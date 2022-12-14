Read full article on original website
kswo.com
The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers hosts annual food basket giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers are also making sure families don’t go hungry for the holidays. The group hosted their annual Christmas Food Basket Giveaway. Each chapter member chose one of the 40 families in need to buy groceries for. Boxes included turkey, fixings and...
kswo.com
Masonic lodges share the holiday spirit with donations to local veterans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Masonic lodges from across Oklahoma also shared the holiday spirit by presenting donations to veterans in Lawton. Organization members gathered at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center Saturday morning to drop off the items. Donations included throw blankets, warm socks, batteries and board games. Mason, Jerry Armstrong said...
kswo.com
Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center gives back to the community
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center teamed up with local organizations to help put food on the tables of those in need. The giveaway included several non-perishable food items in a bag or box that anyone could pick up. Administrator Charles Gladney said they wanted to help...
kswo.com
Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association hosts 34th annual free Christmas Dinner
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association hosted their 34th annual free Christmas Dinner Saturday. It’s the first year since the pandemic the organization hosted a dine-in experience. This year, the association teamed up with the Freedom Biker Church to serve over 1,500 Christmas meals for...
kswo.com
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church feeds families with holiday grocery giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One Lawton church is doing its part to help community members in need during the holiday season. St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosted Groceries Against Hunger Saturday. The grocery giveaway ensures families have enough food for the holidays. Each family received a box or bag...
kswo.com
Young Professionals of Lawton spread holiday cheer
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Young Professionals of Lawton is spreading holiday cheer with area veterans. The group held a Christmas card making event at the Central Plaza on Friday night. They hand-made cards for residents at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Home. Organizers say they want to let those retirees know that the community is with them this holiday season.
kswo.com
After Hours with Cade Episode 2: Knuckles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton is the fifth largest city in the state, but breaking into the music industry as a musician living in Oklahoma can be a harrowing feat. On After Hours with Cade, we sit down with local artists to discuss Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma’s impact on their career and how it’s helped shape their artistry.
kswo.com
Rubbish fire breaks out in empty lot in south Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a rubbish fire Saturday afternoon in south Lawton. It happened just after 3 p.m. on 16th and SW New York Ave. Lawton Fire Department officials told 7News people in the neighborhood had been piling up household items like mattresses and couches in an empty lot.
kswo.com
Community honors fallen veterans at Wreaths Across America
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma joined the country in honoring millions of fallen veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day. People celebrated veterans at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in a ceremony Saturday morning. Friends, family and members of the community placed wreaths on the graves of veterans from all eras after.
kswo.com
Ft. Sill soldiers surprised with layaways paid off
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers at Ft. Sill were surprised at the Exchange when they were told their items on layaway have been paid off. The Soldiers Wish Foundation reached out to the Ft. Sill Exchange a couple of weeks ago, and 15 soldiers were selected to have their layaway costs taken care of.
kswo.com
Community steps up for Lawton Angel Tree
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army’s Annual Angel Tree Program closed its doors to donations last week, and on Friday, December 16, they worked throughout the day to deliver all the gifts. There were 200 more angels this year than there was last year. Still, the Regional Resource...
kswo.com
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified by family
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The juvenile who died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash on NW Cache Road in Lawton has been identified by family members on social media. Family members say the victim was William Heverling, 17. Lawton police say Heverling was traveling east near NW 63rd and...
kswo.com
Duncan residents and businesses evacuated and without power due to gas line break
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan residents and businesses are still evacuated and without power due to a gas line break this morning. A City of Duncan official said a contractor caused a break in a gas line in the alleyway of the 900 block off Main street this morning. “Duncan...
kswo.com
OK DHS opens new, smaller facility in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will soon be opening the first of three other, smaller, locations in Lawton. On Friday, they let us take a look inside. The new center is located at 10 Southwest 2nd street in Lawton. It’ll begin serving families on Tuesday...
kswo.com
Homeless shelters accommodating for extreme cold weather
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As temperatures are set to dip below freezing next week, homeless shelters are getting ready. This means it’s time to call a ‘Code Blue’. The Department of Homeless Services has a policy called “Code Blue” for winter nights when the temperature drops to 32 degrees or below, including wind chill, between 4 pm and 8 am.
kswo.com
Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman is in the Jackson County Jail facing a charge for trafficking Fentanyl. According to court documents, Youlanda Boyd, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being pulled over by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers on Highway 62. The trooper says he smelled marijuana when...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (12/17 PM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another chilly night ahead with clear skies and light winds out of the south at 5-10 mph and morning lows in the mid 20s. This may be hard to believe, but compared to what we will experience late next week, you might look back on tonight as “warm”. I know, that’s an absurd thing to say here in the Southern Plains, and yes tonight is still going to be cold, but if you’re already having a tough time handling this weather, you are not ready for what’s in store.
kswo.com
Children’s medication shortage impacts local stores
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple shortages are being seen across the country. Now many parents are struggling to find over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol and Motrin for their sick children. These empty shelves are what many parents are experiencing when trying to find over-the-counter medication for their kids. Erika Quinoes is...
kswo.com
Two Walters residents charged with bringing contraband into jail
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Walters residents are in custody, each facing charges of bringing contraband into the jail and other drug related charges. According to court documents, Connie Mannie was pulled over after he was seen weaving across several lanes on Highway 5. During the traffic stop, he was...
kswo.com
Apache tribe receives $10M grant for broadband internet
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Anadarko Apache Tribe has received a grant for nearly $10 million to go toward strengthening the internet in the surrounding areas. The tribe is excited to give the community more opportunities when it comes to the internet. They applied for the grant, which is provided through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, about eight months ago.
