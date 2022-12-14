It never pays to do dumb things. Unless you’re someone who bet the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and the people doing dumb things are the New England Patriots. The Patriots and Raiders looked to be headed for overtime Sunday afternoon — tied, 24-24, with zero seconds remaining in regulation. At that point, New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson could have drifted out of bounds and sent the game to OT. Instead, he pitched it to Jakobi Meyers, sparking one of the most unbelievable sequences the NFL has ever had to offer.

1 HOUR AGO