8newsnow.com
Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
news3lv.com
Have you been a Las Vegas local since 2008? If so, you might remember the snow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you live in Las Vegas in 2008?. If you did, you might remember seeing some snow. On this day 14 years ago, Las Vegas and the surrounding desert became a winter wonderland thanks to a big snowstorm that swept across Southern Nevada. The official...
news3lv.com
A North Las Vegas community mourns the loss of two toddlers killed in crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hearts were heavy as members from a North Las Vegas community held a candlelight vigil for two toddlers who were killed in a crash. The ceremony took place at the crash site located on Scott Robinson Blvd, where a makeshift memorial now stands. Along with...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
8newsnow.com
Vigil held for 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas car crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vigil was held on Saturday evening in remembrance of two toddlers killed in a car crash. The vigil was held on Scott Robinson Boulevard, as people gathered for Taylor and Rose Wilmer, who lost their lives in North Las Vegas on Dec. 11. The girls’...
news3lv.com
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
69-year-old pedestrian dies after struck by car in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing a street in a motorized wheelchair in the south valley. Police responded to a crash at the intersection of S. Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Agate Avenue around 4:48 p.m. on Friday.
‘It’s just scary’: Locals call for safer streets after high speed, suspected DUI crash
Many in the northeast valley have called for safer streets after police said a man was arrested for driving 98 miles per hour while allegedly under the influence early Friday morning.
news3lv.com
Man arrested following deadly DUI crash near Nellis, Lake Mead
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One woman is dead following a suspected DUI crash on the north side of the valley. The incident happened on Friday, December 16, at around 12:16 a.m., near the intersection of Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police seek help in locating runaway child
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway child. Joseph Thorns was last seen at the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard near E. Lake Mead Blvd on Dec. 13. Officers describe Thorns as a Black male with a dark complexion,...
news3lv.com
Donations sought to help dog found in Las Vegas suffering from severe mange
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation is asking for some help to treat a 1-year-old dog found suffering from severe mange on the streets of Las Vegas. The Foundation said in a Facebook post that Penny came into the shelter on Wednesday night "in itchy agony." Mange is...
news3lv.com
Local leaders discuss fate of Colorado River during two-day conference in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State leaders gathered in Las Vegas to discuss ways in conserving the Colorado River while allowing for population growth. Leaders from states that depend on the Colorado River hosted its two-day conference at Caesar's on Thursday. This conference brings stakeholders together from the seven states...
news3lv.com
Nevada named 3rd fastest-growing state in the U.S.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada is named one of the top states with the fastest-growing population in the country. Software company, Inspection Support Network, conducted a study to find the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S. Data revealed Nevada has one of the largest percentage changes in total population...
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed by mother’s boyfriend in northwest valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas
Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 11...
8newsnow.com
Update: Police find missing 15-year-old Las Vegas girl
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking the public for help. Lidia Chavez-Flores was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 3:30 p.m. near the 8200 block of Creek Water Lane near Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Las...
8newsnow.com
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recruit arrested on domestic battery charges
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recruit has been arrested following a recent domestic battery incident. Police identified the man as 28-year-old Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, who they say was arrested on Saturday, December 10. He was booked into the e Clark County Detention Center for...
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas hosts holiday toy giveaway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa stopped by the City of North Las Vegas to kick off a whole day of Christmas cheer. The North Las Vegas City Council joined the NLV Police Department and more than 80 volunteers in hosting a holiday toy giveaway on Saturday. Families and children...
