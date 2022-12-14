ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chad le Clos Targeting Ryan Lochte’s Record for Most SCW Titles in 2024

SCM (25m) Chad le Clos has his sights set on catching Ryan Lochte’s record of 14 individual titles at the next Short Course World Championships. The 30-year-old Olympic champion from South Africa won his 11th and 12th career individual gold medals at Short Course Worlds this week in the 100 butterfly (48.59) and 200 fly (personal-best 1:48.27). Defending those titles at the next edition in Doha, Qatar, which is now taking place in February of 2024, would bring le Clos even with Lochte atop the all-time leaderboard.
The Wild Splitting That Led to the World Record Tie in the Men’s 400 Medley Relay

SCM (25m) A race for the ages: the men’s 400 medley relay final capped the most exciting Short Course World Championship meet in recent memory on Sunday evening in Melbourne, Australia. Team Australia, Team USA, and Italy battled down to the wire. An all-time split from Australian anchor Kyle...
2022 Short Course World Championships: Day Five Marks A Series of ‘Firsts’

SCM (25m) With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games fewer than 2 years to go, several swimmers made their marks in the short course arena on day five of the 2022 Short Course World Championships. This penultimate day of action brought a host of ‘firsts’ as we near the conclusion of the competition in Melbourne, Australia.
2022 Short Course World Championships: U.S. Finishes On Top Of Overall Medal Table

SCM (25m) The 2022 Short Course World Championships concluded tonight from Melbourne, Australia but not before the United States topped the overall medal table. The U.S. ended the 6-day competition with 36 total medals, including 17 golds, 13 silvers, and 6 bronze. That gave the stars n’ stripes the edge...
Hwang Sunwoo Scares Biedermannn’s World Record With 1:39.72 SCM 200 Free

SCM (25m) Out of lane 8, 19-year-old South Korean swimmer Hwang Sunwoo put on a show in the men’s 200 free at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, dominating the race and clocking a 1:39.72 to win. He was under world record pace for nearly 175 meters of his race, and becomes the third-fastest performer of all-time—just 0.35 seconds off Paul Biedermann‘s super-suited world record time of 1:39.37 from 2009. He is also just 0.02 seconds off of Yannick Agnel’s textile world record from 2012.
France Breaks USA’s Mixed 4×50 Free Relay World Record with 1:27.33

SCM (25m) France’s mixed 4×50 free relay team set a new world record by more than half a second on Friday night, combining for a time of 1:27.33 to take down the United States’ previous mark of 1:27.89 from 2018. MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS...
Katsuhiro Matsumoto Lowers His Own 200 FR Japanese Record to 1:41.29 in Prelims

SCM (25m) Katsuhiro Matsumoto lowered his own Japanese record in the 200 freestyle with a 1:41.29 in prelims, qualifying second for tonight’s final behind Tom Dean (1:40.98). Matsumoto shaved a few tenths off his previous mark of 1:41.67 from the Japanese SC National Championships this past October. The 25-year-old...
Michael Andrew Splits 20.3, Holds Off Kyle Chalmers for Silver in Team USA Anchor Debut

SCM (25m) Michael Andrew had what may have been his best day of racing in Melbourne yet, starting in the 4×50 medley relay. Swimming anchor for Team USA for the first time in his career, Andrew not only split a blistering 20.3 but held off a red-hot Kyle Chalmers to touch for silver, actually out splitting Chalmers’ 20.4. Andrew was back in the 50 breast, semi-final, swimming 25.81 to tie for 5th place, qualifying for the final tomorrow.
Jordan Crooks Wins First World Championships Medal For Cayman Islands With 50 Free Gold

SCM (25m) The Cayman Islands, a tiny Caribbean nation boasting a population of just around 66,000 people, had never won a World Championships medal in swimming prior to today. In fact, their success across all sports has been very limited, given the fact that they’ve never once had an Olympic medalist in their 46-year history of competing at the games.
Australian Women Break 4×50 Medley Relay World Record By 0.03 Seconds — 1:42.38

SCM (25m) On Saturday, the Australian quartet of Mollie O’Callaghan, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon, and Madi Wilson broke the women’s 4×50 medley relay world record in a time of 1:42.35, taking 0.03 seconds off the United States’ old world record from the 2018 Short Course World Championships.
U.S. Men Break 4×50 Medley Relay American Record – 1:30.37

SCM (25m) The United States’ 4×50 medley relay quartet of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Shaine Casas, and Michael Andrew combined for a final time of 1:30.37, marking a new American Record. The previous record of 1:30.90 was done in at the 2018 Short Course World Championships by Murphy, Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Ryan Held.
Kyle Chalmers Scratches 200 Free to Focus on Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay

SCM (25m) On the final day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, 100 freestyle champion Kyle Chalmers scratched the 200 free to focus on the men’s 4×100 medley relay at the end of the last prelims session in Melbourne, Australia. It marks the first scratch of the...
Emma McKeon Swims 23.04 50 Free For New Oceanic Record, #3 Performer All-Time

SCM (25m) World Record: 22.93 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2017. World Junior Record: 23.69 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR), 2020. Championship Record: 23.08 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2021 checked. 2021 Champion: 23.08 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) RESULTS:. GOLD: Emma McKeon (Australia) – 23.04 (Championship Record) SILVER:...
Mollie O’Callaghan Breaks Oceanian 50 Back Record Twice En Route To Bronze Medal

SCM (25m) Mollie O’Callaghan put her incredible versatility on display once again during Friday night finals in Melbourne, lowering the Oceanian and Australian Record in the women’s 50 backstroke for the second time in as many swims en route to winning the bronze medal. The 18-year-old finished in...
Maggie MacNeil Breaks Own World Record in SCM 50 Back – 25.25

SCM (25m) World Record: 25.27 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021. World Junior Record: 26.13 – Olivia Smoliga, USA (2012) Championship Record: 25.27 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021. 2021 Champion: 25.27 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN) RESULTS:. GOLD: Maggie MacNeil (Canada) – 25.25 (World Record) SILVER: Claire...

