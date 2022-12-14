ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man makes small purchase before robbing Third Ward convenience store at gunpoint, HPD says

Houston police need help looking for a man that was caught on camera robbing a Third Ward convenience store moments after purchasing something.

On Nov. 27, at about 12:05 a.m., the Houston Police Department said a man entered the convenience store in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the man walking up to the cashier to make a small purchase, but as the clerk opens up the cash register, the man pulls out a gun, demanding cash.

Police said the clerk complied with the suspect and gave him the money.

The man reportedly fled on foot from the business in an unknown direction.

HPD described the suspect as a Black man wearing a purple Rugrats hoodie and light-colored jeans.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

SEE ALSO: Caught on camera: Robbers attack employees, threaten customers, steal $3,000 at trendy sushi spot

Houston police are looking for two men who were caught on camera robbing a trendy Washington Avenue sushi restaurant.

