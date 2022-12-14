ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
NESN

Julian Edelman Calls Out NFL On Twitter After Dolphins-Bills Game

Julian Edelman wasn’t pleased with how the final game on the NFL’s Week 15 Saturday slate was officiated. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins were victims of questionable calls by referees at Highmark Stadium. The critical AFC East matchup effectively was decided on a costly whistle when Miami cornerback Kader Kohou was flagged for pass interference with 45 seconds left to play in the game. With the game tied at 29, the game-changing penalty brought the Bills all the way down to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line where they were easily able to set themselves up for the game-winning field goal.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NESN

Do Patriots Have Case Blaming Refs For Unimaginable Ending?

New England Patriots fans may have a bone to pick with referee Ron Tolbert after his unbelievable ruling Sunday afternoon. The Patriots fell to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in one of the worst losses a playoff-hopeful could imagine. The 30-24 verdict left fans shocked, but was preceded by another moment that left people shaking their heads in disbelief.
The Spun

Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit

After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NESN

Here’s Why Raiders’ Controversial Touchdown Vs. Patriots Stood

LAS VEGAS — Did Keelan Cole’s toes land out of bounds on his game-tying touchdown against the New England Patriots?. The NFL’s official determination was: maybe, maybe not. In a postgame pool report, NFL vice president of officiating Walt Anderson said Cole’s score stood because officials could...
NESN

Raiders Bettors, Sportsbooks Cash In Big On Boneheaded Patriots Play

It never pays to do dumb things. Unless you’re someone who bet the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and the people doing dumb things are the New England Patriots. The Patriots and Raiders looked to be headed for overtime Sunday afternoon — tied, 24-24, with zero seconds remaining in regulation. At that point, New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson could have drifted out of bounds and sent the game to OT. Instead, he pitched it to Jakobi Meyers, sparking one of the most unbelievable sequences the NFL has ever had to offer.
NESN

Rhamondre Stevenson Blames Himself After Disastrous Patriots Loss

LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers’ inexplicable, game-losing lateral will get much of the attention after the Patriots’ disastrous loss to the Raiders on Sunday. But Meyers never would’ve been in a position to make that play had it not been for Rhamondre Stevenson’s equally ill-advised lateral.
NESN

NFL Twitter Buries Mac Jones For Tackle Attempt On Chandler Jones

An unbelievably ugly end to the Patriots-Raiders game will not be forgotten anytime soon. With the game tied at 24-24 with just seconds left, all New England needed to do was take a knee to head to overtime. Instead, the Patriots decided to hand the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who then lateraled the ball to Jakobi Meyers before the receiver’s errant pass to quarterback Mac Jones was caught by Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones. Chandler Jones returned it to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown, giving the Raiders a 30-24 victory.
NESN

What Were Patriots Thinking On This Disastrous Play Vs. Raiders?

LAS VEGAS — The first half of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game ended in miserable fashion for New England. With 35 seconds left before halftime at Allegiant Stadium, an ill-timed miscommunication on special teams allowed Las Vegas linebacker Malcolm Koonce to block a Michael Palardy punt, giving the Raiders possession at the Patriots’ 20-yard line.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy