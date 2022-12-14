Read full article on original website
Related
Driver stranded for days rescued during winter storm
Thursday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a missing person.
KELOLAND TV
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
kotatv.com
Traffic rolling again on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After days of fighting wind and snow, crews are finally able to open Interstate 90 throughout the state. Parts of I-90 east of Rapid City were opened in the morning and the remaining blocked stretches opened before noon. The Rapid City to Wyoming state line section was opened Friday.
WATCH: Deadwood SD Woman Embraces Record Snow!
What do you do when you get more snow than you have ever imagined?. Like this lady in Deadwood South Dakota. There is absolutely NO WAY she can shovel that much snow with what she is caring. Most machines would not be able to make it through that. But that...
KEVN
Brutally cold temperatures next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be cold tonight and tomorrow with lows mostly in the single digits overnight and highs in the teens Sunday afternoon. However, temperatures throughout the work week will be a lot worse. Highs will be in the single digits for much of next week with lows well below zero. The coldest morning will be Thursday, where wind chills could be as low as -50°.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
SDDOT cautions drivers about shortcuts in storm
As sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain closed today, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has a reminder: Don't use secondary highways as a shortcut or a bypass.
hubcityradio.com
Winter weather impacting west river
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – With drifts approaching 6-8 feet in places, Winter Storm Diaz refuses to give Western South Dakota a break Thursday. The storm’s blizzard warning continues until Friday morning for most of the area. I-90 from the Wyoming line all the way out to Chamberlain is closed...
kotatv.com
A reminder to keep your outside furnace equipment clear during winter storm conditions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Keeping your home warm and toasty is vital during storms like we have seen. If natural gas keeps your home warm, there are a few precautions to know about during storms. Montana-Dakota Utilities says during storms, a covered meter can cause an issue with the...
KELOLAND TV
Too much heavy snow, wind for Terry Peak ski lodge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Terry Peak Lodge, a ski lodge, in the northern Black Hills said it was closed Thursday, Dec. 15. A news release says the closure was because of heavy snow and high winds. Terry Peak said it has received 56 inches to 62 inches in the past 72 hours.
newscenter1.tv
Why bypassing interstate closures is a bad idea
RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 is back open from the Wyoming line to the Ellsworth exit, but there is a No Travel Advisory in effect for the interstate. Box Elder to Mitchell is expected to remain closed at least until morning. While the winter storm may have finally moved...
kotatv.com
More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
KELOLAND TV
First-responders urge fire safety while staying home in the winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm continues in South Dakota, it’s important that people stay home and stay warm. However, that also means it’s vital to be aware of heating sources in your home. From a space heater and candles to your oven and...
KELOLAND TV
Hot Springs seeks state loan for highway project
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A picturesque community in western South Dakota has run into much higher than expected expenses for utility and sidewalk work. So Hot Springs is taking the rare step of seeking a nearly $2 million loan from the state highway fund. The request is for a 10-year loan at 0% interest, to be repaid by city sales tax.
Winter storm updates
Updates on the December 2022 winter storm in South Dakota. The post Winter storm updates appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
Pennington County Search and Rescue team responds to calls during severe weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday, the Pennington County Search and Rescue team responded to a call about a missing person near the Wyoming and South Dakota state line. And while the person was located and saved, this situation highlights the dangers of not heeding no-travel advisories during severe weather.
sdpb.org
Considering the low flows in Rapid Creek, the brown trout and sustaining something wild in all of us
It was an odd thing to be doing, I suppose, in the middle of a blizzard. Or at least in the middle of what they were calling a blizzard, outside of town, at least, where the interstate was closed and snow carried by wind gusts topping 50 mph was blotting out vast stretches of the landscape.
KELOLAND TV
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
KEVN
Rapid City Area Schools search for superintendent
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education is now accepting applications for a superintendent into the 2023-2024 school year. Hopefuls seeking the position can find the application on multiple platforms such as Indeed, Associated School Board of South Dakota, the Rapid City area schools website, and School Administrators of South Dakota.
‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions
In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth. The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody under South Dakota law. Its […] The post ‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Comments / 0