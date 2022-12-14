Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this monthKristen WaltersDongola, IL
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-oldCJ CoombsPerryville, MO
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000CJ CoombsPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
More than 500 families picked up bags of toys from Toys for Tots in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Toys for Tots volunteers worked to make Christmas brighter for Carbondale kids. More than 520 families picked up sacks of toys for thousands of kids in the Carbondale area on Saturday, December 17. The toys are donated throughout the holiday season at collection drop sites in...
Cape Jaycees to provide gifts for hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau organization is looking to make Christmas a little more special for children in the area this holiday season. Members with the Cape Jaycees spent time on Sunday, December 18, loading up toys to deliver to hundreds of children in Cape Girardeau to make their holiday a bit brighter.
Leopold holds 5th Country Christmas Home Tour
LEOPOLD, Mo. (KFVS) - For a small southeast Missouri community, it’s a festive way to get in the Christmas spirit while helping out local programs. The community of Leopold, Mo., is hosting their 5th Country Christmas Home Tour where visitors are able to go inside four Christmas decorated homes in the area.
Charleston R-1 School Dist. students, families help meet greater need with Blue Jay Food Pantry
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and their families came together in Mississippi County to help a community in need. It’s been a year since the Charleston School District opened “Blue Jay Food Pantry.”. Many of the students and their families face food insecurity, and organizers are seeing even...
Toys for Tots wrapping up toy orders
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Toys for Tots in Cape Girardeau, Mo., are wrapping up Cape Girardeau county’s toy orders. Darlene MacCubbin is the coordinator of SEMO Toys for Tots. MacCubbin said thanks to the contributions of others, they will be able to help over 2,000 kids. “I figure...
Jackson, Mo. business fair gives kids opportunity to show off entrepreneurship skills
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Kids in southeast Missouri got the chance to put their entrepreneurship skills to the test on Saturday, December 17. Dozens of children took part in the Kids Business Fair in Jackson where they sold handcrafted items, baked goods and other products. The idea started when a...
Festival of Lights Christmas Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson at Wreaths Across America event
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many gathered across the nation to pay respect and honor those who fought for our freedom on Saturday. Thousands of Wreaths Across America events took place, including one in Jackson, where soldiers from each branch of the military and POW/MIA were honored with a wreath placed at their headstone.
Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Jackson, Mo.
Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale.
Southeast Mo. State and SIU hold fall commencement ceremonies Sat.
Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17.
More than 1,000 students graduate at Southeast Mo. State's fall commencement
More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale. Saturday was distribution day for Toys for Tots in Carbondale and more than 500 families picked up bags of toys.
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
First Alert: Cold day ahead ahead of freezing temperatures again tonight
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures in the mid to upper 20′s but with the wind chill its making temps feel like they are in the teens in most areas. Meghan Smith says temps are slowly going to rise into the upper 30′s by this afternoon with some sunshine.
WKCTC announces next step in its use of multi-million-dollar grant
Shawnee Correctional Center teaching inmates to weld
SEMO, SIUC to hold fall commencement ceremonies Saturday
(KFVS) - Two universities in the Heartland are having their fall commencements on Saturday, December 17. Southeast Missouri State University will hold two ceremonies at the Show Me Center. The first event is at 10 a.m., with the second at 2 p.m. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt will serve as commencement...
Carbondale recognized as a leader in climate planning
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale was recognized for its nature-forward approach to resilience, climate, and sustainability. The recognition comes from the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity. The ceremony, held in Montreal, Canada, celebrated cities from across the globe that recently joined CitiesWithNature, an initiative that recognizes...
Cape Girardeau city manager withdraws his name from consideration for city management job in North Dakota
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau city manager withdrew his name from consideration for a city management job in another state. According to city leaders in Fargo, North Dakota, Dr. Kenneth Haskin was one of four finalists for the city administrator job there, and had been set to interview for the position on Friday morning, December 16.
