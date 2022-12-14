ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keshena, WI

UP man jailed on cocaine, gun charges

MENOMINEE, MI— A Menominee man has been arraigned on drug charges, following a recent drug bust in the city. Brian Walcher, 60, was charged Wednesday with two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver ecstasy/MDMA, maintaining a drug house, and six counts felony firearms.
MENOMINEE, MI
17-year-old hospitalized after Appleton shooting

Appleton (WLUK) -- Appleton police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fair St. Saturday night. At approximately 4:43 p.m. Appleton Police Officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers...
APPLETON, WI
Police investigating Wisconsin shooting incident that left 17-year-old hospitalized

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton are investigating a shooting on North Fair Street that left a 17-year-old hospitalized on Saturday evening. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Fair Street after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street with a report of a gunshot around 4:45 p.m. on December 17.
APPLETON, WI
James Handed Withheld Sentence for Manufacturing/Delivering Heroin

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man has been given a three-year withheld sentence for manufacturing and delivering heroin after one of his customers nearly died from an overdose. John James entered a no contest plea to the felony count during a court hearing on Friday. A judge then...
WAUSAU, WI
Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Gets 79 Years In Prison

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice...
GREEN BAY, WI
Appleton Police investigate shooting incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating...
APPLETON, WI
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Man pleads not guilty for allegedly lying about location of 1994 murder victim's remains

CHILTON (WLUK) – John Andrews pleaded not guilty Thursday for allegedly lying about the whereabouts of the remains of Starkie Swenson. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in 1994 of homicide by negligent use of a vehicle. Swenson’s remains were found in September 2021 by hikers at High Cliff State Park, prompting the charge of hiding a corpse against Andrews. In July, a judge ruled Andrews’ actions and statements to police did not meet the statutory definition for the hiding a corpse charge, so he dismissed it.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Man charged following cocaine bust in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg announced that a Menominee man was arraigned in the 95-A District Court on Wednesday following his arrest in a recent drug bust. Brian John Walcher, 60, was charged in an eleven-count felony complaint. The charge alleges two counts of...
MENOMINEE, MI
Daily Arrest Records - December 17, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, December 17, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Police warns of new scam in Menasha

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little more snow, a lot more cold. Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front. Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison. Updated: 3 hours ago. It was a terrible act of senseless violence, and now the murderer...
MENASHA, WI
Welfare check at College Avenue hotel leads to arrest

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- An Appleton man is in jail after police responded to a welfare check early Friday evening. The Grand Chute Police Department says it responded to a report for a welfare check for a 51-year-old man around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Grand Chute police were joined by Appleton...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
More Charges Against Disgraced Cop

MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A former Upper Peninsula sheriff’s deputy was convicted Tuesday of another sexual assault case involving a teenager. Brian Helfert entered a plea to attempted assault with the intent to commit sexual penetration, according to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. Three other charges were...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
Former campground owner faces more bail jumping charges

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two more bail jumping charges were filed Tuesday against former campground owner Ann Retzlaff – this time for allegedly leaving the state without permission. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest...
GRESHAM, WI

