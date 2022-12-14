High of 34 and low of 32 today. No rain or snow today. Terre Haute right now is cold and a west wind. Temps are cold. Wind chills ar lower. Water vapor keeps moisture around for us. Satelliye has clouds around and a few snow showers on radar. Next 48 hours will be mostly dry but cold. Next system is my the middle and edn of next week. After that, a very cold Christmas weekend. Temps are going to get very cold in a few days. And stay that way. Tonight, partly cloudy and 25. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and 30. Cold next week and some snow possible later next week and very cold late next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO