New Orleans, LA

WATCH: Tornado crosses Mississippi River near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thousands were left without power in Southeast Louisiana after a series of severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the Bayou State on Wednesday. This included one tornado caught on camera by Jacob Blouin. Blouin’s video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Suit: US ship canal dredging in summer threatens sea turtles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A conservation group has filed suit over a U.S. agency’s planned timeframe for dredging a Georgia coast shipping channel, arguing that using powerful pumps to suck up harbor sediments in summertime would endanger rare sea turtles. For two years, environmentalists have battled an effort...
GEORGIA STATE
Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power

BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. More than 160,000 customers in New England were in the dark as of the afternoon...
VERMONT STATE

