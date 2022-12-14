ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Kidnapping suspect returns to Omaha after being arrested in Belize

OMAHA, Neb. — After being arrested in Belize last week, kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is back in Omaha Thursday night. Scott is accused of kidnapping 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen in November. The flight arrived from Houston, where Scott had been held after being brought...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha fire investigators make arrest in apartment arson investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to an apartment fire around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, near 108th and Fort streets. Officials said the fire at a 24-unit apartment was started by an occupant's boyfriend. Fire investigators said they located the suspect, who's facing multiple charges: first-degree arson, theft, domestic...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

20-year-old inmate dies at Tecumseh state prison

A 20-year-old inmate died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a 4-5-year sentence for accessory to first-degree assault and robbery from Douglas County. The cause of his death is unknown, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. Serrano-Dominguez's sentence started March...
TECUMSEH, NE
WOWT

Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed Omaha daycare denies allegations of neglect and says she’ll fight a police citation in court. Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns. Front door greetings that in-home daycare provider Mallory Maynard claims are proof she didn’t leave...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Villisca Man arrested on Warrant

(Villisca) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Braden Gray in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Villisca on an active warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked. Deputies transported Gray to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
VILLISCA, IA
proclaimerscv.com

62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
NEBRASKA STATE
thebestmix1055.com

Man faces charges from Monday incident

Fremont police responded at 4:09 p.m. Monday to the area of Eighth and North Park Street — just north of the police station — for a disturbance. Contact was made with Zachary C. Mosel, 30. He was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest fourth offense.
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol sees new troopers sworn in during Capitol ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bagpipes echoed through the Capitol rotunda Friday morning as 16 new state troopers were sworn in. Camp 66 featured four females and graduates from six different states. Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated the new troopers, saying they had chosen a noble career. "This week, we were reminded...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Woman killed in crash near Fremont

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy