Boulder City, NV

8newsnow.com

Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
BOULDER CITY, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested following deadly DUI crash near Nellis, Lake Mead

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One woman is dead following a suspected DUI crash on the north side of the valley. The incident happened on Friday, December 16, at around 12:16 a.m., near the intersection of Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas police seek help in locating runaway child

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway child. Joseph Thorns was last seen at the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard near E. Lake Mead Blvd on Dec. 13. Officers describe Thorns as a Black male with a dark complexion,...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada named 3rd fastest-growing state in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is named one of the top states with the fastest-growing population in the country. Software company, Inspection Support Network, conducted a study to find the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. Data revealed Nevada has one of the largest percentage changes in total population...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas

Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 11...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Update: Police find missing 15-year-old Las Vegas girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking the public for help. Lidia Chavez-Flores was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 3:30 p.m. near the 8200 block of Creek Water Lane near Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police recruit arrested on domestic battery charges

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recruit has been arrested following a recent domestic battery incident. Police identified the man as 28-year-old Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, who they say was arrested on Saturday, December 10. He was booked into the e Clark County Detention Center for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of North Las Vegas hosts holiday toy giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa stopped by the City of North Las Vegas to kick off a whole day of Christmas cheer. The North Las Vegas City Council joined the NLV Police Department and more than 80 volunteers in hosting a holiday toy giveaway on Saturday. Families and children...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

