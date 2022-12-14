Black Clover has been steadily preparing to release its first big feature film project around the world next year, and now fans have been given a new idea as to what to expect with the first synopsis for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King! Following the end of the very successful TV anime run last year, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a new movie. But it wasn't until this year that we got to actually see any of it in motion, and it's teasing some pretty big character introductions for its premiere as well.

5 HOURS AGO