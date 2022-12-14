Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (foot) carted to the locker room in Week 15; Malik Willis in at quarterback
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (foot) was carted from the team's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill was carted from the game with what looked like a possible foot or ankle injury, and seems unlikely to return as of this writing. Malik Willis will take over as his backup.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a significant part of the season, and will take the weekend off to manage it. Jones' absence could skew...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Blazers on Monday
Portland Trail Blazers gaurd Josh Hart is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart keeps being listed probable due to a sprained left ankle. He keeps being cleared to play despite the ailment. Expect more of the same to start the new week.
numberfire.com
Josh Green (elbow) still out Monday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green will not play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green is dealing with a right elbow sprain, which has kept him out of as late. Now, the team has listed him out once again for Monday's contest. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell (thigh) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Powell is dealing with a left thigh contusion, which is why he's missed time recently. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Powell sits again, Christian Wood would likely draw another start.
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (ankle) out again Sunday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. It's the second straight absence for Gobert, who is dealing with a sprained left ankle. It's safe to assume Naz Reid will draw another start down low in Gobert's absence. In 26 games...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) out again Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, the team has once again ruled him out of action for Monday's contest. Isaac Okoro will likely draw another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Diontae Johnson (hip) available for Steelers in Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is available for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was removed from the injury report after a limited practice and should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 12.8 targets against Carolina. Johnson's...
numberfire.com
Dejounte Murray (ankle) questionable for Hawks on Monday
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Murray has missed the last 10 days due to a sprained left ankle. However, the team has upgraded him to questionable to start the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray plays, Trent Forrest will likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Austin Rivers coming off Timberwolves' bench on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. D'Angelo Russell has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has recevied the green light to take the floor to close out the week. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Rivers back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
D.J. Moore (ankle) officially active for Panthers in Week 15
Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) is officially active for the team's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moore is dealing with a mild ankle sprain, but there has been very little concern about his availability for today's game. He'll suit up as the team's top receiving option again against the Steelers.
numberfire.com
John Collins (ankle) questionable Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Collins has missed the last two-plus weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Now, however, the team has upgraded him to questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Collins plays, Bogdan Bogdanovic or Onyeka Okongwu would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jets' Denzel Mims (concussion) will not return in Week 15
The New York Jets have ruled out wide receiver Denzel Mims (concussion) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. Mims was seeing more opportunities with teammate Corey Davis (concussion) sidelined, but took a hit while completing a contested catch in the first quarter and was slow to get up afterwards. He was ruled out shortly before the end of the second quarter.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) downgraded to doubtful for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Left off the initial injury report, Beverley has been downgraded to doubtful due to right calf soreness. Assuming he sits as expected, that would open up more playing time for Austin Reaves and Troy Brown Jr.
numberfire.com
Collin Sexton (hamstring) still out Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will not play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sexton continues to deal with the right hamstring strain that has plagued him as of late. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 27 games this season, Sexton...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (personal) out again Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Richardson is still out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the team. In 21 games this season, Richardson is avearging 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green (quad) available, starting for Warriors on Sunday; Jonathan Kuminga back to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. This comes as no surprise, as Green was listed probable coming into the day. His absence due to a right quadriceps contusion will be limited to just that one game. He'll also start, sending Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (knee) available for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is dealign with left knee soreness. However, as the probable tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. Our models project Thompson for...
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (back) questionable Monday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Johnson is dealing with a lower back contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to start the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
