Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
Charleston City Paper
S.C. ranks third-worst state for elder abuse protection, study says
South Carolina has the third-worst protection against elder abuse among states, according to a new study. “The most common form of elder abuse I’ve witnessed is financial exploitation,” said Martina Davis, senior citizens advocate for City of North Charleston Mayor’s Office on Aging. “Seniors fall victim to phone scams, door sales or extortion by someone they trust — and sadly in some cases, self-neglect. Without knowing there are resources to help them, oftentimes, seniors go without adequate nutrition or health care.”
WMBF
Proposed bill could charge extra fee to those moving to South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed bill could impose an extra fee on those moving to South Carolina from out of state. State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-District 34) filed the bill, which would require new residents to pay $250 for a driver’s license and vehicle registration. Goldfinch, who...
Medical University of South Carolina ends pediatric transgender hormonal care
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Freedom Caucus said Friday that the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is shutting down its pediatric transgender clinic. The group, which is made up of South Carolina Republican House members, said the hospital will no longer provide puberty blockers or hormone therapy. “Officials from MUSC have informed […]
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
Proposed bill could make new South Carolina residents pay $250 for driver’s license
A proposed bill could make new South Carolina residents pay $250 for a driver's license to bring down the financial burden of growth on existing residents.
WLTX.com
Man wanted for murder in Maryland arrested for 'execution-style' killing in Columbia
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Leon Lott said on Friday that he had seen many violent crimes over the years, but admitted in a briefing on Friday that one that happened in November was among the worst. "I've been involved in the investigating part of a lot of different...
abccolumbia.com
State Grand Jury issues nine tax evasion indictments against Murdaugh
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued nine new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh for Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax. According to the SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned for tax years 2011-2019. He owes $486,819 in state tax.
WLTX.com
Thousands of SC veterans to qualify for additional benefits beginning Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Come the new year, thousands of South Carolina veterans are in for more benefits. This comes as the Pact Act, which provides benefits for veterans exposed to certain toxins, was recently expanded. “It’s a long time coming the VFW had a big influence on pushing this...
Top SC prosecutor's daughter arrested on South Congaree shooting charge
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman arrested on attempted murder charges is the daughter of a top local prosecutor. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Lela Sampson and Jakqui Stewart, both 18, are charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, and six counts of first-degree assault and battery.
WIS-TV
Man arrested in connection with ‘cold-blooded’ murder that happened outside Columbia nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a brutal, execution-style murder in the parking lot of a Columbia nightclub last month. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Mikal Keller on Thursday. He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during...
WRDW-TV
Under new indictments, Murdaugh faces tax evasion charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new indictments against former prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh, who now faces nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax – charges that pale compared to murder allegations against him. For tax years 2011-2019, Murdaugh failed...
abccolumbia.com
Arrest made for execution-style murder outside of club Rose Gold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On November 16th, Richland County Deputies responded to a call after reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot of club Rose Gold on Broad River Road. Deputies say the victim, 34-year-old Ricardo Tucker, was walking through the parking lot when a...
South Carolina seeks to defend newly-won turf in Democratic primary
South Carolina Democrats are preparing to defend their turf amid backlash over what’s likely to be the state’s preeminent place in the 2024 presidential primary calendar. The Palmetto State is tentatively set to vote first in the lineup after a blessing from President Biden’s White House and a governing body of the Democratic National Committee…
Alex Murdaugh, disgraced South Carolina lawyer accused of killing wife and son, faces new legal trouble
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted Friday by a grand jury in South Carolina on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the slew of charges he faces in the aftermath of their deaths more than a year ago.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
FOX Carolina
Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate. Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they...
3 wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses stolen in South Carolina
Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from an Upstate business.
U.S. House passes law honoring SC college student kidnapped, killed by man posing as Uber driver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. House has passed a new safety law in honor of a University of South Carolina college student who was kidnapped and murdered by a man impersonating an uber driver in 2019. Samantha “Sami” Josephson, 21, was out with friends on a Friday night in...
WYFF4.com
New report shows South Carolina residents lottery spending habits
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation for spending on lottery tickets, according to a new report from LendingTree. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The team analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Annual Survey of State Government Finance and the U.S. Bureau...
