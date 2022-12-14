ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

wearegreenbay.com

Raw meat sandwiches? DHS warns of dangerous Wisconsin holiday tradition

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reminding people about the dangers of eating a Wisconsin family holiday tradition, raw meat sandwiches. Raw meat on rye, a polarizing holiday delicacy in Wisconsin and the Midwest is sometimes referred to as ‘Tiger Meat’ or ‘Cannibal Sandwiches.’
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Cold air and snow chances leading up to Christmas

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. There’s good news for Sunday as our opportunity for sunshine goes up! It will be cloudy in the morning with sunshine trying to work through the clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 20s, but a chilly west wind from 10 to 20 mph will make it feel like the single digits and lower teens with the wind chill.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Some sunshine returns tomorrow!

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A few flurries linger into tomorrow morning, before skies clear into the afternoon. We are likely to see some sunshine before sunset tomorrow. Winds will be the main weather issue, with westerly gusts reaching into the 20s, and making feels like temps sit into the upper teens/low 20s all day.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Nearly 1M Wisconsinites have received the updated COVID-19 booster shot

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,710,289 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,850 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 9 Total. Total Positive Cases1,710,2891,702,866 (+7,423) Fully Vaccinated3,607,124 (61.8%)3,606,818 (61.8%) Updated Booster992,173 (17.0%)947,497 (16.2%) COVID-19...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Light snow showers continue into tomorrow

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The low pressure system that sat over us this past week is still sticking around for tonight. This system will produce a few flurries that will continue tonight and into most of tomorrow. We are only anticipating about an inch to an inch and a half total by tomorrow night.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Miss Wisconsin wins the 2023 Miss America competition

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFRV) – After three action-packed nights showcasing talents, interview skills, and social achievements, Grace Stanke from Wisconsin was named Miss America for 2023. The Wausau area native was awarded a $50,000 cash scholarship, the iconic Austrian Crystal emblazoned crown, and the life-changing title of Miss America 2023...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Light snow chances continue into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The same snow maker that brough us heavy snow this week will churn over us and bring pockets of snow showers for the next 24 to 36 hours. It may lead to some communities getting anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of fluffy snow in this window.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Pork products recalled from Wisconsin sausage shop

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has released information about a sausage shop recalling products. Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail, and at farmers markets. A...
RIO, WI

