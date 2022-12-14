Read full article on original website
wnmufm.org
UP man jailed on cocaine, gun charges
MENOMINEE, MI— A Menominee man has been arraigned on drug charges, following a recent drug bust in the city. Brian Walcher, 60, was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy/MDMA, maintaining a drug house, and six counts felony firearms.
Fox11online.com
17-year-old hospitalized after Appleton shooting
Appleton (WLUK) -- Appleton police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fair St. Saturday night. At approximately 4:43 p.m. Appleton Police Officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers...
UPMATTERS
Police investigating Wisconsin shooting incident that left 17-year-old hospitalized
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton are investigating a shooting on North Fair Street that left a 17-year-old hospitalized on Saturday evening. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Fair Street after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street with a report of a gunshot around 4:45 p.m. on December 17.
Police: Man armed with knife at hotel taken into custody
Police encountered a man with a knife at a Grand Chute hotel Friday after officers responded to a welfare check, according to a news release from the Town of Grand Chute Police Department.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
James Handed Withheld Sentence for Manufacturing/Delivering Heroin
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man has been given a three-year withheld sentence for manufacturing and delivering heroin after one of his customers nearly died from an overdose. John James entered a no contest plea to the felony count during a court hearing on Friday. A judge then...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Gets 79 Years In Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police investigate shooting incident
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating...
wtaq.com
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
Fox11online.com
Man pleads not guilty for allegedly lying about location of 1994 murder victim's remains
CHILTON (WLUK) – John Andrews pleaded not guilty Thursday for allegedly lying about the whereabouts of the remains of Starkie Swenson. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in 1994 of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle. Swenson’s remains were found in September 2021 by hikers at High Cliff State Park, prompting the charge of hiding a corpse against Andrews. In July, a judge ruled Andrews’ actions and statements to police did not meet the statutory definition for the hiding a corpse charge, so he dismissed it.
UPMATTERS
Man charged following cocaine bust in Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg announced that a Menominee man was arraigned in the 95-A District Court on Wednesday following his arrest in a recent drug bust. Brian John Walcher, 60, was charged in an eleven-count felony complaint. The charge alleges two counts of...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 17, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, December 17, 2022.
WBAY Green Bay
Police warns of new scam in Menasha
Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison.
Fox11online.com
Welfare check at College Avenue hotel leads to arrest
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- An Appleton man is in jail after police responded to a welfare check early Friday evening. The Grand Chute Police Department says it responded to a report for a welfare check for a 51-year-old man around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Grand Chute police were joined by Appleton...
95.5 FM WIFC
Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. DA secures stalking conviction against repeat offender
A Stevens Point man this week was convicted on charges of stalking and bail-jumping following a one-day jury trial.
94.3 Jack FM
More Charges Against Disgraced Cop
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A former Upper Peninsula sheriff’s deputy was convicted Tuesday of another sexual assault case involving a teenager. Brian Helfert entered a plea to attempted assault with the intent to commit sexual penetration, according to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. Three other charges were...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman stabbed multiple times at Oshkosh business, has non-life-threatening injuries
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a stabbing at a business located on the 800 block of Oregon Street that occurred early Saturday morning at 1:53am. Officers were dispatched to the area for a weapons call, receiving information that a woman had been stabbed multiple times.
Fox11online.com
Man charged in Green Bay homicide remains without an attorney 6 months after shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Nearly six months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held -- something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party to the...
Fox11online.com
Former campground owner faces more bail jumping charges
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two more bail jumping charges were filed Tuesday against former campground owner Ann Retzlaff – this time for allegedly leaving the state without permission. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest...
Fox11online.com
Investigators release photo of fentanyl pills seized in Manitowoc, Brown County busts
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Sheriff's officials are releasing a photo of fentanyl-laced pills seized in spring 2022 drug busts that resulted in federal charges. Manitowoc County authorities say from March through May, they made several controlled purchases of drugs from Zandrell Besaw at locations in Manitowoc and Brown counties. In all,...
