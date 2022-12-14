Read full article on original website
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
Idaho cops are 'confident' person in white Hyundai Elantra spotted near scene of brutal murders has 'critical information' on the case: Officers comb through database of 22,000 car owners
Idaho cops are 'confident' that that the white Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the scene where four students were savagely murdered holds 'key' information in the case. Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Thursday they are sifting through a database of 22,000 registered white Hyundai Elantras that fit into their criteria that they are sorting through.
ComicBook
Pokemon Theory Suggests Ash's Daughter Is Taking Over the Anime
The anime world's foundation has been shaken to its core with the announcement that the Pokemon anime will move forward without its two stars, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. While this seemed like a possibility following Ash's new status as the world champion, many believed that the long-running trainer wouldn't be going anywhere. With two new trainers set to take the reins of the series in Liko and Roy, a fan theory has been making the rounds hinting at the idea that the female trainer and Ash might have a major connection.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Goes Viral After Nezuko Accidentally Shuts Down a Subway
Given the popularity of Demon Slayer, it is easy to see why people all over the world love the anime. The show is one of the biggest in the industry, and right now, all eyes are on season three ahead of its big launch. Tanjiro and Nezuko will return to the screen next year with new episodes. But right now, well – Nezuko is stirring up headlines after shutting down an IRL subway system.
This Story About A Woman Having To Dye Her Hair Blue So Her Boss Would Stop Blaming Her Every Time A Customer Found Hair In Their Food Has Snowballed Into Convos About How Often People Lie To Get Free Food
"Yup, I got blamed for this. I had short brown hair. I worked with guys who had looong hair. So I dyed mine red. 'Nope, Chef. Mine's red.'"
ComicBook
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime Trailer, Poster Released
At last, the world is getting the chance to see Hell's Paradise: Jigokaraku on the small screen. The hit series teased fans about this moment some time ago as Studio MAPPA announced it had plans to adapt Yuji Kaku's manga. And as the studio's latest hit Chainsaw Man nears its end, the first footage of Hell's Paradise was just shared with fans.
ComicBook
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Sets Anime's Release Window
Mashle: Magic and Muscles has been steadily gearing up to make its official anime adaptation next year, and now fans have a much better idea of when we can actually see this new series with the anime's release window now set! The latest generation of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine franchises will begin making their anime debuts next year, and leading the charge in many ways is Hajime Komoto's blend of action and comedy. Now even more fans will get to see what it has to offer even as the manga works its way through its final arc.
ComicBook
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Synopsis Released
Black Clover has been steadily preparing to release its first big feature film project around the world next year, and now fans have been given a new idea as to what to expect with the first synopsis for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King! Following the end of the very successful TV anime run last year, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a new movie. But it wasn't until this year that we got to actually see any of it in motion, and it's teasing some pretty big character introductions for its premiere as well.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
ComicBook
Pokemon Reunites Ash and Butterfree After 25 Years: Watch
Pokemon is back in the headlines right now, and we have Ash Ketchum to thank for the spotlight. If you did not hear by now, the anime icon is getting ready to part ways with the anime. Pokemon Journeys has come to an end, and after a special series, Ash will retire from the anime to make way for two new heroes. Of course, this means Ash's farewell tour is going to be an emotional one, and Pokemon already proved as much by saying hello to "Bye Bye Butterfree" after all these years.
ComicBook
Sonic Prime's Nine and Rusty Rose Now Playable in Two Sonic Video Games
Sonic Prime just released on Netflix a few days ago, and the show is already having an impact on the Sonic the Hedgehog video games. In the series, viewers are introduced to new "Shatterverse" spins on characters like Tails and Amy. The "Nine" redesign of Tails and the "Rusty Rose" redesign for Amy have both been added to the mobile games Sonic Dash and Sonic Forces: Speed Battle as part of a special Sonic Prime event! For Sonic fans that have already finished watching the show's first season, this should be the perfect way to tide them over until season 2!
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
ComicBook
Xbox Reportedly Hosting a Showcase Event Soon
Xbox is reportedly gearing up for some kind of showcase event very soon. Over the last decade, more and more gaming companies have transitioned to multiple smaller events throughout the year rather than one big blow out at E3. Nintendo largely kicked off this trend with its Nintendo Directs, PlayStation followed suit with its State of Play events, and other companies like Ubisoft have also followed this marketing method. However, Xbox has largely stuck with presenting its news at the big annual events like E3. There are rare exceptions to this, but it is not something fans have really come to expect in recent years.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
ComicBook
New Assassin's Creed Game Leaks Online
Gameplay footage tied to a new game in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise has leaked online. Earlier this year, Ubisoft outlined many of its plans for the future of its stealth-action series. While the next new mainline installment, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is set to release in 2023, Ubisoft also confirmed that two additional projects codenamed "Red" and "Hexe" were also in the works. And while neither of these titles are the ones that have leaked, instead, the footage that has come about is tethered to an Assassin's Creed game on mobile devices.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Update Nerfs Overpowered DMZ AI
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 1 Reloaded update went live recently with a ton of changes to look through, but one of those changes that went live in the battle royale game was apparently unintended. The AI in the DMZ mode got a bit too strong across the board, it seemed, so Raven Software has since released an update to tune it back down alongside an explanation as to what went awry.
ComicBook
Warhammer 40K Cinematic Universe Confirmed by Amazon Studios, Henry Cavill Comments
Amazon Studios has officially confirmed they have the global rights to build a Warhammer 40K cinematic universe, with Henry Cavill executive producing and starring in the major new science-fiction franchise. After news broke last night about the upcoming Warhammer 40K project, Amazon Studios announced this morning that they had secured "global rights" to the Warhammer 40K universe, allowing them to make movies, TV series, and "more" based on the grimdark franchise. Cavill was also confirmed as an executive producer and star of the Warhammer 40K "franchise," suggesting that he'll appear in multiple Warhammer projects.
ComicBook
Incredibly Rare Diablo 3 Item Up for Grabs in Surprise Event
Diablo 3 players got quite the surprise this week with Blizzard announcing a holiday event in the game. While commonplace in other games, that's not really something that Diablo 3 is known for, so the fact that the game got a seasonal event outside of The Darkening of Tristram is a surprise by itself. Blizzard's sweetened the deal by making it so that this event gives players a chance at an incredibly rare item called the "Cosmic Wings," though not everybody is happy about this item being available through the event.
