ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson LB Trenton Simpson to enter NFL draft

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

December 14 - Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson announced Wednesday that he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Simpson thanked his parents, coaches and teammates during his post on social media. At the conclusion of his tweet, Simpson wrote, "I am pleased to inform you that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."

He already was scheduled to miss the Orange Bowl due to an ankle injury. Simpson is projected as a first-round draft pick.

Simpson told ESPN that he planned to play three seasons with the Tigers and then graduate, and he's on track to receive his diploma next week.

"It's amazing," Simpson told ESPN. "It's definitely a dream come true. Me and my family all talked, and I was able to sit down with my coaches. I felt like this was what's best for me. I worked my whole life for this opportunity."

On the season, he tallied 77 tackles (four for loss), 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed in 12 games.

No. 7 Clemson will meet No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Disastrous last play sums up day of mistakes by Patriots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New England coach Bill Belichick uttered the same word 10 times during a postgame press conference that lasted a little more than four minutes. “Mistake.” It summed up the Patriots’ 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with by far the biggest miscue coming on the final play of the game. After falling behind 17-3 at halftime, the Patriots scored 21 unanswered points to take a 24-17 lead with less than four minutes remaining.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New England Patriots decided playing for overtime wasn’t enough. They avoided OT, but not in the way they intended. On the final play of regulation, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff, found running room and gained 23 yards. Then he went off-script, flipping the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to keep the play alive by tossing the ball across the field — where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was waiting. “At first, I thought, ‘Who’s around me?’” Jones said. “I felt myself stumble a little backwards, and then I was thinking, ‘Who do I pitch it to?’” Jones grabbed Meyers’ bizarre, unnecessary lateral out of the air, stiff-armed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to the turf and returned the ball 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Raiders an improbable 30-24 victory on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reuters

Top 25 roundup: No. 5 Houston deals No. 2 Virginia first loss

December 18 - Jarace Walker tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists as No. 5 Houston handed No. 2 Virginia its first loss, 69-61, Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark added 13 points each, while Jamal Shead had 11 points and four assists. The Cougars (11-1) used their signature defense to limit the Cavaliers to 41.7 percent shooting from the floor and 27.3 percent from 3-point range. Houston shot 49 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Reuters

Reuters

666K+
Followers
369K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy