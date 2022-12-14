Read full article on original website
Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center gives back to the community
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center teamed up with local organizations to help put food on the tables of those in need. The giveaway included several non-perishable food items in a bag or box that anyone could pick up. Administrator Charles Gladney said they wanted to help...
Masonic lodges share the holiday spirit with donations to local veterans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Masonic lodges from across Oklahoma also shared the holiday spirit by presenting donations to veterans in Lawton. Organization members gathered at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center Saturday morning to drop off the items. Donations included throw blankets, warm socks, batteries and board games. Mason, Jerry Armstrong said...
The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers hosts annual food basket giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers are also making sure families don’t go hungry for the holidays. The group hosted their annual Christmas Food Basket Giveaway. Each chapter member chose one of the 40 families in need to buy groceries for. Boxes included turkey, fixings and...
Young Professionals of Lawton spread holiday cheer
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Young Professionals of Lawton is spreading holiday cheer with area veterans. The group held a Christmas card making event at the Central Plaza on Friday night. They hand-made cards for residents at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Home. Organizers say they want to let those retirees know that the community is with them this holiday season.
Community steps up for Lawton Angel Tree
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army’s Annual Angel Tree Program closed its doors to donations last week, and on Friday, December 16, they worked throughout the day to deliver all the gifts. There were 200 more angels this year than there was last year. Still, the Regional Resource...
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church feeds families with holiday grocery giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One Lawton church is doing its part to help community members in need during the holiday season. St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosted Groceries Against Hunger Saturday. The grocery giveaway ensures families have enough food for the holidays. Each family received a box or bag...
Driver in hospital after running into the Wichita River
Updated at 4:38 p.m. Sunday Dec. 18, 2022 Police release new information about early morning accident WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a pickup truck is in critical condition after reportedly crashing his truck in the Wichita River. According to police, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, shortly before 5 a.m., Wichita Falls Police responded […]
Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association hosts 34th annual free Christmas Dinner
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association hosted their 34th annual free Christmas Dinner Saturday. It’s the first year since the pandemic the organization hosted a dine-in experience. This year, the association teamed up with the Freedom Biker Church to serve over 1,500 Christmas meals for...
Two-alarm fire claims pets
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some pets are unaccounted for after a house fire Saturday morning. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson at 2:42 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1800 block of McGregor Avenue for a structure fire. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story home and called […]
Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
OK DHS opens new, smaller facility in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will soon be opening the first of three other, smaller, locations in Lawton. On Friday, they let us take a look inside. The new center is located at 10 Southwest 2nd street in Lawton. It’ll begin serving families on Tuesday...
Community honors fallen veterans at Wreaths Across America
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma joined the country in honoring millions of fallen veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day. People celebrated veterans at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in a ceremony Saturday morning. Friends, family and members of the community placed wreaths on the graves of veterans from all eras after.
Overnight fire burns shed, garage on Elizabeth
An investigation is underway for a fire that fully engulfed the shed and garage of a house in Wichita Falls.
Ft. Sill soldiers surprised with layaways paid off
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers at Ft. Sill were surprised at the Exchange when they were told their items on layaway have been paid off. The Soldiers Wish Foundation reached out to the Ft. Sill Exchange a couple of weeks ago, and 15 soldiers were selected to have their layaway costs taken care of.
Fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters battled a blaze on Kemp Boulevard Thursday. According to WFFD fire investigator James Gowen, shortly after 1 p.m., the fire department responded to the 1800 block of Kemp for a house fire. The first units on scene reported fire and smoke coming from the home. Wichita Falls Police […]
After Hours with Cade Episode 2: Knuckles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton is the fifth largest city in the state, but breaking into the music industry as a musician living in Oklahoma can be a harrowing feat. On After Hours with Cade, we sit down with local artists to discuss Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma’s impact on their career and how it’s helped shape their artistry.
Wright’s Drive In open for business in Durant again
DURANT – A longtime favorite place to stop and eat in Bryan County is ready to go once again. Wright’s Drive In reopened its original location for business on Tuesday. The restaurant located at 319 S. Ninth Ave. in Durant is back open and going strong. Owner Courtney Epps said the response has been great.
Homeless shelters accommodating for extreme cold weather
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As temperatures are set to dip below freezing next week, homeless shelters are getting ready. This means it’s time to call a ‘Code Blue’. The Department of Homeless Services has a policy called “Code Blue” for winter nights when the temperature drops to 32 degrees or below, including wind chill, between 4 pm and 8 am.
The Best Restaurants Worth the Drive AWAY from Wichita Falls
So you're heading out of Wichita Falls and need to know where to eat. Here are the suggestions that came in from you guys. I am a bit of homebody so I definitely support our local Wichita Falls restaurants every week. However, occasionally I do get out of town, mainly for sporting events in the Metroplex. So where should I eat when I driving across our great state? Here's the results.
New Mexican restaurant coming to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Food truck owners of Tacos y Tortas El Pelon get a brick and mortar to bring authentic Mexican food located next to Sheppard Air Force Base. “We see this place, we like it and we try to bring something close to them but the same for the community, for Wichita Falls,” […]
