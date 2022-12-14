Read full article on original website
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers, Rhamondre Stevenson take 'full responsibility' for Raiders' miraculous walk-off win
The New England Patriots were just a kneel away from going to overtime, but they tried to pull out a miracle in Vegas. Oh, was there a miracle.
Bears' Justin Fields nearly scores touchdown on marvelous run vs Eagles
Chicago Bears star Justin Fields avoided several tackles for a big play that set up a David Montgomery touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Former Green Bay Packer Clay Matthews lobbies for job reviewing calls: 'I'd like to be employed by the NFL'
The controversy from Thursday's Seahawks-49ers game sparked calls for the NFL to take action on roughing-the-passer calls. Clay Matthews said he is willing to help.
3 reasons why we want the Jacksonville Jaguars to make the NFL Playoffs
The atmosphere inside TIAA Bank Field for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon was electric.
New York Giants Take 14-3 Halftime Lead Over Washington
Giants defense, offense come through on the scoreboard.
Police group says Philadelphia parole board has 'blood on their hands' for man linked to Philly, NYC shootings
A man linked to shootings in Philadelphia and New York City is being sought for attempted murder, police said.
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
Tennis player suspended three years after admitting to fixing match
Barbara Gatica Avilés has been banned from tennis for three years after admitting to fixing a match in 2016. She also had been suspended for an anti-doping violation.
Georgia mother and son arrested during drug raid, 17-year-old charged with distribution of fentanyl
A Georgia mother and son were arrested during a Dec. 3 raid at their home, and the teenage boy was charged with drug related charges.
Philadelphia mafia underboss sentenced to five years in loansharking, extortion scheme
The underboss of Philadelphia's mafia crime family was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.
Lori Lightfoot blasted over Chicago police scanner blocking: 'Doesn't want people to know what's going on'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blocking both the media and the public from being able to monitor police scanners used to cover local crime.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-vehicle crash in southern California's Silverado area left one person dead and a red Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon, shutting down the road.
Las Vegas toddler sisters killed after aunt allegedly drunkenly plows into tree with girls' mom in front seat
Two sisters, ages 2 and 3, were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash in North Las Vegas, and now their aunt, who was behind the wheel, and mom are facing charges.
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
Former medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital that the toxicology reports for the Idaho murder victims could offer critical insights.
Idaho murders: Full video appearing to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen hours before slayings released
Surveillance video appears to show Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen walking in Moscow hours before they were killed in their rental home with two friends.
Biden blocking Hunter Biden, Burisma emails would prove 'how much he has to hide,' conservative group warns
Group seeking White House records on Hunter Biden and Burisma warns that if President Biden blocks the records, "he will have only proven just how much he has to hide."
TUCKER CARLSON: Goodbye, Adam Kinzinger... an example of what a man can be when he stops trying to be a man
Fox News host Tucker Carlson roasts Rep. Adam Kinzinger ahead of his departure from Congress, saying the congressman has demonstrated democracy by narcissism.
