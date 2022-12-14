ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 3

Related
Charleston City Paper

S.C. ranks third-worst state for elder abuse protection, study says

South Carolina has the third-worst protection against elder abuse among states, according to a new study. “The most common form of elder abuse I’ve witnessed is financial exploitation,” said Martina Davis, senior citizens advocate for City of North Charleston Mayor’s Office on Aging. “Seniors fall victim to phone scams, door sales or extortion by someone they trust — and sadly in some cases, self-neglect. Without knowing there are resources to help them, oftentimes, seniors go without adequate nutrition or health care.”
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

State Grand Jury issues nine tax evasion indictments against Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued nine new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh for Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax. According to the SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned for tax years 2011-2019. He owes $486,819 in state tax.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Under new indictments, Murdaugh faces tax evasion charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new indictments against former prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh, who now faces nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax – charges that pale compared to murder allegations against him. For tax years 2011-2019, Murdaugh failed...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

South Carolina seeks to defend newly-won turf in Democratic primary

South Carolina Democrats are preparing to defend their turf amid backlash over what’s likely to be the state’s ​​preeminent place in the 2024 presidential primary calendar.  The Palmetto State is tentatively set to vote first in the lineup after a blessing from President Biden’s White House and a governing body of the Democratic National Committee…
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

New report shows South Carolina residents lottery spending habits

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation for spending on lottery tickets, according to a new report from LendingTree. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The team analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government Finance and the U.S. Bureau...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy