New Britain Herald

Roundup: Boys basketball openers highlighted by big wins for New

The high school basketball season is officially underway in Connecticut as many girls teams played two games over the first week and the boys kicked off their season on Thursday night. BOYS BASKETBALL. The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (1-0) were dominant in their opening night win over Tolland 91-43. The...
wiltonbulletin.com

Girls ice hockey top performances, games to watch (Dec. 15)

Julia Bella, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon: Bella, a junior forward, had a hand in all four of the Wilton co-op’s goals, posting a hat trick with one assist in a 4-1 victory over Trumbull/St. Joseph on Wednesday in Shelton. Brianna Boulanger, Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate: The sophomore had five points on three goals and two...
New Britain Herald

Do you love football? Thank New Britain's Walter Camp

While baseball desperately clings to the title of “America’s Favorite Pastime,” we are now in the season where football reigns supreme. From now until Super Bowl Sunday, Americans will be pre-occupied with the gridiron and the uprights. In Connecticut, football produced some boisterous moments in 2022. The...
wiltonbulletin.com

Where in CT to watch the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is Sunday; Lionel Messi and Argentina will face off Kylian Mbappe and France on at 10 a.m. This will be the fourth time the two sides have played each other in the World...
WTNH

Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
WTNH

1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. Troopers responded to the area at about 11:30 a.m. Rt. 2 was closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 22 year old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, […]
NBC Connecticut

25-Year-Old Branford Man Killed in New Haven Crash

A 25-year-old Branford man has died after a crash in New Haven Friday morning. New Haven Police said officers were called to Trumbull and Orange streets just before 1 a.m. and found that a gray Volvo driven by a 25-year-old Milford man and a white Ford E450 box truck driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man had collided.
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building

2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News

Cirque Du Soleil Corteo comes to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Cirque Du Soleil is setting up shop at the XL center from the 15th through the 18th. This is the first time the show Corteo has come to Hartford. “I’m the artistic director of Corteo. When Danielli created this he wanted to tell the story of a clown’s life, a man’s life,” said Alison Crawford, Coreto Artistic Director. “He’s going through the whole show looking through his life in a dream. Is it a dream or is it real? And it’s a celebration of his life.”
WTNH

Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
