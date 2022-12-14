John Anemoyanis of Southold died on Nov. 29, 2022 at home. He was 92 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck with viewing to begin at 9:30 a.m. officiated by Father Andrew Cadieux. The Rite of Committal will be private. Makaria will be held at The Halyard Restaurant, 58775 County Road 48 in Greenport immediately following the funeral service.

SOUTHOLD, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO