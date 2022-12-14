Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
epicstream.com
DC Officially Sets Keaton's Batman and Reeve's Superman as Part of Same Universe
Before the current DCEU and even The Dark Knight trilogy, there were the Christopher Reeve-led Superman movies from the '70s to '80s and Michael Keaton-led Batman movies from the late '80s to early '90s. They were considered beloved comic book movies even until today as they're also seen as pivotal to the growth of the genre today.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Reveals One Last 2022 Release
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, combined with the fact the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, most thought Marvel Studios' offerings for the year were over. In typical fashion, Marvel still has a surprise release before the calendar turns to 2023. According to a new listing from Disney+ Hotstar, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled will be added to the platform on December 28th.
Henry Cavill Was Reportedly Paid A Chunk Of Change For His Superman Cameos Like Black Adam
How much did Henry Cavill make for his Superman cameo?
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Jeff Goldblum Said Ex-Wife Geena Davis ‘Made Falling In Love So Easy’
Jeff Goldblum is a Hollywood icon known for his quirky persona and tall frame. For more than three decades, he has been one of Hollywood’s most beloved leading men. Behind the scenes, his life has been remarkably drama-free. Goldblum has enjoyed a few great love affairs in his life, including a whirlwind romance with fellow …
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
Sigourney Weaver Reveals Her Child Charlotte Is Nonbinary, Uses They/Them Pronouns
A new introduction. Sigourney Weaver revealed that her only child, Charlotte, identifies as nonbinary. The Alien actress, 73, spoke candidly about her family life during an interview on the "Smartless" podcast earlier this month with hosts Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman. Weaver has been married to Jim Simpson since October 1984, and the […]
‘1923’: Harrison Ford Respects Kevin Costner ‘Enormously’ But Didn’t Speak to Him Before Filming the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel — ‘I’m on My Own Path’
In the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923,’ Harrison Ford plays an ancestor of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton — but that doesn’t mean he needed his advice.
Matt Damon Reveals George Clooney Once Defecated in Richard Kind's Litter Box as a Prank
Watch: Matt Damon Hilariously Roasts BFF George Clooney. Matt Damon is a s--tty storyteller. In this exclusive sneak peek of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors—airing Dec. 28 on CBS—Matt pays homage to his friend and honoree George Clooney in a speech that, at least to start, seems harmless enough.
ComicBook
New Barbie Photos Feature Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and More
The Barbie movie channeled 2001: A Space Odyssey for its teaser trailer, introducing fans to the live-action versions of your favorite dolls. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie, while Ryan Gosling plays the Ken doll. Of course, there are many different versions of Barbie dolls to collect, which allows the film to feature an all-star cast that includes the likes of Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa. After several set photos leaked, we now have hi-def photos from Barbie to see what these actors look like bringing the collectible Mattel dolls to life.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Detonates With Reze
Chainsaw Man's first season is drawing to an end and Studio MAPPA has been showing its stuff with the various trials and tribulations of the anime's star Denji. While various devil hunters and terrifying monsters have appeared in the first season, there are plenty more characters to come, with the mysterious woman known as Reze being a major one. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Denji and Reze will be a unique relationship in the series and one cosplayer has captured the woman's aesthetic.
Britney Spears Declares That Jamie Lynn Should “Feel Self-Worth Being My Sister”
Britney Spears seems like she’s trying to extending olive branches to her estranged family members, but her approach is having us scratching our heads. Why is she calling out Jamie Lynn so much lately? And is she going to start a colony on Mars? Read on to find out…
Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears are working on a book about fatherhood
Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears are getting to work, bitch. Britney Spears’ ex-husband is “writing a book on his experience of fatherhood” — and the pop star’s estranged dad has “agreed to help,” journalist Daphne Barak revealed. Barak has interviewed both Federline, 44, and Jamie, 70, in recent months, and she shared with the Mail on Sunday that the two men “are now speaking to each other once again” following a rough patch in their relationship. In September 2019, Federline obtained a restraining order against Jamie after the Spears family patriarch allegedly abused his grandson Sean Preston, whom the former backup dancer shares...
ComicBook
Pokemon Theory Suggests Ash's Daughter Is Taking Over the Anime
The anime world's foundation has been shaken to its core with the announcement that the Pokemon anime will move forward without its two stars, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. While this seemed like a possibility following Ash's new status as the world champion, many believed that the long-running trainer wouldn't be going anywhere. With two new trainers set to take the reins of the series in Liko and Roy, a fan theory has been making the rounds hinting at the idea that the female trainer and Ash might have a major connection.
ComicBook
James Gunn Speaks Out on Batman's Future Role in the New DC Universe
Warner Bros. Discovery has been taking a lot of flack for there decisions about their DC Comics film projects ever since their cancellation of Batgirl. They recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the new co-CEOs of their new DC Studios arm, and they're making some major changes. Just last month it was thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after doing a cameo in Black Adam, but it turns out that he isn't. Gunn revealed that he's working on a new Superman movie focusing on a younger Superman when he just arrives in Metropolis, and that Cavill will not star in said movie. Gunn also debunked a recent report that claimed that he and Safran were working on ways of merging Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman into their DC Universe. Now, the director has revealed that Batman will have a major role in the future of the DC Universe during a recent interaction with a fan.
Best new TV shows of 2022 to watch in the new year
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Some say we’re living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge-watch. Whether it’s visiting a dystopian society in “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” uncovering a corporate conspiracy in “Severance,” or looking at life in a high-adrenaline sandwich shop kitchen in “The […]
‘Cheers’ Norm Actor George Wendt Hated Episodes Centered on Norm
George Wendt once confessed he hated it when 'Cheers' gave him a whole episode all about Norm. Here's why he preferred to just be part of the ensemble.
Comments / 0