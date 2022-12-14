ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Turnto10.com

Car crash heavily damages block of stores in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crash heavily damaged a block of stores on Corinth Street in Boston on Sunday morning. The Boston Fire Department shared photos of a building with extensive damage on social media. The public was asked to avoid the area of Belgrade, Birch and Corinth...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence police hold 'Miracle on Washington Street' giveaway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department held a "Miracle on Washington Street" gift giveaway on Saturday. Officers spent some time handing out toys to families in need just in time for Christmas. "We take pride in protecting and serving but we also take pride in giving," Major...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — It was a tough ride for a school bus in Fall River on Friday morning. A water main break on New Boston Road caused a large sinkhole. The bus driver tried to get around it, but ended up getting stuck. Nobody was hurt, and...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 shuts down highway for hours

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Friday that a crash was cleared about eight hours after it shut down Interstate 95 north in Cranston and left one person dead. State police said the the crash was reported just before 1 a.m. near the Route 10 overpass.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman holds toy drive in memory of husband killed in combat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A former resident of Hartford Park collected toys for children this Christmas in memory of her husband. Valerie Giblin ran a toy drive at the Boys and Girls Club of Providence in honor of her husband, Sgt. Timothy Giblin, who died in the Beirut bombings in Lebanon in 1983.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Man accused of killing elderly couple in Marshfield pleads not guilty

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — The man accused of killing an elderly couple in Marshfield, Massachusetts pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Friday, according to Boston media reports. Christopher Keeley, 27, was brought back to Massachusetts after being arrested in Florida nearly two weeks ago. Carl and Vicki Mattson...
MARSHFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Holiday Homecoming: 130 sailors and officers return home from 5-month deployment

GROTON, Conn. (WJAR) — It was a happy holiday homecoming for the roughly 130-person crew aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS South Dakota commanded by Cmdr. Adam Zaker. The SSN 790 submarine returned to its homeport from a scheduled deployment at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut,...
GROTON, CT
Turnto10.com

Man faces life in prison for 2018 murder in Dartmouth

A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the murder of 37-year-old Joseph Tavares in a hotel parking lot in 2018, prosecutors said Friday. Robert Rose, 52, was convicted of first-degree murder, carrying an illegal firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of an illegal firearm with a defaced serial number during a felony in Fall River Superior Court.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Woonsocket home transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor" for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything in their power to...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Warming station aims to provide support and help homeless find housing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The long-awaited warming station at the Cranston Street Armory opened for the homeless on Friday night, with the Rhode Island National Guard helping with the operations. NBC 10 News learned Friday Amos House will serve as the vendor in charge of running the station in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Warming station at Cranston Street Armory to open Friday evening

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As the Cranston Street Armory in Providence prepares to open its 24/7 warming station on Friday at 5 p.m., we're learning new details in the fight against the homelessness crisis. A spokesperson for Housing Secretary Josh Saal confirmed to NBC 10 News a service provider...
PROVIDENCE, RI

