The Boston Red Sox cut ties with one of their infielders Friday as a corresponding move following a trade with the Kansas City Royals. First baseman Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment in order to make room on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster for their latest offseason addition. Boston announced it acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Royals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO