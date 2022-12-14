Read full article on original website
Milford man honored for photography work in Governor’s Ringneck Classic
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Milford has been inducted into the Field of Fame for his volunteer photography work in the Governor’s Ringneck Classic. On Friday, Nov. 18, officials with the Kansas Governor’s Ringneck Classic say they honored two outstanding members who support the event and its mission. Board of Directors President Jim Millensifer inducted the 2022 honorees into The Classic’s “Field of Fame.”
Topeka church takes visitors back in time to first ever Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is celebrating this holiday season with a journey back in time to the very first Christmas. For the second year in a row, Fellowship Bible Church held their Bethlehem Experience, which is an immersive interactive experience designed to recreate how the world looked when Jesus was born in the 1st century.
Washburn LB named AP All-American
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Star Linebacker Grant Bruner racked up another All-America award. Bruner earned Associated Press D-II first-team after being named an All-American earlier this week. Bruner becomes the first Ichabod to be an AP All-American when his teammate JJ Letcher Jr. earned that honor in 2021. Bruner earned...
Seaman seniors present experiences at local internships
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman High School seniors shared their unique internship experiences Friday. Students were matched with different local businesses to learn about careers they may want to explore after graduation. One of the students, Dwyne Jordan, even spent time with WIBW-TV. “They always had something to do for...
Martial arts instructor gives self-defense advice after Wanamaker assault
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s in Topeka talked with 13 NEWS about how to defend yourself or act as a bystander if you or someone else is caught up in a situation involving assault. This comes after Tuesday’s assault on Huntoon & Wanamaker that sent one person to the hospital.
Pine Ridge Prep picks up bikes for students’ Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 4-year-old’s at Pine Ridge Prep School will see these bikes on Christmas morning thanks to Blue Cross, Blue Shield. Parents got to pick up a bike Friday, as well as some helmets, locks and water bottles. Blue Cross contacted the school to make this donation....
Washburn students partner with United Way to grant $10K to local organizations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University students partnered with the United Way and two generous donors to grant $10,000 to local organizations. The United Way of Greater Topeka says on Thursday, Dec. 15, Washburn University leadership students presented early education grants worth $10,000 to three nonprofits in Shawnee Co. Thanks...
K-State rolls over Nebraska in Wildcat Classic
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball defeated Nebraska in the Wildcat Classic at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Saturday night, 71-56. Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with a double-double of 23 points and 11 boards, and four Wildcats scored in double figures en route to the win.
$10M bond set for Topeka man accused in Nebraska kidnapping
TOPEKA/OMAHA - (WIBW/WOWT) - The Topeka man accused in the disappearance of an Omaha woman made his first appearance in Nebraska court Friday afternoon. Aldrick Scott, 47, was formally charged with the kidnapping of Cari Allen. He also faces a count of being an accessory to a felony. In court,...
Cody the kitten is ready for Christmas for the Animals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The animals at Helping Hands Humane Society are getting a holiday treat. Cody, a five-month old kitten, joined Emi Griess from the shelter to talk about Christmas for the Animals. Saturday morning, Dec. 17, shelter staff and special guests (including 13′s Melissa Brunner, Doug Brown, Jared Broyles and Alyssa Miller) will serve a warm meal the shelter animals and present them a new toy. Emi plans to live-stream some of the fun on the Helping Hands Facebook page. It’s expected to start 11 a.m. or shortly after for anyone who’d like to watch!
ESU men knock off No. 1 Northwest Missouri State, Lady Hornets win too
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three straight wins now for Emporia State men’s basketball against the top ranked Bearcats, 74-65. Northwest Missouri State built an early seven point lead in the first half, but the No. 22 Hornets stuck with it and didn’t fall further behind than that. They...
Nearly $2.7 million in grants awarded to rural communities across Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2.7 million has been awarded to rural communities to invest in childcare or senior programming, community vibrancy, food services and libraries. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Dec. 16, that 61 recipients have been awarded nearly $2.7 million in Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grants. He said the grants are meant to invest in small communities across the state.
Guilty pleas reached in 2021 Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to murder charges in a 2021 homicide. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Isaiah Krainbill entered guilty pleas Friday for second-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. Krainbill was charged in the August 2021 death of James Epps. Topeka Police...
TCALC-Stormont Vail partnership turns up more nurses for region
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will soon be more healthcare workers in Topeka, thanks to a unique new partnership. Students from the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers completed a Certified Nurse Assistant course, receiving their certificates Friday. Stormont Vail and teamed up to offer the program with several...
Gary’s gets all decked out for the Christmas season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You know them for their pumpkin patch and corn maze every fall, but now, Gary’s Fall Fest invites you to experience Christmas at Gary’s. Gary Starr visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the display. This is the second year he’s opened for Christmas.
Construction underway on new magazine processing center in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is well underway for one of Topeka’s newest companies. 13 NEWS found crews working Friday on the new site for OneSource Distributing LLC, located in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS previously caught up with the developers in August. OneSource is...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lyon County crash
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 79-year-old Wetmore man was killed Friday afternoon in Lyon County after his vehicle overturned several times before landing in a ditch. According to the KHP crash logs, Wayne Segenhagen, 79, and Anna Segenhagen, 76. both of Wetmore, Kansas, were driving on Interstate 335 in Lyon County in a Ford Explorer just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
Burlington home lights up Christmas for holidays
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlington home is lighting up the Christmas season for Coffey County-area residents. 13 NEWS has received photos and information about the display, which will be lit up from 6 p.m. to sunrise each day until Christmas Eve at 203 S. 5th St. in Burlington. This...
Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend. Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.
New Chipotle location set to open in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant option for North Topeka will be opening up next week. Chipotle will be serving up its signature burritos and bowls on North Topeka boulevard, just south of Highway 24. The location includes a “chipot-lane,” a drive-thru which allows customers to pick up digital...
