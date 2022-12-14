ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Community Transit releases Christmas and New Year’s schedules

Snohomish County, Wash., December 17, 2022 – Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at (425) 353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays. Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Visit the Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula: A Boutique Hotel, Restaurant and Art Gallery

The Old Alcohol Plant on the Olympic Peninsula overlooking Port Townsend Bay will win your heart with their unique social enterprise model as a boutique hotel, garden-to-table restaurant and art gallery that supports Bayside Housing & Services, a nonprofit organization. The hotel welcomes visitors for a humanitarian stay that is brimming with historical intrigue. It’s the perfect place to stay for a weekend trip to Port Townsend Bay.
PORT HADLOCK-IRONDALE, WA
The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky

The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA
everettclipper.com

Holiday Lights and Entertainment at Tulalip Casinos

If you haven’t heard, it’s a good time for a short trip north of campus just across the Snohomish River delta to the Tulalip Casino venues in Marysville and take in the spectacular light displays featuring more than three million lights. There are three locations to visit: Quil...
MARYSVILLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Farewell, Pier 63, and welcome, salmon, and other fish!

Over the last couple of months, the Office of the Waterfront & Civic Projects has been working to remove Pier 63, for good. To accomplish this, nearly 50,000 square feet of decking and 894 creosote-treated timber piles were removed!. Pier 63 was closed in 2017 due to safety concerns, and...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Rust Mansion to Be Listed on Sotheby’s Virtual Auction Platform

The recently restored Rust Mansion soon will be one of the premium properties listed on Sotheby’s worldwide concierge auction website. Listing broker Michael Morrison of Tacoma-based Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty said inclusion on Sotheby’s auction platform is a boon for the historic home and the surrounding community.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle

SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

After 51 Years, Ken’s Camera To Close

Back in April of this year we ran a “Meet the Owner” story on Ken’s Camera in south Everett, Washington. The Everett store is operated by Eric Minnig and his sister Barbara Reed. (Brother Bryan Minnig runs the Mt. Vernon store). Word in this weekend that both...
EVERETT, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Puget Sound, WA

Puget Sound is an inlet of the Eastern North part of the Pacific Ocean, sitting along the northwestern coast of Washington. It’s a complex system of different bodies of water and is connected to the Pacific Ocean via the Admiralty Inlet, Strait of Juan de Fuca, Swinomish Channel, and Deception Pass.
SEATTLE, WA
eatinseattle.com

Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market

Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Road work, concerts bring traffic delays to Puget Sound this weekend

If you plan to drive this weekend, several road projects and major events could delay your commute. In Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is planning to close the northbound SR 99 tunnel lanes at 10 p.m. Friday for scheduled maintenance and inspections. The southbound lanes will remain open.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

This Hidden Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top 100 Restaurants Of 2022

The Pink Door is the only Seattle restaurant on this best-of list. Looking for an Italian restaurant in Seattle? How about one that just landed on a best-of list? OpenTable just included The Pink Door in Seattle in its list of the top 100 restaurants in America of 2022. No other Seattle restaurant made it onto the list, so let’s see what makes The Pink Door so remarkable.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

You can recycle burned out holidays lights

Are you replacing old holiday lights with energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) lights?. Don't throw out your holiday lights - recycle them!. These holiday lights recycling programs (list updated Nov. 2022), offered by retailers and other organizations, accept your old holiday light strands for recycling and send them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing

Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
TUMWATER, WA

