Suspects in Frederick gunfire incident identified
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a second suspect after shots were fired, including by an officer, in Frederick on Friday.
Police responded to the area of South Market Street around 8:20 p.m. after they received multiple reports of gunfire. They found that two people had gotten into a confrontation that escalated into shots being fired.
When officers arrived, one saw a suspect fleeing the scene and fired his gun. This suspect, identified as 50-year-old Atu Abasi Adeyemi, threw his gun to the side and was taken into custody. Nobody was injured in this incident.
Police found 23-year-old David Gray to be the second suspect. They arrested him on Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant of a nearby motel.PREVIOUS COVERAGE: None injured, 1 in custody after officer fires gun
Both Adeyemi and Gray are facing multiple gun-related charges, including illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Adeyemi also faces substance-related charges.
Police were continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-600-2102.
The Montgomery County Police Department was investigating the officer-involved use of force.
