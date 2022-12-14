ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Injury Report: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Butler Out as Thunder and Heat Prepare for Meeting

By Chris Becker
 4 days ago
The Thunder and Heat will face off in Oklahoma City but both teams will be without key pieces.

In this story:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Miami Heat

After a five game road stint Oklahoma City returns to the Paycom Center to battle a short handed Miami team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will lead the Thunder into the game following a game where he tied his career high.

Oklahoma City enters on the heels of a short losing spell, and is relatively healthy.

The only new injury comes to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl who will miss Wednesday’s game.

Kenrich Williams will also miss another game for OKC with a knee sprain.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Heat’s injury list is lengthy, but the biggest blow comes in All-Star Jimmy Butler. .

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery
  • Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way
  • Kenrich Williams: Out: Right Knee Sprain
  • Ousmane Dieng: Out: G League On Assignment
  • Jaylin Williams: Out: G League On Assignment
  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Miami Heat

  • Jimmy Butler: Out: Right Knee Injury Management
  • Jamal Cain: Out: G League Two-Way
  • Nikola Jovic: Out: G League On Assignment
  • Gabe Vincent: Out: Left Knee Effusion
  • Omer Yurtseven: Out: Left Ankle Surgery
  • Dewayne Dedmon: Questionable: Left Foot Plantar Fasciitis
  • Tyler Herro: Probable: Left Ankle Sprain
  • Victor Oladipo: Probable: Left Knee Tendinitis
  • Duncan Robinson: Probable: Left Ankle Sprain
  • Max Strus: Probable: Right Shoulder Impingement

Tip-off for the Heat and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City, the Heat are currently 2.5-point

