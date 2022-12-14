ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cardinals GM Steve Keim Taking Leave of Absence

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is stepping away from the team for health-related reasons.

Things have seemingly gone from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals throughout the course of the season.

On Monday Night Football, they lost franchise quarterback Kyler Murray to a ACL tear.

Now, Cardinals GM Steve Keim is reportedly taking a leave of absence for "health-related" leave of absence that is indefinite according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

At this time, there is no specific reasoning or knowledge made available as to why Keim is stepping down other than his health. The Cardinals did release the following statement via ESPN's Adam Schefter:

In a follow up tweet, Rapoport also says that, "Steve Keim’s duties are being handled on an interim basis by VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris and VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson."

Keim, who had his contract extended this past offseason, has been under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks thanks to Arizona's lack of success on the field. The Cardinals have just four games left in the season and are essentially out of the playoff race.

Keim has been with the organization since 1999 and has been in the position of general manager since 2013.

All Cardinals will provide further updates as more are made available.

