Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
epicstream.com

DC Officially Sets Keaton's Batman and Reeve's Superman as Part of Same Universe

Before the current DCEU and even The Dark Knight trilogy, there were the Christopher Reeve-led Superman movies from the '70s to '80s and Michael Keaton-led Batman movies from the late '80s to early '90s. They were considered beloved comic book movies even until today as they're also seen as pivotal to the growth of the genre today.
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Reveals One Last 2022 Release

Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, combined with the fact the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, most thought Marvel Studios' offerings for the year were over. In typical fashion, Marvel still has a surprise release before the calendar turns to 2023. According to a new listing from Disney+ Hotstar, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled will be added to the platform on December 28th.
murphysmultiverse.com

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word

Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
Us Weekly

Sigourney Weaver Reveals Her Child Charlotte Is Nonbinary, Uses They/Them Pronouns

A new introduction. Sigourney Weaver revealed that her only child, Charlotte, identifies as nonbinary. The Alien actress, 73, spoke candidly about her family life during an interview on the "Smartless" podcast earlier this month with hosts Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman. Weaver has been married to Jim Simpson since October 1984, and the […]
ComicBook

New Barbie Photos Feature Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and More

The Barbie movie channeled 2001: A Space Odyssey for its teaser trailer, introducing fans to the live-action versions of your favorite dolls. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie, while Ryan Gosling plays the Ken doll. Of course, there are many different versions of Barbie dolls to collect, which allows the film to feature an all-star cast that includes the likes of Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa. After several set photos leaked, we now have hi-def photos from Barbie to see what these actors look like bringing the collectible Mattel dolls to life.
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Detonates With Reze

Chainsaw Man's first season is drawing to an end and Studio MAPPA has been showing its stuff with the various trials and tribulations of the anime's star Denji. While various devil hunters and terrifying monsters have appeared in the first season, there are plenty more characters to come, with the mysterious woman known as Reze being a major one. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Denji and Reze will be a unique relationship in the series and one cosplayer has captured the woman's aesthetic.
Page Six

Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears are working on a book about fatherhood

Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears are getting to work, bitch. Britney Spears’ ex-husband is “writing a book on his experience of fatherhood” — and the pop star’s estranged dad has “agreed to help,” journalist Daphne Barak revealed. Barak has interviewed both Federline, 44, and Jamie, 70, in recent months, and she shared with the Mail on Sunday that the two men “are now speaking to each other once again” following a rough patch in their relationship. In September 2019, Federline obtained a restraining order against Jamie after the Spears family patriarch allegedly abused his grandson Sean Preston, whom the former backup dancer shares...
ComicBook

Pokemon Theory Suggests Ash's Daughter Is Taking Over the Anime

The anime world's foundation has been shaken to its core with the announcement that the Pokemon anime will move forward without its two stars, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. While this seemed like a possibility following Ash's new status as the world champion, many believed that the long-running trainer wouldn't be going anywhere. With two new trainers set to take the reins of the series in Liko and Roy, a fan theory has been making the rounds hinting at the idea that the female trainer and Ash might have a major connection.
ComicBook

James Gunn Speaks Out on Batman's Future Role in the New DC Universe

Warner Bros. Discovery has been taking a lot of flack for there decisions about their DC Comics film projects ever since their cancellation of Batgirl. They recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the new co-CEOs of their new DC Studios arm, and they're making some major changes. Just last month it was thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after doing a cameo in Black Adam, but it turns out that he isn't. Gunn revealed that he's working on a new Superman movie focusing on a younger Superman when he just arrives in Metropolis, and that Cavill will not star in said movie. Gunn also debunked a recent report that claimed that he and Safran were working on ways of merging Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman into their DC Universe. Now, the director has revealed that Batman will have a major role in the future of the DC Universe during a recent interaction with a fan.
WNCT

Best new TV shows of 2022 to watch in the new year

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Some say we’re living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge-watch. Whether it’s visiting a dystopian society in “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” uncovering a corporate conspiracy in “Severance,” or looking at life in a high-adrenaline sandwich shop kitchen in “The […]
OKLAHOMA STATE

