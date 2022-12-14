Before the stage lights come up and the music begins, there is a certain electricity in the dark air of a packed theater. The electricity, in my experience, was made of a mixture of horrible nerves and giddy anticipation. The sounds of people shifting in their seats and parents shushing their rowdy toddlers are layered in my memories with the smell of popcorn and the feeling of tulle in my fingertips. The slight unevenness of the Panida stage under my ballet shoes grounded me, and the gentle rustling of my fellow dancers let me know I wasn’t alone in the darkness.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO