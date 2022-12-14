Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO