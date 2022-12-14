Read full article on original website
WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips
Tyler Toy Maker
The Lewing family tells how their tradition has become a sight to see for all of Lufkin. Their home, located off Tulane Drive, began attracting traffic to their window in 2007 once they placed a life-size Santa on display. The window shows all the Christmas decorations the family has collected over the years and has become a favorite site for the community. This year is the last year the window will be up, as the Lewings sold their home, but they are brainstorming ideas on how to create it again for next year.
Overton Fire Chief Follow Up
Red Rooster Drive
Nacogdoches identifies need for advisory committee
Nacogdoches ISD adopts resolution to become ‘district of innovation’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD is making moves to join more than 900 other Texas school districts as a “district of innovation.” Adopting a resolution to be a district of innovation allows the district to have local control over individual matters. 914 schools in the state of...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash
The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Jacksonville woman hit and killed by pickup truck while standing on South Bolton Road
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville Police Department has announced that a woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck near the 900 block of South Bolton Road on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials said that, Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, was standing on South Bolton road when she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet […]
Pedestrian killed after being struck on Jacksonville road
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A person has died after being struck by a car in the 900 block of South Bolton in Jacksonville. According to police, an investigation at the scene determined that a car had pulled over to the side of the road Friday morning and the driver left their car. Officials said the […]
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South Bolton. Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, pulled off to the side of the roadway and exited her vehicle, according to preliminary investigation by the Jacksonville police. According to authorities, Sullinger walked into the roadway as if looking for something on the road.
Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect
Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
