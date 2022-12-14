ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

weisradio.com

Alabama ONE Cherokee Boys Basketball Invitational Saturday Roundup

CEDAR BLUFF – Jack Amos and Landon Caldwell both netted 12 points to lead the Cherokee County Warriors past Handley 50-46 in the Alabama ONE Cherokee Invitational on Saturday. Jaden Wilson added 11 points for the Warriors. Jacob Cornejo finished with eight points. Cannon Kyles led Handley with 12...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Honoring veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 3,400 cemeteries across America are taking part in wreath laying ceremonies on Saturday to honor veterans. Ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day, Tony Berenotto and John Burke of American Legion post 205 joined the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss the nationwide tradition. A local wreath laying ceremony […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck

An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
LINEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Leah Tarvin’s parents accept posthumous diploma on daughter’s behalf

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a bittersweet celebration Friday afternoon as Leah Tarvin’s parents, Mark and Cindy accepted her posthumous diploma from Jacksonville State University. The 22-year-old student passed away in November after being hit and killed in a crosswalk near Brewer Hall. Tarvin was pursuing a degree...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday December 18th

Aaron Green, 31 of Summerville, Ga, arrested by the Cedar Bluff Police Department, he is on hold for another agency. Patrick Rogers, 31 of Ft. Payne, was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department on charges of DUI. Freddie Grier, 36 of Odenville, arrested by the Leesburg Police Department on...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Centre Man Driving Truck Involved In Fatal Crash

LINEVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

A Plea to Remember the Seniors of Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL –Arlene Mallard Driskell spoke with the Calhoun Journal about a subject that has been near and dear to her heart since 2016. That subject is senior citizens. Ms. Arleen has personally being working with the residents of Westminster Apartments to collect blankets this holiday season. She will give these blankets away on Friday, December 23rd at 12:00 pm at Westminster Apartments.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham-Southern basketball player, former Hewitt Husky passes away

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Birmingham-Southern basketball player and a Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate, Colin Glover, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16. Trussville Police Department Chief Eric Rush said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Birmingham-Southern College Athletics announced on their Facebook page, “Today, the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Collinsville girls hold off Valley Head; Panther boys win big

VALLEY HEAD – The Collinsville Lady Panthers held off Valley Head 53-49 in girls basketball action Friday evening. Sophie Wills led the Lady Panthers with 14 points. Tyla Tatum tallied 13 points. Rylee Tillery and Nayeli Mata finished with 10 and eight points respectively. Both Tillery and Mata connected on a pair of 3-pointers.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pixel perfect: Chelsea family wins episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight

CHELSEA – Chelsea residents Ricky and Elicia Cloutier have a new, long-awaited feature to add to their Christmas light display this year: a large trophy. The Cloutiers’ impressive display at their home on Shelby County 39 in Chelsea not only earned them a coveted spot on Season 10 of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight, but it dazzled judge Carter Oosterhouse enough to make them the winners of the final episode that aired on Monday, Dec. 12.
CHELSEA, AL
weisradio.com

State Troopers Respond to Two Single-Vehicle Accidents with Injuries Wednesday Night

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports, state troopers responded to two accidents involving injuries on Wednesday night. The first occurred around 7:35pm on Sand Valley Road in Etowah County, when two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck with the female driver and a male that was riding with her, both of Attalla, being taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer

CLAY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Parents charged in death of their infant daughter in Ashville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Two people have been arrested and booked into jail on charges relating to the death of an infant child. According to Sheriff Murray of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks both face one count of felony murder in the death of their infant daughter.
ASHVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Commercial Vehicles Closes Lanes in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has caused a lane closure. The southbound lanes of Alabama 9 near Rabbittown Road, in Calhoun County are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

