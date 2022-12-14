ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WOOD

Helping to bring Christmas to every child this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is a special place for kids. This holiday season donors, volunteers, and school groups stepped forward to make sure every child had Christmas gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who put in the time to make Christmas special this year for these children.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Grand Rapids family-owned ornament business goes viral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business out of Grand Rapids received new attention, after a TikTok post went viral. The horror-themed ornament company was struggling, until the owner's daughter recruited the internet for support. Makayla Burns, 24, told the internet that her dad was worried about business last...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 12/16-12/18

1. 25th Anniversary of the Christmas Lite at LMCU Ball Park. It is the 25th anniversary of the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park! Enjoy an amazing Christmas Lite show as you drive thru it! There is nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, displays, tunnels and more holiday fun! You can also ride the Memory Lane Train and enjoy the lite show that way! You can find more information here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Inflation leads Coldwater's 'The Patio' to close up shop

COLDWATER, Mich. — Over the last six years, residents who stopped at The Patio in Coldwater, Mich. enjoyed the multitude of flavors and options. Sadly, this small-business less than a mile from downtown Coldwater, is closing their doors for good on Sunday, due to inflation and other challenges. The...
COLDWATER, MI
WWMTCw

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects

LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
LANSING, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

A new place to play, again

Could a small park, created after a tragedy 20 years ago, be a building block toward reinvigorating one of Kalamazoo’s most-challenged neighborhoods? A group of faith-based volunteers in the Edison neighborhood hope so. On the plot they’re working to transform, once sat a condemned home. It caught fire, killing...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Open Letter To Kalamazoo: What Do We Do On Pitcher St. Now?

Dear Kalamazoo, it seems to me that there is a huge issue when it comes to making new paint lines and driving rules after we move on from driver's training. This may be a larger issue that should be directed towards the state, but it seems to me like everyone and their mom are completely confused as to what you're supposed to do now when you turn onto Pitcher St. in downtown Kalamazoo. The issue is the new paint job Pitcher Street recently received and what now appears to be the one-lane road. Or maybe it's two, nobody has any idea.
KALAMAZOO, MI

