WATCH: Sneaky bear steals Chick-Fil-A dinner from Florida home

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man in Seminole County, Florida caught a sneaky black bear on camera stealing his Chick-Fil-A dinner right off his front porch.

“All the nuggets — 30 nuggets and a large fry. Poof, just like that,” the homeowner can be heard saying in the video doorbell footage.

“He didn’t want the salad though, nothing to do with the salad…weird,” the man jokingly added.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission , roughly 1,200 Florida black bears inhabit Seminole County and the greater east central portion of the state. The FWC said black bears are normally too shy to risk contact with humans, but their powerful need to find food can overwhelm this fear.

The weight of individual black bears varies greatly throughout the year although on average, adult bears in Florida range from 250 to 450 pounds for males and 125 to 250 pounds for females.

WFLA

