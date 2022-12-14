Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
Barbie Trailer Reveals First Look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Iconic Dolls
After the set photos from the film have gone viral multiple times over, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for the Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as Ken, the first footage from the film has offered a first look at what to expect and frankly it's even wilder, colorful, and more unique than we could have imagined. As previously reported, Robbie and Gosling aren't the only actors set to appear as the iconic Mattel dolls, including Issa Rae and Hari Nef as other Barbies and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa as other Kens. Get a first look at all of them in the trailer below!
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears are working on a book about fatherhood
Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears are getting to work, bitch. Britney Spears’ ex-husband is “writing a book on his experience of fatherhood” — and the pop star’s estranged dad has “agreed to help,” journalist Daphne Barak revealed. Barak has interviewed both Federline, 44, and Jamie, 70, in recent months, and she shared with the Mail on Sunday that the two men “are now speaking to each other once again” following a rough patch in their relationship. In September 2019, Federline obtained a restraining order against Jamie after the Spears family patriarch allegedly abused his grandson Sean Preston, whom the former backup dancer shares...
Best new TV shows of 2022 to watch in the new year
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Some say we’re living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge-watch. Whether it’s visiting a dystopian society in “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” uncovering a corporate conspiracy in “Severance,” or looking at life in a high-adrenaline sandwich shop kitchen in “The […]
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Billie Piper Reveals Her One Condition For Returning as Rose Tyler
Billie Piper is best known to many for her role as Rose Tyler, companion to Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and David Tennant's Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who and while her tenure ran between 2005 and 2006, she's appeared numerous times in the franchise since, both on television and in audio dramas. But now, asked if she would return for a Rose spinoff series, Piper has revealed the one condition she would need for that to happen: it has to be filmed in London.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of the Water Star Kate Winslet Thinks Tom Cruise Is "Fed Up" With Her
Avatar: The Way of the Water is finally playing in theaters and it featured the return of some big names from the first film such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver. In addition to the returning cast, the movie also includes Kate Winslet as Ronal. Last month, it was revealed that Winslet broke a record while filming Avatar 2 that was previously held by Tom Cruise. Winslet shared that she was able to hold her breath for seven minutes and fourteen seconds while filming a scene in the film, which broke the record for an actor holding their breath during an underwater sequence. The title was previously held by Tom Cruise for holding his breath underwater for six minutes while making Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. During an interview with Insider, she joked that Cruise is probably "fed up" with hearing about the record.
ComicBook
John Cho & Katherine Waterston to Star in New Blumhouse Horror Film
These days, Blumhouse is one of the biggest names in horror with fan favorites like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Happy Death Day, The Black Phone, and much more under their belts. It was recently announced that the company is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, so there's even more to look forward to from the horror staple. Today, Deadline revealed that Blumhouse is working on a new film with Sony and Depth of Field called They Listen which will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston.
ComicBook
New Barbie Photos Feature Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and More
The Barbie movie channeled 2001: A Space Odyssey for its teaser trailer, introducing fans to the live-action versions of your favorite dolls. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie, while Ryan Gosling plays the Ken doll. Of course, there are many different versions of Barbie dolls to collect, which allows the film to feature an all-star cast that includes the likes of Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa. After several set photos leaked, we now have hi-def photos from Barbie to see what these actors look like bringing the collectible Mattel dolls to life.
ComicBook
Tom Cruise Reveals Footage of Insane Skydiving Stunt for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
Tom Cruise has become known for doing his own wild stunts, and the actor keeps outdoing himself. This year, he starred in Top Gun: Maverick, which has made over $1.4 billion at the box office and is currently the eleventh-highest-grossing film of all time. He's also in the middle of filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two and the stunts he's teased from the next two installments are nothing short of insane. In honor of Top Gun: Maverick's success, Cruise made a "thank you" video mid-stunt while filming Dead Reckoning Part Two and it's exactly the kind of glorious mayhem you'd expect from the actor.
ComicBook
Doctor Who Reveals First Look at Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor
The BBC has revealed the first official look at Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. The BBC announced Gatwa as the new lead actor in Doctor Who ahead of Jodie Whittaker's exit as the Thirteenth Doctor. The BBC then surprised fans by reintroducing David Tennant as the Doctor for the upcoming 60th-anniversary specials. Gatwa will appear in those specials as well and will take over as the Doctor officially for the upcoming 14th season of Doctor Who, which is filming now. He'll be joined by a new companion named Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson. Fans can also get the first look at her below.
ComicBook
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Cult Horror Movie Set to Make Shudder Debut in 2023
Last night during Joe Bob's Ghoultide Get-Together, Shudder made a surprise announcement that has the horror community buzzing: Andrzej Żuławski's cult 1981 horror movie Possession is finally coming to the streaming service. Though originally just the trailer for the film was shown, Shudder's Head of Programming Sam Zimmerman confirmed the movie was finally coming to the service at the start of the new year. Though a full calendar of what to expect from the service in January of 2023 hasn't been announced just yet, confirmation that some horror fans can FINALLY see Possession starting in just a few weeks.
ComicBook
James Gunn Speaks Out on Batman's Future Role in the New DC Universe
Warner Bros. Discovery has been taking a lot of flack for there decisions about their DC Comics film projects ever since their cancellation of Batgirl. They recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the new co-CEOs of their new DC Studios arm, and they're making some major changes. Just last month it was thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after doing a cameo in Black Adam, but it turns out that he isn't. Gunn revealed that he's working on a new Superman movie focusing on a younger Superman when he just arrives in Metropolis, and that Cavill will not star in said movie. Gunn also debunked a recent report that claimed that he and Safran were working on ways of merging Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman into their DC Universe. Now, the director has revealed that Batman will have a major role in the future of the DC Universe during a recent interaction with a fan.
ComicBook
Netflix's Blocksbuster Cancelled After One Season
A surprising Netflix series will not be seeing a Season 2. Viewers were confused and interested when the streamer announced a Blockbuster series on the platform. That excited only grew when Randall Park and Vanessa Ramos boarded the project. Unfortunately, Variety reports that there will only be one season of the hijinks at the last Blockbuster on Earth. 10 episodes exist and it's only been about a month since the premiere. Fans are usually down for a one-camera show. But, maybe there was just too much out there to watch at the time. Unfortunately for Blockbuster, it didn't crack the Netflix Top 10 when it debuted. But, Rotten Tomatoes likely played a role as well. 23% on the Tomatometer from critics is hard to shake. Comicbook.com talked to the stars about what they loved about movie rental places. Their answers were pretty amazing.
ComicBook
Wednesday: Tim Burton Insisted on One Pivotal Song
Music is an integral part of Wednesday, setting the tone for the latest stab at an Addams Family project. Because of the viral nature of Wednesday's (Jenna Ortega) winter formal dance, "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps started charting 40 years after it was first released. In another moment, Tim Burton—producer of the show and director of the first few episodes—chose the song Wednesday plays on her cello at the end of one of the episodes.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live Cast Says Goodbye to Cecily Strong With Elvis Song on Final Episode
Last night's final Saturday Night Live of 2022 is also the last for Cecily Strong as part of the sketch comedy series. The news turned watching the episode into an emotional experience for fans, and the cast capped it all off with one last "sketch" allowing them to sing Strong off of the show. The sketch begins with the premise that Strong is playing a character who's at a Christmas party on her last day working at Radio Shack. The thin setup barely holds as the sketch reveals itself for what it is: a farewell to Strong from her SNL co-stars.
