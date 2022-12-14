Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
How to Watch “Yellowstone” season 5, episode 7
Yellowstone season 5 continues tonight at 8/7c on Paramount Network. Stream new episodes every Sunday with a Philo subscription. Rugged drama series Yellowstone follows the Duttons, a quintessentially Montana family with deep ties in the area. Owners of the largest ranch in America, John and his family are always working. Whether it’s tending to cattle or dealing with a growing list of potential enemies, the group keeps busy, especially considering their unique position — situated between the national park, a nearby reservation, and a slew of predatory land developers. Despite the picturesque landscape and peaceful animals, stress has a way of creeping into frame.
MLive.com
How to Watch “A Christmas to Treasure” Lifetime premiere
A Christmas to Treasure premieres tonight at 8/7c. Watch your favorite Lifetime holiday movies for free with a Philo 7-day trial. Over the years, six childhood friends have grown apart, now sadly estranged. But when Ms. Marley is laid to rest, the old group is drawn back together for a holiday full of nostalgia. All of those fond memories of their hometown come flooding back upon their return; and a romance is even rekindled between Austin Craig and Everett Matthews. Once best friends, they’re now adults with a new perspective on that past relationship.
MLive.com
How to Watch “Hanukkah on Rye” Hallmark holiday premiere
Hanukkah on Rye premieres tonight on the Hallmark Channel. Stream every new holiday hit with a Philo subscription. When a matchmaker sets up Molly and Jacob, it looks like they’re a perfect fit. That is, until they discover that they both own delis; and career competition is not good for their relationship. With tensions high, Hanukkah festivities begin, and the couple hopes that a little holiday magic will smooth things over before it’s too late.
MLive.com
How to Watch “1923” save and stream the Yellowstone prequel premiere
Yellowstone’s turbulent backstory continues today with 1923. Stream the premiere episode with a Paramount+ subscription. In another Yellowstone origin story, 1923 invites a new generation of Duttons to the screen, depicting the family’s hardships and triumphs during the early twentieth century. According to Paramount+, the new Taylor Sheridan series focuses on the era’s ailments of pandemic and drought, as well as its precarious position at the back end of both Prohibition and the Great Depression. This group of Duttons has another set of challenges to overcome, but their mountainous backdrop remains.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Best new TV shows of 2022 to watch in the new year
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Some say we’re living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge-watch. Whether it’s visiting a dystopian society in “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” uncovering a corporate conspiracy in “Severance,” or looking at life in a high-adrenaline sandwich shop kitchen in “The […]
MLive.com
How to Watch “Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert” and save on Paramount+
“Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert” airs tonight at 8:30/7:30c. Stream the live fundraising event with a Paramount+ subscription. Tonight, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Metallica is taking the stage to perform a heartfelt set dedicated to their nonprofit organization, the All Within My Hands Foundation. Committed to helping build lasting communities via an emphasis on sustainability, educational programs, workforce support, and reducing hunger, the foundation works in tandem with tonight’s concert by auctioning off various rock music collectibles, activities, and more. Click here to donate and/or learn more about placing your bids.
16 Of The Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths And How People Reacted
"I remember waking up, opening Reddit, and reading that Robin Williams had died. I had to scratch my eyes to make sure I read that right. His movies were my childhood."
Comments / 0