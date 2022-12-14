ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Related
KTRE

WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips

Just in time for cold weather, students in need are getting new coats at Kilgore ISD. The program was far short of its goal, until law enforcement stepped in. City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence. Updated: 23 hours ago. Thursday, council members voted...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Tyler Toy Maker

The Lewing family tells how their tradition has become a sight to see for all of Lufkin. Their home, located off Tulane Drive, began attracting traffic to their window in 2007 once they placed a life-size Santa on display. The window shows all the Christmas decorations the family has collected over the years and has become a favorite site for the community. This year is the last year the window will be up, as the Lewings sold their home, but they are brainstorming ideas on how to create it again for next year.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Overton Fire Chief Follow Up

After a petition blocked the City of Nacogdoches from funding tier-one projects, the city saw the need to for a new committee to bridge the gap between the people of Nacogdoches and City Council. Nacogdoches ISD becomes ‘district of innovation’. Updated: 8 hours ago. When a district becomes a...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Red Rooster Drive

City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence. Thursday, council members voted to appoint Mickey Hamilton as the new chief of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department, effective Friday. After a petition blocked the City of Nacogdoches from funding tier-one projects, the city saw the need...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches identifies need for advisory committee

Just in time for cold weather, students in need are getting new coats at Kilgore ISD. The program was far short of its goal, until law enforcement stepped in. City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Thursday, council members voted...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
LoneStar 92

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash

The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South Bolton. Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, pulled off to the side of the roadway and exited her vehicle, according to preliminary investigation by the Jacksonville police. According to authorities, Sullinger walked into the roadway as if looking for something on the road.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect

Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
JASPER, TX

