art store in Bangor
Fire crews responded around 4:45 a.m. to the Arlington Trading Post in Bangor. They found heavy flames coming out of the building in Van Buren County.
Vintage Richmond Park photos spark nostalgia on the west side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Richmond Park on the city's west side, people have been making memories for decades. Although times have changed, pictures from the past still bring people together. Barbara Schut was 6 years old when she moved to Grand Rapids. She learned to skate at Richmond...
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
Open Letter To Kalamazoo: What Do We Do On Pitcher St. Now?
Dear Kalamazoo, it seems to me that there is a huge issue when it comes to making new paint lines and driving rules after we move on from driver's training. This may be a larger issue that should be directed towards the state, but it seems to me like everyone and their mom are completely confused as to what you're supposed to do now when you turn onto Pitcher St. in downtown Kalamazoo. The issue is the new paint job Pitcher Street recently received and what now appears to be the one-lane road. Or maybe it's two, nobody has any idea.
Comments / 0