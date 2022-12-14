ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodview, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chathamstartribune.com

Dog returns home after 15 days on the run

It took a community and more to bring a shy dog back to its worried owner after 15 days on the run. Chase is a poodle who lives with his owner, Eleanor Pearson, on Hollyberry Drive in Gretna. While she's at work, Pearson has her neighbor let her dogs out...
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Overturned tractor-trailer crash hospitalizes one in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to an overturned tractor-trailer that closed down the northbound I-81 ramp leading to 581. Firefighters say in a Facebook post that one person was hospitalized after the four-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday night. The ramp was closed until 11 p.m.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mornin’ Home Makeover: How to decorate your Christmas tree like a pro

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A coordinated color scheme, large topper and oversized ornaments are the secrets to designer Christmas trees. Try using ornaments and garland in your favorite colors or shades of gold and silver. Add white to any combination of copper, tan and silver to add style and sophistication. Stay family oriented and traditional by taking a tip from Whoville and add bright pops of color for a fun family look.
ROANOKE, VA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Lynchburg

Perhaps you are finding for a perfect of hospital in the Lynchburg region. You are going to get a hospital perfect in Lynchburg. Also, a directional link from your place, and avg user ratings, direction, Support Hotline, Website Link data, has been added. This data has been gathered from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Planning your 2023 garden

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It might be mid-December but did you know now is the time to start thinking about your spring and summer garden?. Scott Baker from Bedford Virginia Cooperative Extension gives us all the dirt on planning your 2023 garden!. These are the top FIVE questions Baker...
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside

CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
CONCORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

New Freedom Farm’s caroling hayride through Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — New Freedom Farm once again is giving back to the community. Each year about a week before Christmas Lois Dawn Magill, founder of New Freedom Farm, gets a group of her volunteers, Veterans and their families to spread some Holiday Cheer, caroling throughout the town of Buchannan on a hay wagon.
BUCHANAN, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co.

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Cholocate lovers are celebrating National Chocolate Covered Anything Day! December 16th is a day! Drizzle, dip, or dunk your favorite foods in every kind of chocolate imaginable on this day.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 160.8. As of 7:30 p.m., the north left shoulder and...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 136.9 has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. Authorities say it happened at mile marker 136.9. All north lanes are closed and traffic backups...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
LYNCHBURG, VA

