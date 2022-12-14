ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Cape Jaycees to provide gifts for hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children in the area this holiday season. Members with the Cape Jaycees spent time on Sunday, December 18, loading up toys to deliver to hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau to make their holiday a bit brighter.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Leopold holds 5th Country Christmas Home Tour

LEOPOLD, Mo. (KFVS) - For a small southeast Missouri community, it’s a festive way to get in the Christmas spirit while helping out local programs. The community of Leopold, Mo., is hosting their 5th Country Christmas Home Tour where visitors are able to go inside four Christmas decorated homes in the area.
LEOPOLD, MO
KFVS12

Toys for Tots wrapping up toy orders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Toys for Tots in Cape Girardeau, Mo., are wrapping up Cape Girardeau county’s toy orders. Darlene MacCubbin is the coordinator of SEMO Toys for Tots. MacCubbin said thanks to the contributions of others, they will be able to help over 2,000 kids. “I figure...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Festival of Lights Christmas Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake

Kentucky's Governor says the state will soon operate three high-security juvenile detention centers. Every toy brings the spirit of joy, according to one woman as she wraps up her organization's effort to fill toy orders for families in need. Paducah Board of Commissioners misconduct charge. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WAPPAPELLO, MO
KFVS12

Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners

Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson at Wreaths Across America event

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many gathered across the nation to pay respect and honor those who fought for our freedom on Saturday. Thousands of Wreaths Across America events took place, including one in Jackson, where soldiers from each branch of the military and POW/MIA were honored with a wreath placed at their headstone.
KFVS12

Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Jackson, Mo.

Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale. Saturday was distribution day for Toys for Tots in Carbondale and more than 500 families picked up bags of toys. More than...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Southeast Mo. State and SIU hold fall commencement ceremonies Sat.

Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale. Saturday was distribution day for Toys for Tots in Carbondale and more than 500 families picked up bags of toys. Wreaths Across...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

WKCTC announces next step in its use of multi-million-dollar grant

Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with death of her 7-week-old baby. A Poplar Bluff woman was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 7-week-old baby. Fall commencement ceremonies Saturday. Updated: 8 hours ago. Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Shawnee Correctional Center teaching inmates to weld

Poplar Bluff woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with death of her 7-week-old baby. A Poplar Bluff woman was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 7-week-old baby. Fall commencement ceremonies Saturday. Updated: 13 hours ago. Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

SEMO, SIUC to hold fall commencement ceremonies Saturday

(KFVS) - Two universities in the Heartland are having their fall commencements on Saturday, December 17. Southeast Missouri State University will hold two ceremonies at the Show Me Center. The first event is at 10 a.m., with the second at 2 p.m. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt will serve as commencement...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale recognized as a leader in climate planning

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale was recognized for its nature-forward approach to resilience, climate, and sustainability. The recognition comes from the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity. The ceremony, held in Montreal, Canada, celebrated cities from across the globe that recently joined CitiesWithNature, an initiative that recognizes...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau city manager withdraws his name from consideration for city management job in North Dakota

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau city manager withdrew his name from consideration for a city management job in another state. According to city leaders in Fargo, North Dakota, Dr. Kenneth Haskin was one of four finalists for the city administrator job there, and had been set to interview for the position on Friday morning, December 16.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy