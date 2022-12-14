The New York Jets have ruled out wide receiver Denzel Mims (concussion) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. Mims was seeing more opportunities with teammate Corey Davis (concussion) sidelined, but took a hit while completing a contested catch in the first quarter and was slow to get up afterwards. He was ruled out shortly before the end of the second quarter.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO