Jury selection to begin in trial for Ormond Beach Proud Boy leader
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Joseph Biggs is expected to be in federal court in Washington, D.C., Monday as jury selection in his trial begins. Bigss is a Florida leader of the Proud Boys. He was arrested at his Ormond Beach home just weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
President Biden approves additional FEMA assistance for Hurricane Nicole survivors in 12 Florida counties
The federal disaster assistance declaration directive approved by Biden is to help Floridians affected by Hurricane Nicole recover and includes Florida residents, facilities, infrastructure, and beaches, according to a FEMA press release.
Saving lives: Drug, new test pushed to treat brain-eating amoeba
ORLANDO, Fla. – In August 2016, 16-year-old Sebastian DeLeon and his family traveled from South Florida to start what was supposed to be a fun vacation at Orlando’s theme parks. “On Sunday, we were planning on having a pool day and watching the game and spending it with...
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
Community searches for solutions to homelessness in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s hard to miss the tents and homeless camps as you drive across Central Florida. People tell Channel 9 the problem is becoming more visible and aggressive. Residents of one neighborhood said they couldn’t use bus stops because of the nearby homeless camps.
Renters in Florida face high rents and few properties, maybe a solution
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Shopping for a rental property is still costly and difficult in Central Florida. Florida has the second-highest rental increases second only to New York. Some people are using Lease to Own program as...
'Please help me': Man accused of attacking female jogger on Central Florida trail pens letter to judge
A Central Florida man accused of attacking a female jogger on a Seminole County jail has penned a letter to the judge, asking for a second chance. William Stamper, 19, of Longwood, was booked into the Seminole County jail in September morning on charges of attempted sexual battery. Investigators say...
New program makes Seminole State Forest more accessible for people with mobility issues
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A nonprofit group is launching a new program to make one of Florida’s state parks more accessible to people with mobility issues. Friends of Seminole State Forest are launching a tracked chair program, a first for any of the 38 state forests in Florida, according to a news release.
Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date
A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
‘No longer poses a risk:’ Records show ‘brutal rapist’ arrested in Orange County was released in May
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the arrest Thursday of a man accused of raping and mutilating a woman in Orange County, News 6 gathered court documents that show he was released from a state facility for sexually violent offenders earlier this year. Whitehead, 54, is accused of raping and...
Fentanyl experts say video of Florida officer having a medical emergency is not an overdose
LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 Investigates is looking deeper into this viral video of a Tavares officer in medical distress. The department labeled what happened as a fentanyl overdose. The video has gotten significant pushback from members of the medical community saying what’s happening is simply not that.
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa
First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
‘Something special:’ Orange County students facing hardships shop for free with A Gift For Teaching
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Gift For Teaching gave three Orange County students the opportunity to shop for free during its yearly “Grant a Wish” event on Friday. A total of 13 carts filled with more than $10,000 worth of supplies and gifts. Jhon, a third-grader from...
Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
Florida college student's popular Twitter account suspended for tracking Elon Musk's jet
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Twitter accounts of a Florida college student are suspended and the platform's billionaire owner Elon Musk is personally threatening legal action against him. 20-year-old Jack Sweeney had more than half a million followers on Twitter with an account dedicated to tracking Musk's private jet. On...
Space Coast to celebrate Hanukkah with Menorah parade, music festival
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast is ready to make some waves with its Hanukkah celebration Sunday afternoon. The Chabad of the Space Coast is hosting a free Hanukkah festival and menorah parade, which departs from Chabad in Satellite Beach at 3:30 p.m. and travels to Chabad in Viera, located at 7350 Lake Andrew Drive in Melbourne, according to the organization’s website.
Convicted rapist on the run after skipping court in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a convicted rapist who skipped out of a court appearance and is on the run. Diga Charles, 37, was arrested in 2020 on several counts of raping a teenager. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten...
