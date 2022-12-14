ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Shoppers on the hunt for last-minute holiday bargains

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The sprint to fill Santa's sleigh is on as we countdown the final shopping days before Christmas. Friendly Center in Greensboro was packed to the brim, on Saturday, with Santa's helpers looking for that last-minute something. From the hunt for the perfect parking spot to long...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Westridge Santa tradition continues in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen the Christmas display on Westridge Road in Greensboro?. At first glance, it looks like some normal decorations. If you've lived in the area long enough, you know the Santa display has been around for decades. Some lights. Some garland. A tree. Then, good...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town. At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What 2 See At The GSC: The Penguin Experience

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cost: $60 per person + general admission for each GSC non-member. Availability: Saturdays and Sundays; 3:15 - 4:00pm. Additional holiday encounters may be available. Capacity: 6 participants. Minimum age: 8 years old. Age restrictions: Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Seasonal Depression: Light box therapy and other treatments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler temperatures and the end of daylight-saving time means shorter days and less sunlight. These adjustments can trigger Seasonal Affective Disorder more commonly known as SAD. Some of the symptoms include being tired, sad, or losing interest in activities you used to enjoy. Dr. Nannette Funderburk...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy