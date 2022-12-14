Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Roundup: Boys basketball openers highlighted by big wins for New
The high school basketball season is officially underway in Connecticut as many girls teams played two games over the first week and the boys kicked off their season on Thursday night. BOYS BASKETBALL. The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (1-0) were dominant in their opening night win over Tolland 91-43. The...
wiltonbulletin.com
No. 3 Northwest Catholic gets off to quick start, rolls past No. 6 Wilbur Cross in GHPA Classic
HARTFORD — Northwest Catholic graduated Matty Curtis and Hayden Abdullah among others from its run to both the CCC and CIAC Division II state championship finals. But the Lions still have Badara Diakite in the pivot and Gianni Mirabello at the point. Both boys basketball players were in good form Saturday afternoon at Trinity College.
wiltonbulletin.com
Girls ice hockey top performances, games to watch (Dec. 15)
Julia Bella, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon: Bella, a junior forward, had a hand in all four of the Wilton co-op’s goals, posting a hat trick with one assist in a 4-1 victory over Trumbull/St. Joseph on Wednesday in Shelton. Brianna Boulanger, Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate: The sophomore had five points on three goals and two...
New Britain Herald
Do you love football? Thank New Britain's Walter Camp
While baseball desperately clings to the title of “America’s Favorite Pastime,” we are now in the season where football reigns supreme. From now until Super Bowl Sunday, Americans will be pre-occupied with the gridiron and the uprights. In Connecticut, football produced some boisterous moments in 2022. The...
Springfield Central football underclassmen ready to compete at U.S. Army combine: ‘It’ll only get me better”
FRISCO, T.X. — Players on the Springfield Central football team are used to treating practices like a game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
wiltonbulletin.com
Where in CT to watch the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is Sunday; Lionel Messi and Argentina will face off Kylian Mbappe and France on at 10 a.m. This will be the fourth time the two sides have played each other in the World...
Will Watson’s U.S. Army Bowl coaches think he will succeed in college: ‘If you think you have him sacked, you don’t’
FRISCO T.X. — Houston Nutt coached Division I FBS college football for 30 years. He’s seen a lot of great quarterbacks, and he thinks Springfield Central’s Will Watson has what it takes to be great at the collegiate level.
What Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick told Will Watson after Springfield QB committed
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Following Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, his cell phone exploded with texts and social media comments congratulating him on the decision. If you purchase a product...
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
Route 72 East at Route 372 in Plainville reopens following 3-vehicle crash
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-vehicle crash shut down Route 72 East at Route 372 in Plainville on Thursday. The crash happened around 9 a.m., the Connecticut Department of Transportation said. All lanes have since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. Troopers responded to the area at about 11:30 a.m. Rt. 2 was closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 22 year old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, […]
NBC Connecticut
25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building
2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Youth football organization investigates after video shows man using racial slur
A Bridgeport dad spoke out Saturday after a youth football group launched an investigation into allegations of racial slurs being directed at a Black coach after the games.
Eyewitness News
Cirque Du Soleil Corteo comes to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Cirque Du Soleil is setting up shop at the XL center from the 15th through the 18th. This is the first time the show Corteo has come to Hartford. “I’m the artistic director of Corteo. When Danielli created this he wanted to tell the story of a clown’s life, a man’s life,” said Alison Crawford, Coreto Artistic Director. “He’s going through the whole show looking through his life in a dream. Is it a dream or is it real? And it’s a celebration of his life.”
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, gusty wind move in across Connecticut
News 12's Justin DeVellis surveys road conditions in Waterbury as a coastal storm moves into Connecticut.
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
