ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnett County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
drydenwire.com

Charges Of Mayhem Filed Against Danbury Man

BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges including Mayhem have been filed against Sheldon Thayer, of Danbury, WI, following an incident that occurred in November 2022 during which Thayer allegedly caused serious lacerations to an individual. This is the 4th felony case filed against Thayer in 6 months, including charges filed against him following a high-speed pursuit in June 2022.
DANBURY, WI
drydenwire.com

Two People Discovered Deceased In Burnett County

BURNETT COUNTY — Two people were discovered deceased after dispatch received a call of two people being found slumped over in a vehicle, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., Burnett County Dispatch received...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

The prison treatment trap for release violators

Did you know that they treat people with sex cases in prison like they’re not even human most of the time? They view us as the worst of society that they are protecting the public from—to scare people. But we’re not the ones doing all the crime. The prison system is continually making money off our misery.
LINO LAKES, MN
wiproud.com

Walmart employee arrested for stealing 15k from store

RUSK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Walmart employee in Rusk County is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of cash and merchandise from the store. 32-year-old Saybre Graeff of Ladysmith is charged with theft. According to the criminal complaint, the thefts happened between April and June of this year....
RUSK COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Fridley

A man was found dead in the road Friday evening in Fridley, having apparently been struck by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley police were called at 5:17 p.m. about a man lying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road. First responders got the scene and pronounced the unidentified victim dead.
FRIDLEY, MN
seehafernews.com

Life In Prison For Western Wisconsin Killer

It’s life in prison for the second man convicted of killing a pair of grandparents in Rusk County back in 2020. A judge yesterday sentenced 23-year-old Adam Rosolowski to life with the possibility of parole for the murders of his grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. Police say the younger...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sawyer County Results In Death Of Ojibwa Man

SAWYER COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash in Sawyer County on Saturday, December 10, 2022, has resulted in the death of a 77-year-old man from Ojibwa, according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On December 10, 2022 at 3:21p, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on slick highway near Hayward, Wisconsin

HAYWARD, Wis. – Investigators say weather played a factor in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:21 p.m. on State Highway 27 in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southeast of Hayward.Witnesses say an SUV was heading northbound on the highway when the driver, 64-year-old Sarah Cleeton of Exeland, lost control and struck a sedan head-on.The sedan, driven by 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jared Lane. Both are from Hayward.Cleeton's passenger, 77-year-old John Peterson of Ojibwa, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Cleeton and Boettcher were both hospitalized with unknown injuries. Lane was not hurt.The sheriff's office is investigating.
HAYWARD, WI
agupdate.com

Send invasive species packing

Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Warming Shelter Open Tonight In Shell Lake

SHELL LAKE, Wis. -- Washburn County Emergency Management has opened a Warming Shelter tonight at the Shell Lake Community Center located at 100 W Lake Drive, Shell Lake, Wisconsin. All are welcome to warm up at that facility until the power is restored. Please call 911 for emergencies. Last Update:...
SHELL LAKE, WI
drydenwire.com

The Shell Lake Laker Weekly News - Dec. 16, 2022

SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this, the latest edition of the Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
SHELL LAKE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy