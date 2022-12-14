Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Alabama ONE Cherokee Boys Basketball Invitational Saturday Roundup
CEDAR BLUFF – Jack Amos and Landon Caldwell both netted 12 points to lead the Cherokee County Warriors past Handley 50-46 in the Alabama ONE Cherokee Invitational on Saturday. Jaden Wilson added 11 points for the Warriors. Jacob Cornejo finished with eight points. Cannon Kyles led Handley with 12...
Honoring veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 3,400 cemeteries across America are taking part in wreath laying ceremonies on Saturday to honor veterans. Ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day, Tony Berenotto and John Burke of American Legion post 205 joined the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss the nationwide tradition. A local wreath laying ceremony […]
weisradio.com
Coming full circle: Piedmont, Cherokee County lead area’s all-state football selections
MONTGOMERY – It’s been almost four months since the Cherokee County Warriors defeated the Piedmont Bulldogs in a thrilling 21-14 battle for their first football victory in the Highway 9 rivalry since 2009. Both teams’ paths crossed again in Auburn at the Super 7 to end the season, as both finished Class 3A and 4A state runners-up respectively.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Commission Signs Proclamation in Honor of Mr. Earl W. McPeak
During the most recent meeting of the Cherokee County Commission a special tribute was awarded to Mr. Earl McPeak, as a Proclamation was signed honoring him for his outstanding service to his community, to his country, to his fellow man and for his heroic efforts in the Armed Forces,. Proclamation...
Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck
An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
wbrc.com
Leah Tarvin’s parents accept posthumous diploma on daughter’s behalf
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a bittersweet celebration Friday afternoon as Leah Tarvin’s parents, Mark and Cindy accepted her posthumous diploma from Jacksonville State University. The 22-year-old student passed away in November after being hit and killed in a crosswalk near Brewer Hall. Tarvin was pursuing a degree...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday December 18th
Aaron Green, 31 of Summerville, Ga, arrested by the Cedar Bluff Police Department, he is on hold for another agency. Patrick Rogers, 31 of Ft. Payne, was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department on charges of DUI. Freddie Grier, 36 of Odenville, arrested by the Leesburg Police Department on...
weisradio.com
Centre Man Driving Truck Involved In Fatal Crash
Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed Saturday, when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided head on with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre. Apparently the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and his name was not released by Alabama State Troopers investigating the accident.
A Plea to Remember the Seniors of Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL –Arlene Mallard Driskell spoke with the Calhoun Journal about a subject that has been near and dear to her heart since 2016. That subject is senior citizens. Ms. Arleen has personally being working with the residents of Westminster Apartments to collect blankets this holiday season. She will give these blankets away on Friday, December 23rd at 12:00 pm at Westminster Apartments.
wbrc.com
Christmas bonus amount determined by customers at Cherokee Co. restaurant
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the holiday season and there is no better time of year to show your loved ones how much they mean to you. One restaurant in Leesburg is doing just that with their employees. Decks and Docks has been doing a Christmas bonus program...
Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
City of Anniston Transit Alert for Railroad Crossing Closures
Anniston, AL – Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, released a transit alert for rail road crossing closures. Please be aware of multiple railroad crossing closures that will be occurring from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 through Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
weisradio.com
Collinsville girls hold off Valley Head; Panther boys win big
VALLEY HEAD – The Collinsville Lady Panthers held off Valley Head 53-49 in girls basketball action Friday evening. Sophie Wills led the Lady Panthers with 14 points. Tyla Tatum tallied 13 points. Rylee Tillery and Nayeli Mata finished with 10 and eight points respectively. Both Tillery and Mata connected on a pair of 3-pointers.
weisradio.com
Amos connects on four 3-pointers in Warrior basketball win over Alexandria
CENTRE – Jack Amos connected on four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points in leading the Cherokee County Warriors to a 77-59 basketball win over visiting Alexandria on Thursday night. Landon Caldwell contributed 13 points for the Warriors (2-2). Jaden Wilson and Cade Hopper both rang for...
Shelby Reporter
Pixel perfect: Chelsea family wins episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight
CHELSEA – Chelsea residents Ricky and Elicia Cloutier have a new, long-awaited feature to add to their Christmas light display this year: a large trophy. The Cloutiers’ impressive display at their home on Shelby County 39 in Chelsea not only earned them a coveted spot on Season 10 of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight, but it dazzled judge Carter Oosterhouse enough to make them the winners of the final episode that aired on Monday, Dec. 12.
weisradio.com
State Troopers Respond to Two Single-Vehicle Accidents with Injuries Wednesday Night
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports, state troopers responded to two accidents involving injuries on Wednesday night. The first occurred around 7:35pm on Sand Valley Road in Etowah County, when two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck with the female driver and a male that was riding with her, both of Attalla, being taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Do you know this man? He died Wednesday in prison and seemingly has no family
Alabama state officials are seeking the public’s help to locate any surviving family members of an inmate who died of natural causes earlier this week. Jackie Curtis Haynes, 69, was serving a life sentence for a 1975 rape conviction from Calhoun County. He was found unresponsive early in the...
1 killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer
Alabama State Troopers say a Lineville man has died after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Saturday in Clay County. Troopers identified the deceased as James L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville. They said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. Saturday, when the 2003 Lincoln Town Car Simpkins was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a man from Centre.
wvtm13.com
Parents charged in death of their infant daughter in Ashville
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Two people have been arrested and booked into jail on charges relating to the death of an infant child. According to Sheriff Murray of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks both face one count of felony murder in the death of their infant daughter.
Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Commercial Vehicles Closes Lanes in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has caused a lane closure. The southbound lanes of Alabama 9 near Rabbittown Road, in Calhoun County are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Comments / 0