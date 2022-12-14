Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Raw meat sandwiches? DHS warns of dangerous Wisconsin holiday tradition
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reminding people about the dangers of eating a Wisconsin family holiday tradition, raw meat sandwiches. Raw meat on rye, a polarizing holiday delicacy in Wisconsin and the Midwest is sometimes referred to as ‘Tiger Meat’ or ‘Cannibal Sandwiches.’
wearegreenbay.com
Cold air and snow chances leading up to Christmas
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. There’s good news for Sunday as our opportunity for sunshine goes up! It will be cloudy in the morning with sunshine trying to work through the clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 20s, but a chilly west wind from 10 to 20 mph will make it feel like the single digits and lower teens with the wind chill.
wearegreenbay.com
Some sunshine returns tomorrow!
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A few flurries linger into tomorrow morning, before skies clear into the afternoon. We are likely to see some sunshine before sunset tomorrow. Winds will be the main weather issue, with westerly gusts reaching into the 20s, and making feels like temps sit into the upper teens/low 20s all day.
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1M Wisconsinites have received the updated COVID-19 booster shot
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,710,289 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,850 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 9 Total. Total Positive Cases1,710,2891,702,866 (+7,423) Fully Vaccinated3,607,124 (61.8%)3,606,818 (61.8%) Updated Booster992,173 (17.0%)947,497 (16.2%) COVID-19...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin nonprofit organization provides Christmas gifts for cancer patients
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin organization is doing its part in helping Santa deliver presents. Members of the Children’s Giving Christmas Tree are planning to provide Christmas gifts to those who need them most. “You never know what people are struggling with, you never know what’s going...
wearegreenbay.com
Light snow showers continue into tomorrow
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The low pressure system that sat over us this past week is still sticking around for tonight. This system will produce a few flurries that will continue tonight and into most of tomorrow. We are only anticipating about an inch to an inch and a half total by tomorrow night.
wearegreenbay.com
Miss Wisconsin wins the 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFRV) – After three action-packed nights showcasing talents, interview skills, and social achievements, Grace Stanke from Wisconsin was named Miss America for 2023. The Wausau area native was awarded a $50,000 cash scholarship, the iconic Austrian Crystal emblazoned crown, and the life-changing title of Miss America 2023...
wearegreenbay.com
Light snow chances continue into the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The same snow maker that brough us heavy snow this week will churn over us and bring pockets of snow showers for the next 24 to 36 hours. It may lead to some communities getting anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of fluffy snow in this window.
wearegreenbay.com
Pork products recalled from Wisconsin sausage shop
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has released information about a sausage shop recalling products. Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail, and at farmers markets. A...
Comments / 0