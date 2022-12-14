Effective: 2022-12-18 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO