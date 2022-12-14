ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Brutally cold temperatures next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be cold tonight and tomorrow with lows mostly in the single digits overnight and highs in the teens Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures throughout the work week will be a lot worse. Highs will be in the single digits for much of next week with lows well below zero. The coldest morning will be Thursday, where wind chills could be as low as -50°.
RAPID CITY, SD
B102.7

Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals

Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Winter weather impacting west river

STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – With drifts approaching 6-8 feet in places, Winter Storm Diaz refuses to give Western South Dakota a break Thursday. The storm’s blizzard warning continues until Friday morning for most of the area. I-90 from the Wyoming line all the way out to Chamberlain is closed...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Too much heavy snow, wind for Terry Peak ski lodge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Terry Peak Lodge, a ski lodge, in the northern Black Hills said it was closed Thursday, Dec. 15. A news release says the closure was because of heavy snow and high winds. Terry Peak said it has received 56 inches to 62 inches in the past 72 hours.
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why bypassing interstate closures is a bad idea

RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 is back open from the Wyoming line to the Ellsworth exit, but there is a No Travel Advisory in effect for the interstate. Box Elder to Mitchell is expected to remain closed at least until morning. While the winter storm may have finally moved...
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hot Springs seeks state loan for highway project

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A picturesque community in western South Dakota has run into much higher than expected expenses for utility and sidewalk work. So Hot Springs is taking the rare step of seeking a nearly $2 million loan from the state highway fund. The request is for a 10-year loan at 0% interest, to be repaid by city sales tax.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education is now accepting applications for a superintendent into the 2023-2024 school year. Hopefuls seeking the position can find the application on multiple platforms such as Indeed, Associated School Board of South Dakota, the Rapid City area schools website, and School Administrators of South Dakota.
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions

In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth.  The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody under South Dakota law. Its […] The post ‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD

Community Policy