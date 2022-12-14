Read full article on original website
Darlene D. Sujecki, 63
Darlene D. Sujecki of Calverton on Dec. 16, 2022. She was 63 years old. She was born on Dec. 17, 1958 in Riverhead to Norman and Patricia (Cunningham) Webster. She graduated from Riverhead High School. She was vice president of production at Van de Wetering Greenhouses. Her hobbies included crafts,...
Irma Strimban, 93
Irma Strimban of Cutchogue died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 93 years old. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Chapel services will follow at 11 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan officiated by Rabbi Gadi Capela, Spiritual Leader of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Mary C. Darden, 96
Mary C. Darden of Riverhead died on Dec. 10, 2022 at her home. She was 96 years old. She was born on July 27, 1926 in Riverhead to Harry and Eunice (Bess) Nelson. She attended Riverhead High School. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Phillips Avenue Elementary School. Her hobby was her family.
Bertha A. Wilcenski, 95
Bertha A. Wilcenski of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, died on Dec. 13, 2022. She was 95 years old. She was born on April 5, 1927 in Aquebogue to Frank and Justine (Ruskowski) Doroski. She worked as a homemaker. Her hobbies were bowling and traveling. She was predeceased by her husband...
Vernon W. Peterson, 104
Vernon W. Peterson of Calverton died on Dec. 10, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 104 years old. He was born on July 28, 1918 in the Bronx to George and Cecilia (Smith) Peterson. He graduated from Grattan High School in Connecticut and attended Iona College. He was...
Around Town December 18
The Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary held their Christmas party luncheon on Dec. 10 at the Pulaski Grille in Polish Town. Sixteen members Marie Madigan, Kathy Schaefer, Ramona Moore, Michele Lynch, Pat Gadzinski, Barbara Swislosky, Trudy Wold, Barbara Wooten, Mary Dabrowski, Carol Carey, Ann Lennon, Connie Kenter, Becky Collins and newest member Jessica LoPresti attended and enjoyed lunch and Secret Santa. Barbara Wooten made all the ladies in the auxiliary a Maltese cross refrigerator magnet and a Maltese cross bookmark “Why be a Volunteer,” depicting on both 90th anniversary of Ladies Auxiliary 1932-2022 as a memento of a special milestone for the auxiliary.
Helen M. Goff, 68
Helen M. Goff of Riverhead died on Dec. 4, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 68 years old. She was born on May 13, 1954 in Riverhead to Myron and Helen (Givens) Nelson. She graduated from Riverhead High School. She worked as a cashier at OTB, as a...
Rayna Grace-Morris, 53
Rayna Grace-Morris of Greenport died on Dec. 6, 2022 at home. She was 53 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Piotr Narkiewicz. Interment will follow at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport.
Alba Sucich, 100
Alba Sucich of Southold died on Dec. 7, 2022. She was 100 years old. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 12 p.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.
Hampton Bays man convicted in 2020 murder and robbery of man found dead on Roanoke Avenue
A Hampton Bays man was convicted this week of the November 2020 murder and robbery of a man who was found dead in the back of his pickup truck on Roanoke Avenue. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Aleides Lopez Cambara, 42, was found guilty by jury of Murder in the Second Degree and Robbery in the First Degree of Marco Grisales, 34, of Sag Harbor. Lopez Cambara faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
John Anemoyanis, 92
John Anemoyanis of Southold died on Nov. 29, 2022 at home. He was 92 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck with viewing to begin at 9:30 a.m. officiated by Father Andrew Cadieux. The Rite of Committal will be private. Makaria will be held at The Halyard Restaurant, 58775 County Road 48 in Greenport immediately following the funeral service.
Mary P. ‘Maureen’ Maroney, 84
Mary P. “Maureen” Maroney of Southold died on Dec. 3, 2022 at home. She was 84 years old. She was born on Sept. 3, 1938 in New York to Mary W. (Brehany) and Denis P. Hurley. She graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in New York City. After high school she attended Notre Dame College of Staten Island where she attained her masters degree.
Cops: Flanders residents, awakened before dawn by intruder, chase and detain him for police
A Flanders man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a home on Tyler Street in Flanders. Police said a homeowner awoke to find an unknown man in the home and called 911. The intruder was rifling through a pocketbook. Another occupant of the home chased the intruder out of the house and detained him for police, according to a press release issued by Southampton Town Police Sunday morning.
Suffolk DA announces indictments of alleged gang members in armed carjacking in Wading River, shooting outside Rep. Zeldin’s home
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney today announced the indictments of 18 people in gang-related incidents across Long Island, including people allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a ride-share driver in Wading River and the shooting that occurred outside of the home of Rep. Lee Zeldin. Tierney said the...
DEC reports on herbicide treatment in battle against invasive Ludwigia in Peconic River
The first year of a five-year project aimed at eliminating the infestation of Ludwigia in the the Peconic River with the targeted application of herbicides was very successful, state officials reported in a public meeting last night. The state for the first time this summer used the widespread application of...
Navy won’t change stance on groundwater pollution outside the Grumman fence, despite new EPA health advisory for PFAS
Despite a dramatic reduction in a federal health advisory level for PFAS in drinking water announced in June by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Navy will still rely on the old EPA health advisory level to rule out intervention in areas near the former Naval Weapons Reserve Plant in Calverton, where PFAS and other chemicals have been detected in private residential wells.
Resolution calling public hearing on Calverton moratorium pulled from Town Board’s agenda
Updated-10:40 a.m.: The resolution calling a public hearing on a proposed moratorium on industrial development in Calverton has been pulled from the packet of resolutions scheduled to be acted on by the Town Board Tuesday night. There was no discussion of that resolution — or any of the 30 resolutions...
Southold man, 90, killed in Riverside crash
A Southold man was killed in a motor vehicle accident on County Road 94 in Riverside this morning, according to Southampton Town Police. A 2011 Chrysler was eastbound on County Road 94 and left the roadway, overturning and crashing into trees in the median, police said in a press release this afternoon.
It’s official: Santa Claus arrives in Riverhead
The jolly old elf and his missus came to town in style this afternoon, guests of honor at the 70th Annual Riverhead Lions Club Christmas parade on Main Street. People lined the sidewalks to watch the the parade as marchers, fire trucks, classic cars and antique tractors made their way down Main Street.
Riverhead Police announce arrest in Home Depot grand larceny last October
The Riverhead Police Department has arrested one of three men wanted for allegedly stealing more than $1,500 in roofing shingles at the Home Depot in Riverhead in Oct. 2021. Police said Miles A. Connors, 38-years-old of the United Kingdom, was arrested today and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a class E felony. Riverhead Police were aided in the arrest by the special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Securities Investigations division.
