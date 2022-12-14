ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDBJ7.com

Liberty men’s basketball defeats Bryant 82-62

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WDBJ) - The Liberty Flames grabbed a 82-62 win against Bryant University Saturday in the Hall of Fame Basketball Classic. Darius McGhee led the Flames with 22 points. Liberty hosts Grambling St. Monday.
