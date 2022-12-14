Read full article on original website
Anoka County man sentenced on charges stemming from torture, kidnapping
(FOX 9) - A man from Lino Lakes was sentenced to 24 years behind bars on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm charges in connection to the kidnapping and torture of a man inside his Brooklyn Park home. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to serve 289 months in prison...
Charges Of Mayhem Filed Against Danbury Man
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges including Mayhem have been filed against Sheldon Thayer, of Danbury, WI, following an incident that occurred in November 2022 during which Thayer allegedly caused serious lacerations to an individual. This is the 4th felony case filed against Thayer in 6 months, including charges filed against him following a high-speed pursuit in June 2022.
Two People Discovered Deceased In Burnett County
BURNETT COUNTY — Two people were discovered deceased after dispatch received a call of two people being found slumped over in a vehicle, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., Burnett County Dispatch received...
The prison treatment trap for release violators
Did you know that they treat people with sex cases in prison like they’re not even human most of the time? They view us as the worst of society that they are protecting the public from—to scare people. But we’re not the ones doing all the crime. The prison system is continually making money off our misery.
Walmart employee arrested for stealing 15k from store
RUSK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Walmart employee in Rusk County is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of cash and merchandise from the store. 32-year-old Saybre Graeff of Ladysmith is charged with theft. According to the criminal complaint, the thefts happened between April and June of this year....
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Fridley
A man was found dead in the road Friday evening in Fridley, having apparently been struck by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley police were called at 5:17 p.m. about a man lying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road. First responders got the scene and pronounced the unidentified victim dead.
Life In Prison For Western Wisconsin Killer
It’s life in prison for the second man convicted of killing a pair of grandparents in Rusk County back in 2020. A judge yesterday sentenced 23-year-old Adam Rosolowski to life with the possibility of parole for the murders of his grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski. Police say the younger...
Anoka County Sheriff's Office: Police investigating man's death in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death after he was found lying on the ground in Coon Rapids Wednesday morning. According to the department, officers and EMS located the man on the street near the 11200 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 14.
Appeal to find missing teen in western Wisconsin
Police have issued a public appeal to find a 16-year-old boy missing in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff's Department said James Mortensen was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the Barronett area. He was last seen on a snowmobile wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black boots.
Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sawyer County Results In Death Of Ojibwa Man
SAWYER COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash in Sawyer County on Saturday, December 10, 2022, has resulted in the death of a 77-year-old man from Ojibwa, according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On December 10, 2022 at 3:21p, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s...
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on slick highway near Hayward, Wisconsin
HAYWARD, Wis. – Investigators say weather played a factor in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:21 p.m. on State Highway 27 in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southeast of Hayward.Witnesses say an SUV was heading northbound on the highway when the driver, 64-year-old Sarah Cleeton of Exeland, lost control and struck a sedan head-on.The sedan, driven by 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jared Lane. Both are from Hayward.Cleeton's passenger, 77-year-old John Peterson of Ojibwa, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Cleeton and Boettcher were both hospitalized with unknown injuries. Lane was not hurt.The sheriff's office is investigating.
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
Send invasive species packing
Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
Warming Shelter Open Tonight In Shell Lake
SHELL LAKE, Wis. -- Washburn County Emergency Management has opened a Warming Shelter tonight at the Shell Lake Community Center located at 100 W Lake Drive, Shell Lake, Wisconsin. All are welcome to warm up at that facility until the power is restored. Please call 911 for emergencies. Last Update:...
The Shell Lake Laker Weekly News - Dec. 16, 2022
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this, the latest edition of the Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
