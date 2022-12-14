Read full article on original website
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Detonates With Reze
Chainsaw Man's first season is drawing to an end and Studio MAPPA has been showing its stuff with the various trials and tribulations of the anime's star Denji. While various devil hunters and terrifying monsters have appeared in the first season, there are plenty more characters to come, with the mysterious woman known as Reze being a major one. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Denji and Reze will be a unique relationship in the series and one cosplayer has captured the woman's aesthetic.
Pokemon Theory Suggests Ash's Daughter Is Taking Over the Anime
The anime world's foundation has been shaken to its core with the announcement that the Pokemon anime will move forward without its two stars, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. While this seemed like a possibility following Ash's new status as the world champion, many believed that the long-running trainer wouldn't be going anywhere. With two new trainers set to take the reins of the series in Liko and Roy, a fan theory has been making the rounds hinting at the idea that the female trainer and Ash might have a major connection.
Undead Unluck Reveals New Voice Cast Additions
Undead Unluck has been steadily getting ready as one of the many new Shonen Jump franchises getting their anime due next year, and it has continued filling out its voice cast with some important new additions! Yoshifumi Tozuka's original manga series is one of the latest generation of action hits to catch waves with fans in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and thus it is getting its own anime adaptation some time next year to help show why. It's such a different series from many of the others seen in the magazine, and now fans have been given a new look at how the anime is shaping up so far.
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Director Reveals What Other Shrek Characters He Would Like to Spin Off (Exclusive)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters and it features the return of Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots and Salma Hayek as Kitty Softpaws in addition to some new characters. Of course, Puss in Boots is a spinoff of Shrek, and the character was first introduced in Shrek 2 in 2004. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish currently has an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes with some critics saying it's the best of the franchise since Shrek 2. The movie was helmed by Joel Crawford (The Croods: A New Age) who is interested in exploring some of the characters further. When speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Crawford listed Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws as some of his favorites in addition to Perrito, the new character played by Harvey Guillén, and Goldilocks, who is being voiced by Marvel star Florence Pugh.
Marvel Studios Reveals One Last 2022 Release
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, combined with the fact the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, most thought Marvel Studios' offerings for the year were over. In typical fashion, Marvel still has a surprise release before the calendar turns to 2023. According to a new listing from Disney+ Hotstar, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled will be added to the platform on December 28th.
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Sets Anime's Release Window
Mashle: Magic and Muscles has been steadily gearing up to make its official anime adaptation next year, and now fans have a much better idea of when we can actually see this new series with the anime's release window now set! The latest generation of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine franchises will begin making their anime debuts next year, and leading the charge in many ways is Hajime Komoto's blend of action and comedy. Now even more fans will get to see what it has to offer even as the manga works its way through its final arc.
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Anime Trailer, Poster Released
At last, the world is getting the chance to see Hell's Paradise: Jigokaraku on the small screen. The hit series teased fans about this moment some time ago as Studio MAPPA announced it had plans to adapt Yuji Kaku's manga. And as the studio's latest hit Chainsaw Man nears its end, the first footage of Hell's Paradise was just shared with fans.
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Synopsis Released
Black Clover has been steadily preparing to release its first big feature film project around the world next year, and now fans have been given a new idea as to what to expect with the first synopsis for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King! Following the end of the very successful TV anime run last year, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a new movie. But it wasn't until this year that we got to actually see any of it in motion, and it's teasing some pretty big character introductions for its premiere as well.
Doctor Who Reveals First Look at Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor
The BBC has revealed the first official look at Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. The BBC announced Gatwa as the new lead actor in Doctor Who ahead of Jodie Whittaker's exit as the Thirteenth Doctor. The BBC then surprised fans by reintroducing David Tennant as the Doctor for the upcoming 60th-anniversary specials. Gatwa will appear in those specials as well and will take over as the Doctor officially for the upcoming 14th season of Doctor Who, which is filming now. He'll be joined by a new companion named Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson. Fans can also get the first look at her below.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Shares Video of Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is getting ready to hit theaters next summer, and from what we've seen so far it'll be a soft reboot of the franchise. Rise of the Beasts will mark the first live-action Transformers movie to be released without Michael Bay at the helm. Instead, the film will be directed by Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., and if the first trailer is any indicator, the film will be very different than any of the films that came before it. When we last saw Optimus Prime and the Autobots in Bumblebee, Optimus was bringing Bumblebee back into the fold after they landed on Earth. It looks like Optimus Prime will be voiced by the same actor from the previous films, Peter Cullen, and he's already getting to work. Caple Jr., recently posted a video that shows Cullen recording his lines for the movie.
James Gunn Speaks Out on Batman's Future Role in the New DC Universe
Warner Bros. Discovery has been taking a lot of flack for there decisions about their DC Comics film projects ever since their cancellation of Batgirl. They recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the new co-CEOs of their new DC Studios arm, and they're making some major changes. Just last month it was thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after doing a cameo in Black Adam, but it turns out that he isn't. Gunn revealed that he's working on a new Superman movie focusing on a younger Superman when he just arrives in Metropolis, and that Cavill will not star in said movie. Gunn also debunked a recent report that claimed that he and Safran were working on ways of merging Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman into their DC Universe. Now, the director has revealed that Batman will have a major role in the future of the DC Universe during a recent interaction with a fan.
Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals If His Feelings About The Last Jedi Have Changed
This week marked five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released in theatres. The movie was helmed by Rian Johnson and has become the most divisive film of the entire franchise. The movie was loved by critics, earning 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience score is down to 42% due to some extreme review-bombing. In honor of the movie's anniversary, many people took to social media to celebrate the film, which many consider the best of the Disney era. One fan took to Twitter to ask Mark Hamill if his thoughts have changed on the movie. Previously, the actor talked about how Luke Skywalker's arc in the film mirrors his own life, and while he initially wasn't a fan of the character's direction, he changed his mind after he saw the finished film.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Rumors Have Fans Wishing For Anakin Skywalker Rematch
Star Wars: Ahsoka rumors have the fanbase chattering about all kinds of theories for the Disney+ show. This week, Making Star Wars reported on some details involving Hayden Christensen possibly returning for the series. Of course, any possibility of Anakin and Ahsoka interacting sends the Internet into a full blown frenzy. The two characters have such a deep history. Obi-Wan Kenobi got to have some measure of closure between Darth Vader and his appearance in the Disney+ show. Could it possibly be time for the woman who was Anakin's padawan to get her chance at that in live-action? Fans sure hope so. Check out all the chatter down below.
The Mandalorian: Star Wars Releases Their Version of a Yule Log Featuring Din Djarin and Grogu
'Tis the season to cozy up and sit by the fire... or a video of a fire. Yule log videos have become pretty popular after Netflix's looped video became a holiday staple. Now, Disney+ takes fans to the Arendelle from Frozen with their own yule log, and there's even a new Adult Swim yule log you can watch on HBO Max as well as an Interview with the Vampire-themed one on AMC. However, if you're not interested in a holiday-themed fire, Lucasfilm just released their own version: Star Wars by the Fire: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Storyboards Reveal Two Marvel Heroes Cut From the Illuminati
When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrived in theaters earlier this year, it completely shook up what we thought was possible about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most shocking components of the film was the introduction of the film's iteration of The Illuminati, which not only included the returns of Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Anson Mount as Black Bolt, but finally canonized John Krasinski as Reed Richards after years of fans wanting him to play the character. In the months since the film's debut, there's been a whole separate conversation about what characters almost appeared in the Illuminati — and a new piece of storyboard art confirms two prevailing theories.
The Keep Getting New Adaptation From The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero
The '80s delivered audiences a number of genre films that struggled with visual effects limitations, resulting in stories with lots of potential failing to be brought to life as effectively as they could, which includes the adaptation of F. Paul Wilson's novel The Keep back in 1983. Luckily, the author recently took to Twitter to confirm that there is expected to be another adaptation of the book on the way, this time with Greg Nicotero at the helm. As proven with projects like The Walking Dead and Shudder's Creepshow, Nicotero looks to be the perfect choice to honor the thrilling and fantastical elements of the book.
Warhammer 40K Cinematic Universe Confirmed by Amazon Studios, Henry Cavill Comments
Amazon Studios has officially confirmed they have the global rights to build a Warhammer 40K cinematic universe, with Henry Cavill executive producing and starring in the major new science-fiction franchise. After news broke last night about the upcoming Warhammer 40K project, Amazon Studios announced this morning that they had secured "global rights" to the Warhammer 40K universe, allowing them to make movies, TV series, and "more" based on the grimdark franchise. Cavill was also confirmed as an executive producer and star of the Warhammer 40K "franchise," suggesting that he'll appear in multiple Warhammer projects.
