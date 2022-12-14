Read full article on original website
Chad le Clos Targeting Ryan Lochte’s Record for Most SCW Titles in 2024
SCM (25m) Chad le Clos has his sights set on catching Ryan Lochte’s record of 14 individual titles at the next Short Course World Championships. The 30-year-old Olympic champion from South Africa won his 11th and 12th career individual gold medals at Short Course Worlds this week in the 100 butterfly (48.59) and 200 fly (personal-best 1:48.27). Defending those titles at the next edition in Doha, Qatar, which is now taking place in February of 2024, would bring le Clos even with Lochte atop the all-time leaderboard.
The Wild Splitting That Led to the World Record Tie in the Men’s 400 Medley Relay
SCM (25m) A race for the ages: the men’s 400 medley relay final capped the most exciting Short Course World Championship meet in recent memory on Sunday evening in Melbourne, Australia. Team Australia, Team USA, and Italy battled down to the wire. An all-time split from Australian anchor Kyle...
2022 Short Course World Championships: Day Five Marks A Series of ‘Firsts’
SCM (25m) With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games fewer than 2 years to go, several swimmers made their marks in the short course arena on day five of the 2022 Short Course World Championships. This penultimate day of action brought a host of ‘firsts’ as we near the conclusion of the competition in Melbourne, Australia.
After Breaking Finger in Prelims, Sunwoo Hwang Overcomes Pain to Defend 200 FR Title
SCM (25m) Sunwoo Hwang broke his finger at the finish during Sunday morning’s 200 freestyle prelims, where he barely snuck into the final as the eighth qualifier, but the 19-year-old South Korean battled through the pain to defend his Short Course Worlds title with a gold medal out of lane 8.
David Popovici Becomes #2 Junior All-Time in 200 FR, Breaks Romanian Record – 1:40.79
SCM (25m) GOLD: Sunwoo Hwang (South Korea) – 1:39.72 (Championship Record) In the final of the men’s 200 free, Romania’s David Popovici clocked a personal best time of 1:40.79 to set a new Romanian record, while narrowly missing Matthew Sates‘ World Junior Record time of 1:40.65.
2022 Short Course World Championships: U.S. Finishes On Top Of Overall Medal Table
SCM (25m) The 2022 Short Course World Championships concluded tonight from Melbourne, Australia but not before the United States topped the overall medal table. The U.S. ended the 6-day competition with 36 total medals, including 17 golds, 13 silvers, and 6 bronze. That gave the stars n’ stripes the edge...
Hwang Sunwoo Scares Biedermannn’s World Record With 1:39.72 SCM 200 Free
SCM (25m) Out of lane 8, 19-year-old South Korean swimmer Hwang Sunwoo put on a show in the men’s 200 free at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, dominating the race and clocking a 1:39.72 to win. He was under world record pace for nearly 175 meters of his race, and becomes the third-fastest performer of all-time—just 0.35 seconds off Paul Biedermann‘s super-suited world record time of 1:39.37 from 2009. He is also just 0.02 seconds off of Yannick Agnel’s textile world record from 2012.
France Breaks USA’s Mixed 4×50 Free Relay World Record with 1:27.33
SCM (25m) France’s mixed 4×50 free relay team set a new world record by more than half a second on Friday night, combining for a time of 1:27.33 to take down the United States’ previous mark of 1:27.89 from 2018. MIXED 4×50 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS...
Katsuhiro Matsumoto Lowers His Own 200 FR Japanese Record to 1:41.29 in Prelims
SCM (25m) Katsuhiro Matsumoto lowered his own Japanese record in the 200 freestyle with a 1:41.29 in prelims, qualifying second for tonight’s final behind Tom Dean (1:40.98). Matsumoto shaved a few tenths off his previous mark of 1:41.67 from the Japanese SC National Championships this past October. The 25-year-old...
Michael Andrew Splits 20.3, Holds Off Kyle Chalmers for Silver in Team USA Anchor Debut
SCM (25m) Michael Andrew had what may have been his best day of racing in Melbourne yet, starting in the 4×50 medley relay. Swimming anchor for Team USA for the first time in his career, Andrew not only split a blistering 20.3 but held off a red-hot Kyle Chalmers to touch for silver, actually out splitting Chalmers’ 20.4. Andrew was back in the 50 breast, semi-final, swimming 25.81 to tie for 5th place, qualifying for the final tomorrow.
Mewen Tomac Takes Down Men’s 200 Back French Record from 2009 with 1:49.61 in Prelims
SCM (25m) During the last prelims session of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia, Mewen Tomac took down a super-suited French record in the men’s 200 back that had stood untouched since 2009. The 21-year-old Tomac clocked a time of 1:49.61, shaving .28 seconds off the...
Claire Curzan Drops 100 Fly Final for 200 Back, Which She Wasn’t Even Supposed to Swim
SCM (25m) American Claire Curzan has scratched out of the final in the 100 fly on Sunday evening, the final session of the 2022 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships, but that doesn’t mean she’ll get a break. Curzan will still have at least one, and probably two,...
Jordan Crooks Wins First World Championships Medal For Cayman Islands With 50 Free Gold
SCM (25m) The Cayman Islands, a tiny Caribbean nation boasting a population of just around 66,000 people, had never won a World Championships medal in swimming prior to today. In fact, their success across all sports has been very limited, given the fact that they’ve never once had an Olympic medalist in their 46-year history of competing at the games.
Australian Women Break 4×50 Medley Relay World Record By 0.03 Seconds — 1:42.38
SCM (25m) On Saturday, the Australian quartet of Mollie O’Callaghan, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon, and Madi Wilson broke the women’s 4×50 medley relay world record in a time of 1:42.35, taking 0.03 seconds off the United States’ old world record from the 2018 Short Course World Championships.
U.S. Men Break 4×50 Medley Relay American Record – 1:30.37
SCM (25m) The United States’ 4×50 medley relay quartet of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Shaine Casas, and Michael Andrew combined for a final time of 1:30.37, marking a new American Record. The previous record of 1:30.90 was done in at the 2018 Short Course World Championships by Murphy, Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Ryan Held.
Kyle Chalmers Scratches 200 Free to Focus on Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay
SCM (25m) On the final day of the 2022 Short Course World Championships, 100 freestyle champion Kyle Chalmers scratched the 200 free to focus on the men’s 4×100 medley relay at the end of the last prelims session in Melbourne, Australia. It marks the first scratch of the...
Emma McKeon Swims 23.04 50 Free For New Oceanic Record, #3 Performer All-Time
SCM (25m) World Record: 22.93 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 2017. World Junior Record: 23.69 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR), 2020. Championship Record: 23.08 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2021 checked. 2021 Champion: 23.08 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) RESULTS:. GOLD: Emma McKeon (Australia) – 23.04 (Championship Record) SILVER:...
Mollie O’Callaghan Breaks Oceanian 50 Back Record Twice En Route To Bronze Medal
SCM (25m) Mollie O’Callaghan put her incredible versatility on display once again during Friday night finals in Melbourne, lowering the Oceanian and Australian Record in the women’s 50 backstroke for the second time in as many swims en route to winning the bronze medal. The 18-year-old finished in...
Maggie MacNeil Breaks Own World Record in SCM 50 Back – 25.25
SCM (25m) World Record: 25.27 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021. World Junior Record: 26.13 – Olivia Smoliga, USA (2012) Championship Record: 25.27 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021. 2021 Champion: 25.27 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN) RESULTS:. GOLD: Maggie MacNeil (Canada) – 25.25 (World Record) SILVER: Claire...
Jordan Crooks Demolishes 50 Free Semi-Final Field In 20.31, Tying #4 All-Time
SCM (25m) It’s truly been an international breakout this week for Cayman Islands native Jordan Crooks, who has parlayed his success in the NCAA over the last 15 months into a phenomenal showing at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. Crooks is staking his claim as one of the...
