KETV.com
Douglas County prosecutors reveal new details about Omaha woman's disappearance
OMAHA, Neb. — A kidnapping suspect faced a judge for the first time Friday in Douglas County court. Aldrick Scott, 47, is charged with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony in connection with Cari Allen's disappearance. Prosecutors said Friday that when deputies entered Allen's home on the night...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
Alleged stabbing on bus passing through Pottawattamie County
Sgt. John Cool with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation on a passenger bus early Friday led to an arrest for alleged attempt to commit murder.
KETV.com
Kidnapping suspect returns to Omaha after being arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. — After being arrested in Belize last week, kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is back in Omaha Thursday night. Scott is accused of kidnapping 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen in November. The flight arrived from Houston, where Scott had been held after being brought...
KETV.com
Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
KETV.com
Reckless semitruck driver arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A reckless semitruck driver hit a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle and then led troopers on a chase Thursday, which ended after an hourlong standoff on Interstate 80. Around 5:10 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said they received a call about a semi that was driving...
Police identify Omaha 18-year-old killed in crash with semi on Friday
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Omaha and seriously injured another man on Friday.
1011now.com
Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
Dodge County Sheriff's Office identifies victim in fatal crash Wednesday
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release a woman has died after a fatal crash on Highway 275, south of Old Highway 8, east of Fremont, Nebraska.
Sioux City Journal
20-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh state prison
A 20-year-old inmate died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a 4-5-year sentence for accessory to first-degree assault and robbery from Douglas County. The cause of his death is unknown, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. Serrano-Dominguez's sentence started March...
WOWT
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed Omaha daycare denies allegations of neglect and says she’ll fight a police citation in court. Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns. Front door greetings that in-home daycare provider Mallory Maynard claims are proof she didn’t leave...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
KETV.com
18-year-old man dies in crash involving semitruck Friday morning near Waverly
WAVERLY, Neb. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a semitruck Friday morning near Waverly, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Around 10:48 a.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the crash on Highway 6 near N 162nd Street. Investigation showed that...
Villisca Man arrested on Warrant
(Villisca) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Braden Gray in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Villisca on an active warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked. Deputies transported Gray to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
proclaimerscv.com
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
klkntv.com
Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
KETV.com
Omaha group hoping to deter gun violence with firearm safety, usage seminar
OMAHA, Neb. — With the recent gun violence in Omaha, one organization is hoping to deter that through education with its first firearm safety and usage seminar in the heart of north Omaha. "A lot want to carry and don't know how," Qasim Shabazz said. Shabazz would know —...
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces charges from Monday incident
Fremont police responded at 4:09 p.m. Monday to the area of Eighth and North Park Street — just north of the police station — for a disturbance. Contact was made with Zachary C. Mosel, 30. He was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest fourth offense.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
