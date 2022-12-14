Read full article on original website
Cub Swanson shares image of 'cut artery' in Rafa Garcia's bloodbath win at UFC Fight Night 216
Rafa Garcia sustained one of the more gruesome cuts in recent memory at UFC Fight Night 216 on Saturday, but he still managed to get his hand raised. An elbow from opponent Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opened a cut to the side of Garcia’s (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) head in the second round, and the volume of blood that came out and covered the mat of the octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was immense. Ultimately, Garcia battled through it and got the unanimous decision, but he was still leaking as he left the cage.
Pros react after Jared Cannonier defeats Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Sean Strickland. Cannonier (16-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most previous effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ had earned back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson respectively.
Chael Sonnen facing lawsuit for punching man at Four Seasons Hotel
Chael Sonnen’s legal issues stemming from an incident at the Four Seasons Hotel haven’t gone away. ‘The American Gangster’ is one of the most beloved figures in the combat sports community. With successful stints in the WEC, UFC, and Bellator under his belt, Sonnen entertained fans for over two decades. Along the way, he defeated some incredible names, such as Wanderlei Silva and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson get in physical altercation at UFC PI after lengthy Twitter feud
The tension between UFC veterans Jake Shieldsand Mike Jackson has been mounting over social media for some time. Today, it came to a head at the UFC Performance Institute. Shields (33-11-1 MMA), who is known for his outspoken stance on all things from politics to race to the fight game, and Jackson (1-2 MMA) have expressed conflicting opinions over Twitter in recent months over a variety of topics.
Ryan Garcia Says Tank Will Be "Respected" Even After Loss
No matter what happens in his highly anticipated fight with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Ryan Garcia believes there will be no true losers. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis recently announced that they will meet in the ring in April, news that gave boxing fans some optimism after another significant fight, the welterweight championship between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., fell through. The fight, as reported previously by BoxingScene.com, will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds and be distributed on Showtime Pay-Per-View. The fight will also be available for purchase on DAZN. ESPN has reported that the fight will take place on April 15.
Joe Rogan praises Conor McGregor despite recent controversy: “That’s an extraordinary human being”
Joe Rogan has praised Conor McGregor despite their recent back and forth after a joke made by the comedian. While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Joe Rogan is still one of the voices of the UFC. His work over the last two decades, for the most part, has been iconic.
Jared Cannonier speaks on UFC Vegas 66 victory over Sean Strickland: “I felt confident that I won that fight in general”
Jared Cannonier has spoken out on his UFC Vegas 66 win over Sean Strickland. Cannonier and Strickland did battle this past Saturday inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The five-round bout went the distance, and Cannonier was awarded the split decision victory. It’s a decision that Strickland did not agree with.
Ryan Garcia Opts To Go Straight To Gervonta Davis; Fight With Mercito Gesta No Longer In Play
Ryan Garcia will wait out Gervonta Davis’ next fight with the intention of heading into a straight-on collision. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a planned stay-busy fight for Garcia is no longer in play, after previously eyeing a ring return in late January. Garcia was set to face Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on January 21, with the date then pushed back by a week and now off the calendar altogether.
Billy Quarantillo says he knew he would break Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282, wants Edson Barboza next
Billy Quarantillo was expecting a dog fight when he fought Alexander Hernandez at UFC 282 and that is exactly what he got. When Quarantillo got the call to face Hernandez, he was surprised Alexander was dropping down to featherweight. Yet, after studying him, Quarantillo knew the first round would be tough, which is exactly what happened.
Drew Dober would love to face Paddy Pimblett in London, but claims “the UFC will not let me fight him”
Drew Dober doesn’t think he’ll ever fight Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett has taken the UFC by storm since he signed in 2021. He’s now 4-0 in the promotion and coming off a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon. Yet, given how popular he is, a lot of fighters have called him and want the chance to fight him and Dober is no different. However, Dober claims the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight Pimblett as they know he would beat the Brit.
Gervonta Davis: "I Ain't Trying To Be In This Too Much Longer"
While he's enjoying his time underneath the pugilistic spotlight, Gervonta Davis has always been aware that his time as a professional boxer would be transient. First things first, however, before Davis officially rides off into the sunset, he has quite a few goals to check off his to-do list. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Davis will square off against Hector Luis Garcia. If everything goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will then move into a showdown against Ryan Garcia.
Gordon Ryan mocks Dillon Danis over boxing match with KSI: “I have tons of cars you can clean for me”
Gordon Ryan has given his take on the upcoming boxing debut of Dillon Danis. ‘El Jefe’ has been a controversial figure in the combat sports community for a while now. While he was first introduced to MMA fans through his training with Conor McGregor, Danis has been competing at the top level of jiu-jitsu for a long time.
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw not ruling out an eventual return to fighting: “We’ll see how successful things turn out for me outside the cage”
TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on a possible return to mixed martial arts following his retirement earlier this month. Back in October at UFC 280, TJ Dillashaw fought for the UFC bantamweight title. His aim was to win the gold for the third time, but ultimately, he fell short as a result of a nasty shoulder injury. As a result, Aljamain Sterling is still the king at 135 pounds.
Chris Curtis wants main event fight against Dricus Du Plesiss or Gastelum-Imavov winner after KO win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC 282
Chris Curtis figured he would have to be the aggressor against Joaquin Buckley at UFC 282. When the fight was offered, Curtis was surprised as he didn’t understand why Buckley even called him out. But, once he started training camp, he says the plan was to be the aggressor and force Buckley to be active and likely gas out later in the fight.
Jamahal Hill confident Glover Teixeira has never seen anyone with his “finishing ability” ahead of UFC 283: “You can’t compare me to nobody else bro”
Jamahal Hill has expressed his confidence in being able to finish Glover Teixeira when they meet next month at UFC 283. In a strange twist of fate, Jamahal Hill will fight Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight title next month in Brazil. It comes after the title bout at UFC 282, between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev, ended in a split draw.
UFC Vegas 66 Bonus Report: Drew Dober among four fighters to take home $50k
The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland. Tonight’s middleweight main event went the full twenty-five minutes as Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland exchanged shots for five straight rounds. It was a tight and technical battle, with Strickland seemingly landing the better head strikes, while Cannonier got the best of the kicking game. After five rounds of action ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ was awarded a split decision win from the judges’ in attendance.
Arman Tsarukyan calls for fights with Charles Oliveira & Beneil Dariush following UFC Vegas 66 win
Arman Tsarukyan emerged victorious in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 66, and he wants big names. Tsarukyan went one-on-one with Damir Ismagulov this past Saturday. He was trying to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot back in June. That loss put a stop to Tsarukyan’s five-fight winning streak. Tsarukyan ended up scoring a unanimous decision win over Ismagulov.
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition: “He’s gonna have to back way up”
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition. It was last Saturday night, December 10th at UFC 282, where Darren Till (18-5 MMA) was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA) in a middleweight battle. It was to be ‘The Gorilla’s’ third loss in...
Ryan Garcia to Forgo Tune-Up Fight in Preparation for Gervonta Davis
Davis-Garcia is one of boxing’s most anticipated matchups.
Journey Newson expects a “high-pace” fight against Sergey Morozov but believes he will KO him: “I can easily KO this guy, honestly”
Journey Newson wanted to get one more fight this year and he has gotten his wish. Newson ended his layoff in May at UFC 274 as he beat Fernie Garcia by decision. After the win, the plan was to fight at the end of the year and he will return at UFC Vegas 66 against Sergey Morozov.
