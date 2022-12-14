TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The animals at Helping Hands Humane Society are getting a holiday treat. Cody, a five-month old kitten, joined Emi Griess from the shelter to talk about Christmas for the Animals. Saturday morning, Dec. 17, shelter staff and special guests (including 13′s Melissa Brunner, Doug Brown, Jared Broyles and Alyssa Miller) will serve a warm meal the shelter animals and present them a new toy. Emi plans to live-stream some of the fun on the Helping Hands Facebook page. It’s expected to start 11 a.m. or shortly after for anyone who’d like to watch!

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO