Orlando, FL

AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Saving lives: Drug, new test pushed to treat brain-eating amoeba

ORLANDO, Fla. – In August 2016, 16-year-old Sebastian DeLeon and his family traveled from South Florida to start what was supposed to be a fun vacation at Orlando’s theme parks. “On Sunday, we were planning on having a pool day and watching the game and spending it with...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date

A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa

First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
COCOA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Space Coast to celebrate Hanukkah with Menorah parade, music festival

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast is ready to make some waves with its Hanukkah celebration Sunday afternoon. The Chabad of the Space Coast is hosting a free Hanukkah festival and menorah parade, which departs from Chabad in Satellite Beach at 3:30 p.m. and travels to Chabad in Viera, located at 7350 Lake Andrew Drive in Melbourne, according to the organization’s website.
MELBOURNE, FL

