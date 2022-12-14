Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Two weekend crashes believed to be caused by impaired drivers, police say
Rhode Island State Police are investigating after allegedly impaired drivers caused two crashes this weekend. Officers were called at about 7:05 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Route 37 west from Natick Avenue in Cranston. Police said the driver of a Kia...
Turnto10.com
Car crash heavily damages block of stores in Boston
BOSTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crash heavily damaged a block of stores on Corinth Street in Boston on Sunday morning. The Boston Fire Department shared photos of a building with extensive damage on social media. The public was asked to avoid the area of Belgrade, Birch and Corinth...
Turnto10.com
Providence police hold 'Miracle on Washington Street' giveaway
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department held a "Miracle on Washington Street" gift giveaway on Saturday. Officers spent some time handing out toys to families in need just in time for Christmas. "We take pride in protecting and serving but we also take pride in giving," Major...
Turnto10.com
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — It was a tough ride for a school bus in Fall River on Friday morning. A water main break on New Boston Road caused a large sinkhole. The bus driver tried to get around it, but ended up getting stuck. Nobody was hurt, and...
Turnto10.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 shuts down highway for hours
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Friday that a crash was cleared about eight hours after it shut down Interstate 95 north in Cranston and left one person dead. State police said the the crash was reported just before 1 a.m. near the Route 10 overpass.
Turnto10.com
Graduates of the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy become officers
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — There’s a new batch of police officers from more than two dozen Rhode Island cities and towns ready to report for duty. The graduation ceremonies were held at the Community College of Rhode Island's Flanagan Field House in Lincoln Friday. Fifty-eight candidates out of...
Turnto10.com
Woman holds toy drive in memory of husband killed in combat
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A former resident of Hartford Park collected toys for children this Christmas in memory of her husband. Valerie Giblin ran a toy drive at the Boys and Girls Club of Providence in honor of her husband, Sgt. Timothy Giblin, who died in the Beirut bombings in Lebanon in 1983.
Turnto10.com
Man accused of killing elderly couple in Marshfield pleads not guilty
MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — The man accused of killing an elderly couple in Marshfield, Massachusetts pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Friday, according to Boston media reports. Christopher Keeley, 27, was brought back to Massachusetts after being arrested in Florida nearly two weeks ago. Carl and Vicki Mattson...
Turnto10.com
Holiday Homecoming: 130 sailors and officers return home from 5-month deployment
GROTON, Conn. (WJAR) — It was a happy holiday homecoming for the roughly 130-person crew aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS South Dakota commanded by Cmdr. Adam Zaker. The SSN 790 submarine returned to its homeport from a scheduled deployment at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut,...
Turnto10.com
Man faces life in prison for 2018 murder in Dartmouth
A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the murder of 37-year-old Joseph Tavares in a hotel parking lot in 2018, prosecutors said Friday. Robert Rose, 52, was convicted of first-degree murder, carrying an illegal firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of an illegal firearm with a defaced serial number during a felony in Fall River Superior Court.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek pair accused of stealing wallet from shopping cart at Walmart
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is searching for a pair accused of stealing a wallet from a shopping cart at a Walmart store. The department says the theft took place on Dec. 1 at the Post Road Walmart location. Police said the wallet contained a large amount of...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Woonsocket home transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor" for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything in their power to...
Turnto10.com
North Providence High School student hosts toy drive for children in need
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence High School student organized a toy drive on Saturday morning to benefit a clinic she knows well. "I was in the hospital during the holiday season," said 17-year old Macie Romano. Romano was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in 2019. Over...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Turnto10.com
Warming station aims to provide support and help homeless find housing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The long-awaited warming station at the Cranston Street Armory opened for the homeless on Friday night, with the Rhode Island National Guard helping with the operations. NBC 10 News learned Friday Amos House will serve as the vendor in charge of running the station in...
Turnto10.com
Warming station at Cranston Street Armory to open Friday evening
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the Cranston Street Armory in Providence prepares to open its 24/7 warming station on Friday at 5 p.m., we're learning new details in the fight against the homelessness crisis. A spokesperson for Housing Secretary Josh Saal confirmed to NBC 10 News a service provider...
Turnto10.com
Golden Apple recipient reminds North Providence students they have no limits
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Students in teacher Stacy Pokora's class know they can always count on her. Pokora tells her students they have no limits, both inside and outside of the classroom. With Mayor Charlie Lombardi and the commissioner of education, NBC 10 News went to her classroom...
Turnto10.com
'All forms of hate have become more normalized,': Expert speaks on extremist activity
(WJAR) — Confronting, and yelling slurs at members of the LGBTQ community outside a drag story time, dropping white nationalist and antisemitic flyers in neighborhoods. These are some of the recent examples of extremist group activity in southern New England, activity that experts say is on the rise. “There...
Turnto10.com
Elorza tells '10 News Conference' he won't send his son to Providence public schools
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Jorge Elorza's time as mayor of Providence is coming to an end, but he said he's not going anywhere. "I want to stay involved in issues I really care about. I'm not leaving Providence. I'm firmly rooted here," Elorza said Friday during a taping of "10 News Conference."
Turnto10.com
Bryant looks to finish non-conference play on high note as teammate recovers from illness
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Bryant men's basketball team will get back to work Saturday, playing their first game since one of their players was released from the hospital. Bryant head coach Jared Grasso said Kvonn Cramer is recovering back home in Delaware after he was hospitalized in the...
