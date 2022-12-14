ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

Clare Co. Pole Barn Destroyed In Fire, Home Saved

By Jacob Johnson
 4 days ago
A Clare County fire destroyed a pole barn and everything inside.

The call came in to dispatchers at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. 15 minutes later, fire crews were on the scene at N. Bringold Ave. in Harrison.

The 2-story pole barn is just feet away from the house. Crews were able to save the home, but the barn was a total loss.

Multiple crews had the fire under control within two hours, but the wind made that a challenge.

“The wind was just feeding it oxygen, you know, the wind was coming out of the west, turned into a fireball. This got oxygen and just took off,” says Fire Chief Chris Damvelt of the Harrison Community Fire Department.

The property owner was treated for smoke inhalation on site and we’re told he’ll make a complete recovery.

It’s still unclear what started the fire.

