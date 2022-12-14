Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyWabashValley.com
Cold weekend
High of 34 and low of 32 today. No rain or snow today. Terre Haute right now is cold and a west wind. Temps are cold. Wind chills ar lower. Water vapor keeps moisture around for us. Satelliye has clouds around and a few snow showers on radar. Next 48 hours will be mostly dry but cold. Next system is my the middle and edn of next week. After that, a very cold Christmas weekend. Temps are going to get very cold in a few days. And stay that way. Tonight, partly cloudy and 25. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and 30. Cold next week and some snow possible later next week and very cold late next week.
MyWabashValley.com
Catholic Charities provides 300 hams ahead of Christmas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Christmas gets closer, one local organization did what it could to provide for those in need ahead of the holidays. Catholic Charities handed out 300 hams, along with other items, at its monthly “bread and produce,” distribution event at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Saturday.
MyWabashValley.com
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University put out an alert on Thursday evening warning students and staff of an “armed subject” on campus. IU said the subject had been sighted near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses. “If you are on campus, trust your...
MyWabashValley.com
Spencer officer arrested, accused of removing drugs from police storage
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges on December 16. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested for ISP to investigate after there was...
Comments / 0