Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
Shoppers on the hunt for last-minute holiday bargains
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The sprint to fill Santa's sleigh is on as we countdown the final shopping days before Christmas. Friendly Center in Greensboro was packed to the brim, on Saturday, with Santa's helpers looking for that last-minute something. From the hunt for the perfect parking spot to long...
Westridge Santa tradition continues in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen the Christmas display on Westridge Road in Greensboro?. At first glance, it looks like some normal decorations. If you've lived in the area long enough, you know the Santa display has been around for decades. Some lights. Some garland. A tree. Then, good...
Eden family creates Christmas lights synced to music for special cause
EDEN, N.C. — We call it the most wonderful time of the year, except when it becomes a family's worst nightmare. “Medically I shouldn't be here, but we serve an awesome physician, Jesus Christ and that's the reason why I'm here,” expressed Jennifer Shelton. In the Fall of...
Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town. At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.
Tattoo parlors near me: This Kernersville woman’s house isn’t one!
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Sharon Denny loves almost everything about her Kernersville home. She and her husband bought the home back in 1978. The plan was to remodel it and sell it after about five years, but they ended up staying for more than four decades. “It’s close to our...
Scams the BBB says you need to look out for this December
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time of year, you're spending money on holiday gifts and travel. You don't want to be losing money to scams. That's why Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau shared scams to look out for this December. Compromised account scam. Chances are you've gotten those...
Hundreds of students receive Christmas presents from local church in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas joy is overflowing at Bessemer Elementary School in Greensboro. The students are getting their presents early, but they're not from Santa. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake was there Wednesday as church members were spreading holiday cheer. The church does this every year to bring a...
What 2 See At The GSC: The Penguin Experience
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cost: $60 per person + general admission for each GSC non-member. Availability: Saturdays and Sundays; 3:15 - 4:00pm. Additional holiday encounters may be available. Capacity: 6 participants. Minimum age: 8 years old. Age restrictions: Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum...
Mini Nativity Scam: Some Facebook & Instagram ads don't deliver
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 'tis the season to look online and find outdoor decor. When one of my WFMY News 2 co-workers found these ads on Facebook, she hit the buy button. It wasn’t that the product wasn’t delivered, the issue was that it was….miniature. For $40,...
Greensboro shares next steps for temporary pallet homes meant for homeless population
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirty temporary shelters for Greensboro's winter homeless program are expected to arrive next week. The city ordered 30 pallet shelters in the fall to house 60 homeless people. Those shelters function as temporary homes with heating and air. The company said the shelters are expected to be delivered Monday.
Alamance-Burlington substitute teachers are getting bonuses ahead of Christmas
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Many of the substitute teachers who work for the Alamance Burlington School System will be getting bonuses this year. The school system said substitute teachers, “Have been vital in serving our students as we move out of the COVID-19 response in our schools and the continued vacancies in many of our classroom teaching positions.”
Remember, honor, teach: Wreaths Across Greensboro salutes fallen heroes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Their sacrifice must never go unnoticed. Their service must become history -- passed down to generations. Our veterans must never be forgotten, as their families prepare to spend another holiday season without them. These objectives are why bringing the community together to honor our fallen heroes...
Seasonal Depression: Light box therapy and other treatments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler temperatures and the end of daylight-saving time means shorter days and less sunlight. These adjustments can trigger Seasonal Affective Disorder more commonly known as SAD. Some of the symptoms include being tired, sad, or losing interest in activities you used to enjoy. Dr. Nannette Funderburk...
WS/FCS hosting Winter virtual career fair | Here's how you can sign up
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is looking to hire!. The WS/FCS Human Resources Department will host a virtual career fair for various open positions Wednesday. The WS/FCS Winter Virtual Career Fair will be held on Dec.14 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. as they are offering a variety...
GTCC offering 2 skilled trade programs with ESOL instruction
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford Technical Community College is stepping up its game to help trade workers in the Triad. It's offering classes on craft skills in English for students who speak another language. The students will have access to Intro to Craft Skills for Construction and Furniture Upholstery classes.
Fire experts share safety tips and resources to help keep your loved ones safe
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad Fire Department experts want you and your loved ones to be safe this holiday season in the event a fire occurs. They shared with News 2 resources that are available in the Triad to help reduce fire risk. People can sign up for general fire...
Alamance Crossing Mall owner facing $42M lawsuit with a possibility of losing property
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A lawsuit is being brought against Alamance Crossing Mall in Burlington. The lawsuit that was filed in November states that the mall is in default from a loan from 2011. In July 2011, Alamance Crossing Mall agreed to pay back a loan of $50.8 million to...
Community helping family affected by deadly Grimsley Street house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro are coming together to support the family that lost three young children in a house fire Monday. All three of those children were under five years old. Their mother and three older siblings are now without a home. Investigators still don't know how the fire started.
Deadly Greensboro fire: How firefighters and dispatchers get mental health help
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is still greiving, days after three young children died in a house fire in Greensboro. Their families and friends are dealing with immense grief, but so are many first responders who were apart of that response. Peer support specialists are helping them go through...
Man facing charges, accused of stealing trailer in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a trailer in Reidsville Saturday. Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro is accused of attempting to steal a trailer off Lake Meadows Road. Investigators said when Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0