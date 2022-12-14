Oklahoma fares better than most of the U.S. in occupational licensing

Hairstylist trimming a customer's hair at a beauty salon Rawpixel.com

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma’s occupational licensing burdens for those required to have a certification or permit to work fare better than 65 percent of the nation, a newly-released study by the Institute of Justice concludes.

According to the third edition of “License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing,” Oklahoma ranks 34th in the nation in terms of its licensing burdens, and it’s number of licenses.

The study evaluates each state, along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, based on the burden they place on workers for the median cost it takes to obtain and/or maintain a certification or license, the average amount of “days lost” to education and experience, and the percentage of occupations that require a license.

Of the 102 occupations studied, Oklahoma only requires licensure for 42 professions, putting the state’s percentage for licensing at 41%, well under the nation’s average of 51%. In a nationwide comparison, Oklahoma requires 16 more licenses than Wyoming, which has the best licensing burden, according to the report.

Oklahoma’s average licensing fees and days spent to obtain work permits fall close to the national average. Oklahomans working to obtain certification or licenses spend an average of 405 days and $307 in associated fees and time. The national average is 350 days and $284 spent.

The study also showcases state licensure burden changes since 2017. In Oklahoma, licensing requirements have only increased by one since 2017, as midwifery was added to the required list. Fees in almost every profession increased statewide during the same time frame, and only one profession saw an increase in the amount of time required to obtain licensure.

“Despite some notable improvements, licensing requirements for aspiring workers continue to be widespread and burdensome,” the study states. “There remains much room – and need – for licensing reform nationwide.”

In addition to the IOJ report, a recent report from the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency highlights several key legislative changes related to occupational licensing. These changes to state law include the state’s acceptance of similar work licensing from other states and lessening restrictions for obtaining licenses to include workers with non-violent criminal arrests and/or convictions earlier this year.

Oklahoma’s Occupational Licensing Advisory Commission, created in 2018, spearheaded several of these changes to state law. The commission conducts annual reviews of each occupational and professional licensing act in the state and makes recommendations for change to the legislature.

“Oklahoma is one of only five states in the nation to operate its occupational licensing boards under a fully autonomous governance structure,” the LOFT report states. “LOFT observed limited transparency and oversight with this model.”

The commission is set to be dissolved at the end of this year.

“By the conclusion of the commission’s work in 2022, the number of jobs in Oklahoma requiring an occupational license reduced from 504 to 211,” the LOFT report states.