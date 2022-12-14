Read full article on original website
Facts support public access claims at Camp Bay
The fate of public access to Camp Bay is once again in the hands of the Bonner County Board of Commissioners. A district judge has sent the matter back to the county to consider developer M3’s offer to build a pathway for the public to walk the roughly half mile to the water, in exchange for the county giving up the last half-mile of Camp Bay Road right of way to the lake.
An ode to the makers
It’s been depicted many ways over the years, but the basis remains the same: There is a place, at the North Pole, where elves work tirelessly to bring children’s dreams to life in the form of toys. Dollies, skateboards and everything in between are each made with care by small, magical creatures, wrapped up and transported via sleigh straight to the home of the child who dreamt it up.
Confessions of a ballerina
Before the stage lights come up and the music begins, there is a certain electricity in the dark air of a packed theater. The electricity, in my experience, was made of a mixture of horrible nerves and giddy anticipation. The sounds of people shifting in their seats and parents shushing their rowdy toddlers are layered in my memories with the smell of popcorn and the feeling of tulle in my fingertips. The slight unevenness of the Panida stage under my ballet shoes grounded me, and the gentle rustling of my fellow dancers let me know I wasn’t alone in the darkness.
