lynnwoodtimes.com
Community Transit releases Christmas and New Year’s schedules
Snohomish County, Wash., December 17, 2022 – Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at (425) 353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays. Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas...
King County and Chief Seattle Club announce first residents moving into new Health Through Housing building in Pioneer Square
News Release Government of King County - Executive Dow Constantine King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will ...
thurstontalk.com
Visit the Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula: A Boutique Hotel, Restaurant and Art Gallery
The Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula overlooking Port Townsend Bay will win your heart with their unique social enterprise model as a boutique hotel, garden-to-table restaurant and art gallery that supports Bayside Housing & Services, a nonprofit organization. The hotel welcomes visitors for a humanitarian stay that is brimming with historical intrigue. It’s the perfect place to stay for a weekend trip to Port Townsend Bay.
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
nwnewsradio.com
Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky
The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
lynnwoodtoday.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
everettclipper.com
Holiday Lights and Entertainment at Tulalip Casinos
If you haven’t heard, it’s a good time for a short trip north of campus just across the Snohomish River delta to the Tulalip Casino venues in Marysville and take in the spectacular light displays featuring more than three million lights. There are three locations to visit: Quil...
Snohomish County says meth contamination won’t delay Edmonds housing facility
An Edmonds hotel purchased by Snohomish County for a future housing facility for those experiencing homelessness is being cleaned due to meth contamination. This process has the Americas Best Value Inn on Highway 99 temporarily shut down, as the entire interior needs to undergo a cleanup. The county took ownership...
Seattle, Washington
Farewell, Pier 63, and welcome, salmon, and other fish!
Over the last couple of months, the Office of the Waterfront & Civic Projects has been working to remove Pier 63, for good. To accomplish this, nearly 50,000 square feet of decking and 894 creosote-treated timber piles were removed!. Pier 63 was closed in 2017 due to safety concerns, and...
This Washington City Is Among Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
southsoundbiz.com
Rust Mansion to Be Listed on Sotheby’s Virtual Auction Platform
The recently restored Rust Mansion soon will be one of the premium properties listed on Sotheby’s worldwide concierge auction website. Listing broker Michael Morrison of Tacoma-based Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty said inclusion on Sotheby’s auction platform is a boon for the historic home and the surrounding community.
KOMO News
King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle
SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
myeverettnews.com
After 51 Years, Ken’s Camera To Close
Back in April of this year we ran a “Meet the Owner” story on Ken’s Camera in south Everett, Washington. The Everett store is operated by Eric Minnig and his sister Barbara Reed. (Brother Bryan Minnig runs the Mt. Vernon store). Word in this weekend that both...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Puget Sound, WA
Puget Sound is an inlet of the Eastern North part of the Pacific Ocean, sitting along the northwestern coast of Washington. It’s a complex system of different bodies of water and is connected to the Pacific Ocean via the Admiralty Inlet, Strait of Juan de Fuca, Swinomish Channel, and Deception Pass.
eatinseattle.com
Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market
Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
KOMO News
Road work, concerts bring traffic delays to Puget Sound this weekend
If you plan to drive this weekend, several road projects and major events could delay your commute. In Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is planning to close the northbound SR 99 tunnel lanes at 10 p.m. Friday for scheduled maintenance and inspections. The southbound lanes will remain open.
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022
The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
shorelineareanews.com
You can recycle burned out holidays lights
Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?. Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!. These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing
Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
