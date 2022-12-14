ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Observer

Sunday Summary: Musk to Landlords: Drop Dead

How is it possible that the putative richest man in the world (well, until recently) would decide not to pay rent on his office?. Yes, if you hadn’t heard about it yet, The New York Times reported that Elon Musk has not paid rent for weeks on Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters as part of a “cost cutting” measure that also apparently included stiffing various other vendors.
Commercial Observer

Can NYC Incentivize Office-to-Residential Conversions Again?

Back in the early 1990s, New York City was buffeted by recessionary headwinds and an unprecedented level of office vacancy, so the city and state developed a tax break and zoning changes to encourage Downtown landlords to convert their empty office buildings to apartments. As the city faces similar levels...
Commercial Observer

How to Stay Competitive in New York’s Fast-Changing Multifamily Market

The real estate industry is notoriously slow to embrace technology. However, a new generation of well-informed and highly discerning tenants is forcing landlords’ hands. Even as recently as 10 years ago, a multifamily landlord’s job was done as soon as a prospect signed on the dotted line. The renter would then, for the most part, be on their own — responsible for navigating apartment issues and maintenance needs to the management office. It goes without saying that today’s renters, many of whom are millennials and Gen Z, would deem this hands-off approach simply unacceptable.
Commercial Observer

New York Foundation for the Arts Relocates from Dumbo to Midtown

Move over Brooklyn, Midtown is getting a taste of the New York City art scene. The New York Foundation for the Arts inked a 10-year deal to relocate from 20 Jay Street in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood to 7,150-square-foot offices across the entire ninth floor of 29 West 38th Street, according to tenant broker Norman Bobrow & Company’s Andre Stanley. Stanley and landlord ABS Partners Real Estate declined to disclose the asking rent.
